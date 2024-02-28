The Progressive Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) recently reported its full-year numbers. Revenues were US$62b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$6.58 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 17%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for Progressive

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Progressive's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$69.9b in 2024. This reflects a notable 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 33% to US$8.77. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$70.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.71 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$188. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Progressive analyst has a price target of US$256 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$114. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Progressive's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Progressive'shistorical trends, as the 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 11% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Progressive is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Progressive analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Progressive is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.