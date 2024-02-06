Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

The board of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving $0.175 per share. This makes the dividend yield 1.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Progress Software's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Progress Software's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 72.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Progress Software Is Still Building Its Track Record

Progress Software's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $0.70. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. Progress Software hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Progress Software Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Progress Software has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.0% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, we think Progress Software is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Progress Software that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

