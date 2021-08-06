U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.99 (-3.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2160
    +0.4630 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,712.17
    +1,840.53 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Razer's Project Hazel face mask has a new name and beta test you can sign up for

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Razer’s Project Hazel is one step closer to becoming a product you can buy. On Friday, the company announced a final name for the face mask. It’s now known as Razer Zephyr, and you can sign up to test the device ahead of its planned release date later this year.

Even among Razer products, Zephyr has had a highly visible development cycle. The company first announced Project Hazel at CES 2021, promising a high-tech face mask with built-in RGB lighting and an active air filtration system Razer claimed was as effective as an N95 mask. In March, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan revealed the accessory-maker was moving forward with plans to manufacture the mask, noting that he believed there would still be a market for Project Hazel even as countries started to vaccinate their people against COVID-19.

Since we first saw the mask at CES 2021, Razer has added internal lighting and a silicon face seal. The company also says the latest iteration of Zephyr is 99 percent effective at filtering out bacteria. The only detail Razer has yet to reveal is how much the mask will cost.

Recommended Stories