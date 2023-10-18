Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.175

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) will pay a dividend of $0.175 on the 15th of December. This makes the dividend yield 1.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Progress Software's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Progress Software's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 76.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Progress Software Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Progress Software Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Progress Software has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Progress Software has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Progress Software that you should be aware of before investing. Is Progress Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

