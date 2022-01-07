U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,684.18
    -11.87 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,293.52
    +57.05 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,958.83
    -122.04 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.27
    -21.11 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0063 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5890
    -0.2510 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,804.45
    -1,430.64 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.10
    +3.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

PROGRESSIVE PLANET ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT WEBINAR TO PROVIDE BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of innovative circular solutions and eco-friendly micronized minerals delivering sustainability benefits for industry and agriculture, is pleased to announce that the Company will present a business update and further details regarding the acquisition of Absorbent Products LTD during a live Zoom webinar on Monday, January 10th at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST.

Progressive Planet Solutions Logo (CNW Group/Progressive Planet Solutions)
Progressive Planet Solutions Logo (CNW Group/Progressive Planet Solutions)

PLAN will address the acquisition, evolving corporate developments, current highlights and future business objectives. Members of the Executive Team, including CEO Steve Harpur, will present and participate in a Q&A session. Shareholders are invited to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bhoEyZOKR5CSng678C4F0w. For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Progressive Planet Solutions website following the live broadcast.

Topic: Progressive Planet Management Update
When: Monday, January 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Register in Advance:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bhoEyZOKR5CSng678C4F0w After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create; utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change. PLAN's research team has begun exploring the opportunity to utilize the legacy CO2 stream generated by APL's natural gas rotary kiln drier in operation in Kamloops.

PLAN's operations currently include:

  • A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

  • A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

  • Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the completion of the proposed acquisition of APL, the anticipated business plan of the Company subsequent to completion of such acquisition, and the proposed private placement financing offered by the Company. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions, or are those that, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition as described; the Company's ability to complete the proposed private placement; the general state of the industry in which the Company operates; the state of financial markets generally; and other risks and factors that the Company is not aware of at this time.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/07/c7664.html

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Why Docusign Stock Fell 6.7% Today

    Shares of document-management leader Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.7% today, as of market close. It's a new year, but the narrative surrounding fast-growing tech stocks remains the same as it was for much of 2021: Fear of rising interest rates keeps pushing growth stocks down. Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicate that a more aggressive raising of interest rates and other moves to try and tame inflation might be in store sooner rather than later.

  • GameStop stock gains decrease after boom on crypto news

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines the market action surrounding GameStop and AMC after the meme stocks announce engagements with the NFT and cryptocurrency trading spaces.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line All Surged Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all surged on Friday, with the stocks up 5.1%, 4.7%, and 5.3%, respectively, as of 1:07 p.m. ET. Cruise stocks surged after Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski declared 2022 was going to be the "Year of the Cruise!" No wonder the three top publicly traded cruise stocks surged on the back of that declaration. Given that cruises "massively underperformed" versus other reopening stocks last year, Wieczynski likes the setup for cruise stocks as top choices for investors playing the continued reopening in 2022.

  • Sibanye Could Face a Difficult 2022

    Sibanye could face systemic and company-specific headwinds this year.

  • Why Nanox Stock Lost Almost 30% in December

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, fell 29.5% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company did get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in December, but not the one investors were hoping for, which might explain the stock's underperformance for the month. Nanox plans to commercialize a medical device called the multi-source Nanox.ARC, which can quickly and cheaply make a digital X-ray.

  • The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Oil companies have had a tough stretch over the past several years. The price of oil, which directly impacts how much money most oil companies make, has fallen from $100 per barrel in 2014 and hasn't yet recovered. Oil prices even temporarily went below zero in 2020!

  • Why Discovery Stock Is Soaring Today

    It took a day and a nudge from Bank of America to get the ball rolling, but the ball is rolling in a big way now. BofA upgraded cable television content maker Discovery (NASDAQ: DISC.A) (NASDAQ: DISCK), (NASDAQ: DISC.B) to a buy today following encouraging comments made by AT&T (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey late Wednesday regarding the impending merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia arm. All share classes of the cable television content maker are trading sharply higher, though its widely owned Class A shares are leading the way with a gain of 16.4% as of 12:43 p.m. ET Friday.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for January 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.