Project Canary Charges Forward Into Next Phase of Growth by Adding to Executive Team

Project Canary
·3 min read

Project Canary Executive Team Expansion

Project Canary Executive Team Expansion
Project Canary Executive Team Expansion
Project Canary Executive Team Expansion

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Canary solidifies its market-leading position by adding two senior hires to their C-suite team as they continue to drive a real-time, data-driven approach to environmental performance. The appointments of Tim Romer as Chief Financial Officer and Miles Tolbert as General Counsel underscore the company's commitment to strategic growth and expanding its footprint across emission-intensive industries.

  • Tim Romer, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy, will be responsible for driving the company's financial and strategic expansion.

  • Miles Tolbert, General Counsel, represents an important step in advancing Project Canary's organizational growth and policy strategies.

  • The team's expansion comes after a strong year of growth in 2021.

"We're working to bring data-driven truth to the growing decarbonization technology market," said Will Foiles, Chief Operating Officer. "Driving change and leading a market requires the right team, and Tim and Miles will help Project Canary solidify its role as the market leader with their considerable experience."

Tim Romer, Chief Financial Officer, brings over 35 years of experience working in finance and infrastructure markets to drive sustainable economic growth. With deep experience in ESG, Mr. Romer has worked at the intersection of the public and private sectors to drive market-leading solutions to complex problems. Before joining Project Canary, Mr. Romer served as the Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Infrastructure Opportunities, driving impact investing of essential assets that underpin economic growth. He worked at Goldman Sachs for 15 years running the Western Region Public Sector and Infrastructure groups, where he financed various water, power, renewables, and other sustainable infrastructure sectors. He also served as CFO of Adexa, a B2B enterprise software company focused on sustainable supply chain management.

"The measurement economy is here to stay," said Mr. Romer. "Changing the way we approach ESG and sustainability isn't just the right thing to do for the future of our planet; it also represents key opportunities for economic growth and cross-industry collaboration."

Miles Tolbert, General Counsel, brings deep legal experience from the energy and environmental sectors. Before joining Project Canary, he served as head of the environmental practice group at Crowe & Dunlevy in Oklahoma City and Vice-President and Associate General Counsel at Chesapeake Energy. In addition to his private-sector roles, Miles also brings extensive public-sector experience, including service as the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Oklahoma.

"Project Canary is working to transform the future of emissions-intensive industries and, in turn, the planet," said Mr. Tolbert. "I'm proud to be joining a company with such a strong commitment to driving purpose-driven climate solutions."

"Tim and Miles are proven leaders with impressive track records in finance, energy, and sustainability," said Mr. Foiles. "The growth of our team is keeping pace with the growth of this market, and we're excited to continue on this trajectory."

About Project Canary
Project Canary is a climate tech company that provides trusted, independent, and verified environmental data to track, measure, and score the "E" in ESG across an enterprise's operational value chain. They are the leaders in providing dynamic environmental ratings using real-time monitoring data at the facility level to assess and improve operating practices and provide a science-based and technology-enabled measurement of emission profiles, including methane. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World" B Corp. projectcanary.com.

PR Contact
Rachael Shayne, CMO--rachael.shayne@projectcanary.com

Related Images






Image 1: Project Canary Executive Team Expansion


Tim Romer, CFO. Miles Tolbert, GC



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


