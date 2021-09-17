U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Progressive Reports August 2021 Results

Progressive Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for August 2021:

August

(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

2021

2020

Change

Net premiums written

$

3,890.9

$

3,437.7

13

%

Net premiums earned

$

3,513.8

$

3,088.9

14

%

Net income (loss)

$

(6.6

)

$

487.4

(101

)

%

Per share available to common shareholders

$

(0.02

)

$

0.83

(102

)

%

Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities

$

131.5

$

330.9

(60

)

%

Combined ratio

105.3

92.6

12.7 pts.

Average equivalent common shares

584.8

587.7

0

%


August

(thousands; unaudited)

2021

2020

Change

Policies in Force

Personal Lines

Agency – auto

8,013.3

7,487.0

7 %

Direct – auto

9,638.0

8,714.3

11 %

Total personal auto

17,651.3

16,201.3

9 %

Total special lines

5,272.5

4,891.1

8 %

Total Personal Lines

22,923.8

21,092.4

9 %

Total Commercial Lines

942.1

795.4

18 %

Total Property business

2,715.6

2,395.4

13 %

Companywide Total

26,581.5

24,283.2

9 %

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive August 2021 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e2ae102-04d4-4069-8610-b2b7b24f2780


