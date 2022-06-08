Progressing Cavity Pump Market Report Identifies the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector as a Major Driver| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Progressing Cavity Pump Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 1.39 billion growth from 2021 to 2026. The comeback of investments in the oil and gas sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global advancing cavity pump market growth. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 5.65% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Progressing Cavity Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Key Market Dynamics

The comeback of investments in the oil and gas sector is one of the primary reasons driving the global advancing cavity pump market growth. Progressing cavity pumps, which are used to pump heavy and viscous crude oil, processed petroleum products, and other feedstock, are utilized extensively in the oil and gas industry.

The use of progressing cavity pumps enables the pumping of untreated oil well products, which can be a mixture of oil, gas, condensates, water, and solids. This will drive market growth in the coming years. Although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impact the market growth.

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The oil and gas industry will raise its cavity pump market share significantly. The oil and gas industry's expansion is likely to have a direct impact on the demand for progressive cavity pumps from a variety of end-user sectors. Demand for advancing cavity pumps will rise as shale and tight oil drilling activities increase in North America and APAC.

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for advancing cavity pumps. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion of the progressing cavity pump market in APAC will be aided by a large increase in demand for progressing cavity pumps as a result of increased investment in end-user industries such as the oil and gas industry throughout the projected period.

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Major Vendors

The Progressing Cavity Pump Market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

Borets International Ltd.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Ebara Corp.

Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Flexachem

Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

ITT Inc.

MXQ LLC

NOV Inc.

Nova Rotors Srl

PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc.

Pump and Valve Specialties

Roper Technologies Inc.

Roto Pumps Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

Progressing Cavity Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Borets International Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., Ebara Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flexachem, Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITT Inc., MXQ LLC, NOV Inc., Nova Rotors Srl, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc., Pump and Valve Specialties, Roper Technologies Inc., Roto Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Westpower Equipment Ltd., Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Borets International Ltd.

10.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

10.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

10.7 ITT Inc.

10.8 NOV Inc.

10.9 Roper Technologies Inc.

10.10 Roto Pumps Ltd.

10.11 The Weir Group Plc

10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

