U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,179.65
    -116.47 (-2.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,270.13
    -779.33 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,504.91
    -499.94 (-3.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.67
    -60.54 (-3.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +3.55 (+3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    -0.0163 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5000
    -0.6390 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,369.74
    -1,822.44 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.93
    -50.94 (-5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Progressive Announces Investor Relations Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Progressive Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PGR
    Watchlist
Progressive Corporation
Progressive Corporation

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. Consistent with past Investor Relations calls, this quarterly call, which will consist of both a conference call and an audio only webcast, is scheduled to last 60 minutes and will include a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via the phone. The webcast will be in a listen-only format and, therefore, participants will not be able to submit questions.

On May 2, 2022, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at www.progressive.com/annualreport.

To receive the necessary call-in details or link to the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx.

Replays of the conference call, both through the webcast and by phone, will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx and will remain available until May 5, 2023. The phone replay will be available until May 20, 2022; call-in details for the replay will be available on our events page.

About Progressive
Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Is on Pace to Lose $100 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is on pace to wipe off over $100 billion from its valuation in a single session Tuesday with the stock down more than 11% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohi

  • General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss GE earnings.

  • Here's the Unsettling Reason Shopify Is Sinking Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is seeing another big sell-off in conjunction with bearish momentum for the broader market today. The e-commerce services company was down roughly 5.9% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 3.1% in the daily session.

  • HYCROFT PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

    Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and general corporate update.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Another 4% Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite down 2.9% as of 1:10 p.m. ET, tech stocks were in all-out retreat ahead of first-quarter earnings reports. Semiconductors, in particular, were under pressure. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down 4.4%, slightly better than its 6% drop earlier in the day.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Headed in Reverse Today

    Forget the bulls, who were roaring yesterday. Today, the bears are powering the stock's movement.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    When Elon Musk announced his surprise bid for Twitter Inc earlier this month, he said the social media company should reach out to his family office with any questions. Yet very little is known about the Austin, Texas-based family office that manages the assets of Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX. The office is called Excession and the man who helped build it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall sharply ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks plunged Tuesday, accelerating April's sell-off after markets briefly retreated from losses to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors are looking ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohit

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Why Salesforce Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the cloud-based customer relationship-management company, were sliding this morning as investors grow increasingly pessimistic about high-growth technology stocks. While there wasn't any company-specific news that caused Salesforce's stock to fall today, some technology investors are exiting their positions in the sector as fears of rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, and economic uncertainty fuel a sell-off. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.9% by mid-afternoon.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of First-Quarter Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal will report its first-quarter earnings results on April 27 after the stock market closes.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).