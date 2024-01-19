Progress Software Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 7.1% to US$57.83. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$694m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Progress Software surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.57 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Progress Software's six analysts is for revenues of US$728.8m in 2024. This would reflect an okay 4.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 23% to US$1.98. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$727.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.19 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$63.33, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Progress Software analyst has a price target of US$66.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Progress Software is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Progress Software's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Progress Software's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 4.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Progress Software is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Progress Software. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Progress Software going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

