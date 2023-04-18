Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PICORP) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PICORP), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = RM2.4m ÷ (RM177m - RM88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.1%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 10% five years ago but has since fallen to 2.7%. In addition to that, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad is now employing 24% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 50%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.7%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

Our Take On Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 33% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

