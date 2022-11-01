Progressive Mortgages Helps Canadians Navigate Mortgage Options Amidst Prime Rate Increase

Specializing in Self-Employed Mortgages, the company prioritizes a transparent, personalized approach.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Mortgages is providing Canadians with an alternative, "progressive" approach to securing a mortgage during tumultuous economic times.

Taking the stance that traditional, "one-size-fits-all" mortgages are outdated, the company offers non-traditional solutions or loans for the growing population who require it, as well as those simply seeking guidance to navigate the options. With 16+ years of experience, Progressive takes a highly personalized approach, drawing on an extensive network to provide clients with a custom, beneficial solution based on their needs.

Following the recent and ongoing Prime rate increases and inflation, many Canadians are facing high amounts of mortgage debt and rising payments. Combined with cookie cutter advice and a lack of personal service from the big banks, a growing number find themselves in over their heads and unsure where to turn for mortgage advice.

Progressive's approach offers clients a leg up, with a strategic financial plan. With over over $2 billion in mortgages secured, Progressive particularly specializes in self-employed mortgages, sourcing solutions that make sense for fluctuating incomes and financial plans to help offset inflation and higher rates. With AAA credibility with all the top lenders, predictive intelligence software and experienced advising team, they offer a credible, client-forward approach to mortgages.

About Progressive Mortgages:

We're incredibly passionate about the real estate industry, and our aptitude for mortgages runs deep. For us, it's more than a business transaction; helping our clients navigate their options is a gratifying experience. Since 2005, we've upheld this mindset, reaching a milestone of $1 billion in mortgages in 2016. Our predictive intelligence software instantly pairs you with three lending options from our 30+ banks and lenders, so you can evaluate your options and know that you're always getting a great deal. Visit https://progressivemortgages.ca/

