Progressive Planet Announces Issuance of Stock Options

KAMLOOPS, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc . (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN", "Progressive Planet" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of eco-friendly micronized minerals and circular solutions for the construction, agricultural, and industrial sectors, announces that the Board of Directors has granted a total of 1,830,000 stock options.

Options include 1,650,000 issued to directors, officers, and insiders of the Company exercisable at $0.345 for a period of three years. In addition, 180,000 options were issued to employees and consultants of the Company exercisable at $0.345 for a period of three years. All options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is a disruptive tech innovation company providing circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction, agriculture and industrial sectors. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and producing a portfolio of proprietary solutions focused on sequestering CO2 and minimizing carbon footprints to help our customers build, grow and operate more responsibly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions, or are those that, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the general state of the industry in which the Company operates; the state of financial markets generally; and other risks and factors that the Company is not aware of at this time.

