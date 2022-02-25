U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.50
    -46.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    -313.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,781.50
    -185.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.30
    -21.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    +1.67 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.90
    -12.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.89
    +0.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2200
    -0.2570 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,348.18
    +3,001.90 (+8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.39
    +74.26 (+9.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.78
    +82.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 18 - 24 February 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ABN AMRO
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABN.AS
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 18 - 24 February 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 18 February 2022 up to and including 24 February 2022 a total of 3,423,979 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €12.43 for a total amount of €42,544,335.98

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €96,154,752 representing 19.2% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrain

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds Powerfully On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Whipsawed financial markets end higher as Russia invades Ukraine. Is it time to sell or buy stocks?

    Analysts are keeping an eye on tech, cybersecurity stocks to buy as markets waver during Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.