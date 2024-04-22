Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

Progress Software Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRGS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.175 per share on 17th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Progress Software's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Progress Software's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 71.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Progress Software Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Progress Software has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.50 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.70. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3% a year over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Progress Software Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Progress Software has been growing its earnings per share at 9.8% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Progress Software's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Progress Software might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Progress Software that you should be aware of before investing. Is Progress Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

