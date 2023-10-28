Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (CVE:PLAN) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 26% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (CVE:PLAN) shares are down a considerable 26% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 55% loss during that time.

Following the heavy fall in price, Progressive Planet Solutions may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x, since almost half of all companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 2x and even P/S higher than 14x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Check out our latest analysis for Progressive Planet Solutions

How Progressive Planet Solutions Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Progressive Planet Solutions as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Progressive Planet Solutions will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Progressive Planet Solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Progressive Planet Solutions' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 120%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Story continues

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Progressive Planet Solutions is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Key Takeaway

Progressive Planet Solutions' recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Metals and Mining companies. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

In line with expectations, Progressive Planet Solutions maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

Having said that, be aware Progressive Planet Solutions is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.