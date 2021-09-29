U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.78
    +28.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,556.14
    +256.15 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,601.01
    +54.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.44
    +4.66 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.80
    -12.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.95 (-4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0088 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3434
    -0.0106 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9950
    +0.5150 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,360.28
    -361.46 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.76
    -24.88 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Progress Continues With PVWC Reservoir Clean-Up

·1 min read

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to clean-up and restore the New Street Reservoir following flooding from Hurricane Ida reached a significant point late last week. Water in the 52-million-gallon reservoir has been brought back to the high-quality water standards that existed prior to the hurricane.

Passaic Valley Water Commission Logo (PRNewsfoto/Passaic Valley Water Commission)
Passaic Valley Water Commission Logo (PRNewsfoto/Passaic Valley Water Commission)

Reaching this milestone allowed Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) to shift its focus to restoring the distribution system. This step involves flushing out 550 miles of water mains and over 4,000 hydrants. The flushing effort, which began on Saturday, will run 24-hours a day, 7-days a week until it is complete.

PVWC estimates the flushing phase of the clean-up could take another 7 to 10 days to complete. After that, extensive testing will ensure the water is clean and meets all quality standards. Once the water quality is confirmed, the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted and water use can return to normal.

Knowing this has been a challenging situation, PVWC wishes to thank its customers for their understanding and their patience. PVWC remains committed to providing clean, high-quality drinking water for its more than 800,000 customers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties.

For more information, customers may visit www.PVWC.com for additional information and to sign-up for emergency notifications via voice, text and/or email.

Media Contact
Lendel Jones
JGSC Group
Passaic Valley Water Commission
609-332-4821
LJones@JGSCgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progress-continues-with-pvwc-reservoir-clean-up-301388136.html

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • 9 Best Clean Energy Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 9 best clean energy stocks to buy today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Clean energy stocks are gaining traction among investors supported by the growing number of renewable energy […]

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

    A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

  • Lucid Jumps as Debut Nears for $169,000, Long-Range Electric Car

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. surged after the carmaker said it has started production of its debut electric sedan, with deliveries to begin at the end of next month.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe company initially will focus on a $

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Diageo will use wind and solar to make Bulleit bourbon at first carbon-neutral facility in North America

    Global spirits giant Diageo PLC, which owns the brands Guinness, Hennessy and more, has opened its first carbon-neutral distillery in North America for a portion of its Bulleit bourbon operations.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtG

  • Enbridge's long-delayed Line 3 oil pipeline project to start up Oct. 1

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday its Line 3 pipeline replacement project will begin operating on Oct. 1, the first successful major expansion of Canadian crude export capacity in six years, clearing hurdles that other projects were unable to overcome. Its completion is welcome news for the Canadian energy sector after a number of proposed pipelines, including TC Energy's Keystone XL, were scrapped due to environmental opposition and regulatory delays. The $8.2 billion project allows Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day on the 1,765 km-long (1097 mile-long) pipeline.

  • AccuWeather's 2021-2022 US winter forecast

    It's that time of year again. The days are growing shorter and the temperatures are dropping, which means it's only a matter of time before the arrival of winter. As some welcome the return of snow, others may be wondering what the coldest time of the year has in store - and AccuWeather meteorologists have the answers. That's right -- it's time for the annual AccuWeather winter forecast. Last winter was one that will not soon be forgotten, especially in the central U.S. when a snowstorm followed

  • Cummins Honored for Enlightened Leadership on Global Challenges

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has been honored for combining business sense with the imperative to address the planet’s well-being.

  • Google beefs up wildfire tracking, tree cover, and Plus Codes in Maps

    Google has updates for a handful of tools aimed at helping people use Maps for more, or get on them in the first place. The company is improving wildfire tracking, expanding a tool for calculating tree canopy cover in cities, and further automating virtual address creation with Plus Codes. The wildfires will be of the most immediate use to most users, since the once rare disaster has evolved into its own recurring season.

  • Duke Energy defends $56M electric transportation plan critics claim is a power grab

    There is broad support for a strong follow-up to Duke Energy's $25 million first phase of its electric transportation pilot program. No one called on the N.C. Utilities Commission to dismiss the proposal altogether. But several groups question the size of the proposal and raise concerns about Duke’s future commercial role in the nascent electric vehicle charging market.

  • Energy Transition Faces Metal Supply Deficit, Canada Miners Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The world needs more mines to meet demand for copper and other battery metals required to shift to less polluting energy sources -- even if such moves are seen as environmentally unappealing, according to Hudbay Minerals Inc. financial chief.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • Tariffs, seizures expose U.S. solar industry's vulnerability to imports

    (Reuters) -Cheap imports have fueled the U.S. solar industry's dramatic growth for years. Tighter availability of foreign panels could hurt the booming industry and set back President Joe Biden’s effort to decarbonize the nation’s power sector, a centerpiece of his plan to combat climate change. Among the issues clouding solar’s outlook is an attempt by U.S. authorities to block shipments of panels containing components potentially derived from forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.

  • Ford Steps Ahead To Lead America's EV Revolution

    On Monday night, Ford Motor (NYSE: F) announced it will be investing another $11.4 billion in electric vehicle plants across the US. Under a joint venture South Korean battery maker SK Innovation, it is promising to build its biggest ever factory in Tennessee, a massive 3,600-acre campus, along with twin lithium-ion battery parks in Kentucky. The investment is aimed at building zero-emission cars and pickups "at scale" for American customers that will result in creating 11,000 jobs. Like its riv

  • So long, splendid ivory-billed woodpecker: 23 species from 19 states lost to extinction

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed Wednesday to remove 23 animals and a plant from the endangered species list, reluctantly declaring them all likely extinct due to climate change, exotic pet markets and competition from invasive rivals.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Water Mission and FedEx Keep the Drinking Water Flowing in Honduras

    The following is a guest blog from Aaron Mason at Water Mission