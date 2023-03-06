U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Progressive Planet Re-Launches New Brand to Accentuate its Innovations and Natural Climate-Friendly Products

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

  • Catalytico ~ ideas in motion, an agency specializing company brand and value creation, will direct the "We do CleanTech, Naturally" campaign

  • Progressive Planet brand will highlight IP created from its C-Quester™ Center for Innovation

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a Canadian company focused on natural CleanTech innovations from its volcanic fields in southern British Columbia, has commissioned Catalytico — ideas in motion ("Catalytico") to accelerate its status as a leader in CleanTech solutions for the cement, agricultural, waste and animal care sectors.

Progressive Planet Logo (CNW Group/Progressive Planet Solutions)
Progressive Planet Logo (CNW Group/Progressive Planet Solutions)

Catalytico, founded in 2010 by Miro Cernetig, the award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, has a proven history of building company brands. Catalytico has been involved with impact projects in CleanTech, real estate development, transportation, aviation, pharma, resource development and more.

"We are delighted to have Catalytico on board as our brand agency," said Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet. "Miro's unique experience in bespoke storytelling, branding and his ability to connect to people in business, government and media will enhance how we communicate our value. After one site visit to see our manufacturing facilities and our C-Quester Center of Sustainable Innovation, he advised me we were not projecting to the world just how much Progressive Planet was doing in CleanTech innovations."

As part of the re-branding, Progressive Planet has re-launched its website with a focus on both its commercial products and the innovations it creates to bring natural, sustainable products to market designed to reduce the world's carbon footprint and restore ecosystems.

"We are thrilled to be working with Progressive Planet," said Miro Cernetig, founder of Catalytico. "Progressive Planet's mission-driven leadership and team, and their innovative approach to delivering natural every-day products and CleanTech innovation, aligns with my own mission to work with brands making a positive impact on our world."

Under the new brand strategy, the company will be accentuating its innovation arm, The C-Quester Center of Sustainable Innovation, and the intellectual property it creates. It is currently advancing more than six new innovative products in the cement, regenerative fertilizer, and animal care sectors. These innovations are derived from the use of the unique combination of volcanic ash and minerals harvested from Progressive Planet's volcanic deposits situated around its Kamloops headquarters.

"With this new brand and website, we will focus attention on both our successful product lines and the Intellectual Property our scientific teams create at the C-Quester Center of Sustainable Innovation," said Ian Grant, COO. "Thanks to our scientific teams, and the natural volcanic deposits we have acquired, at Progressive Planet 'We really do CleanTech, naturally.' "

___________________________

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website:  progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a well-established CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Center of Sustainable Innovation, are bringing positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors to create products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and restoring ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c2098.html

