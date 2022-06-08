U.S. markets closed

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Report Identifies the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector as a Major Driver| Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Progressing Cavity Pump Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 1.39 billion growth from 2021 to 2026. The comeback of investments in the oil and gas sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global advancing cavity pump market growth. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 5.65% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Progressing Cavity Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Progressing Cavity Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Ask for a Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers. Download Sample Report Now.

Key Market Dynamics

The comeback of investments in the oil and gas sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global advancing cavity pump market growth. Progressing cavity pumps, which are used to pump heavy and viscous crude oil, processed petroleum products, and other feedstock, are utilized extensively in the oil and gas industry.

The use of progressing cavity pumps enables the pumping of untreated oil well products, which can be a mixture of oil, gas, condensates, water, and solids. This will drive market growth in the coming years. Although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impact the market growth.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

  • The oil and gas industry will raise its cavity pump market share significantly. The oil and gas industry's expansion is likely to have a direct impact on the demand for progressive cavity pumps from a variety of end-user sectors. Demand for advancing cavity pumps will rise as shale and tight oil drilling activities increase in North America and APAC.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for advancing cavity pumps. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • The expansion of the progressing cavity pump market in APAC will be aided by a large increase in demand for progressing cavity pumps as a result of increased investment in end-user industries such as the oil and gas industry throughout the projected period.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Major Vendors

The Progressing Cavity Pump Market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

  • Borets International Ltd.

  • CIRCOR International Inc.

  • Ebara Corp.

  • Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

  • Flexachem

  • Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt Ltd.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • ITT Inc.

  • MXQ LLC

  • NOV Inc.

  • Nova Rotors Srl

  • PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc.

  • Pump and Valve Specialties

  • Roper Technologies Inc.

  • Roto Pumps Ltd.

  • Sulzer Ltd.

  • The Weir Group Plc

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Progressing Cavity Pump Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tilt Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Borets International Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., Ebara Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flexachem, Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITT Inc., MXQ LLC, NOV Inc., Nova Rotors Srl, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc., Pump and Valve Specialties, Roper Technologies Inc., Roto Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Westpower Equipment Ltd., Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Borets International Ltd.

  • 10.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

  • 10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

  • 10.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.7 ITT Inc.

  • 10.8 NOV Inc.

  • 10.9 Roper Technologies Inc.

  • 10.10 Roto Pumps Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Weir Group Plc

  • 10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progressing-cavity-pump-market-report-identifies-the-resurgence-of-investments-in-the-oil-and-gas-sector-as-a-major-driver-technavio-301563056.html

SOURCE Technavio

