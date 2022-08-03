Progressive Planet Finalizes 50% Purchase of Bromley Creek Mine with International Zeolite Corp

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN", "Progressive Planet" or the "Company"), a dominant manufacturer of agricultural, household and industrial products whose pioneering blue-sky tech turns post-consumer glass into high-performance cement using CO 2 sequestration, is pleased to announce finalization of our amended agreement with International Zeolite Corporation (IZ) to purchase 50% interest in IZ's Bromley Creek Zeolite Mine. The agreement creates a systematic payment schedule over the next 5 years.

The amended agreement outlines the payment details for the 50% interest for $725,000. $101,933.76 has already been paid to IZ, with PLAN now holding a 7.03% interest in the Bromley Creek Zeolite Mine, located in Princeton, British Columbia. The remaining $623,006.24 is payable in 20 equal quarterly installments to March 2027, for the remaining 42.97% interest. In addition, IZ will receive a net royalty payment of $4.50 per metric tonne of product mined and removed from the mine. Progressive Planet Products remains the operator of the Bromley Creek Mine.

The amended agreement also formalizes the option granted to PLAN by International Zeolite to acquire up to a 50% interest in a separate group of mineral claims known as the "Sun Group" also located in Princeton, British Columbia, for an additional purchase price of $725,000.00, exercisable until July 26, 2027. To date, PLAN has acquired a 2.5% interest by paying $36,250.00. PLAN has operated the Bud Bentonite Mine, also near Princeton, for over 24 years, so Princeton is a major operational hub for PLAN.

"With the Canadian government's recently announced efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fertilizer use, zeolite holds massive potential for development of slow-release fertilizers and fertilizer optimization," says Stephen Harpur, CEO of PLAN.

Prior to 2021, Progressive Planet's zeolite sales comprised a small portion of our revenue. Since then, sales are increasing and one of PLAN's top-10 customers now purchases Z-Lite™ Feed Additive in 25-tonne truckloads. Zeolite is also the major component of Hydr8™ Soil Amendment, which PLAN co-packages in partnership with EcoHealth Industries of White Rock, BC.

"The purchase of 50% of the Bromley Creek Zeolite Mine signifies PLAN's commitment to developing zeolite-based fertilizer and soil-amendment products," says Ian Grant, COO of PLAN. "We have a world-class development team, which is evaluating the efficacy of the Bromley Creek zeolite as a component of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium fertilizer blends."

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is a B2B disruptive tech innovation company providing circular solutions using micronized minerals for cement and agricultural sectors. PLAN is developing and producing a portfolio of proprietary solutions focused on sequestering CO 2 and minimizing the carbon footprint of our customers.

