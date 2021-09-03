U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,477.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.75
    +25.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.10
    +7.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.19
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    +0.19 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,875.48
    -87.86 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.47
    +25.96 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.65
    +17.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Project information management technology leader Newforma names Ripley PR agency of record

·3 min read

Pioneering collaboration and project delivery platform announces strategic partnership with top B2B construction tech agency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the pioneer in construction and design project information management (PIM), has selected Ripley PR, the leading global public relations experts for B2B construction tech, to help further its mission to streamline workflows, facilitate real-time collaboration and empower teams to improve project delivery.

Newforma, the leading technology solution for construction and design, has partnered with top B2B construction tech agency Ripley PR.
Newforma, the leading technology solution for construction and design, has partnered with top B2B construction tech agency Ripley PR.

As the company's public relations agency of record, Ripley PR will leverage Newforma's position as a key partner of more than 122,000 architecture, engineering and construction professionals and elevate the company's presence in the construction and design industry.

"Ripley PR has the proven record of success with B2B tech companies that we were looking for as we expand our communications efforts," said Slater Latour, chief marketing and product officer at Newforma. "The Ripley team has demonstrated their expertise with the consistent results they generate for other clients in our sector. That makes them an ideal partner for Newforma and our technology solution, which allows users to focus on the needs of their clients instead of time-consuming paperwork and data entry that eat into their revenues."

Newforma has been a leader among construction and design tech providers since 2004. The company's innovative PIM technology has helped raise standards for efficiency and excellence in all verticals related to design and building.

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on B2B technology, construction, franchising, home services and manufacturing public relations. Ripley PR offers strategic communications services that help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

Ripley PR was named to Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of the Top Franchise Suppliers three years in a row.

"We're deeply invested in the construction technology industry, so we understand the needs of contractors and the companies that work with them," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "Construction contractors need a solution like Newforma that gives them access to essential data in real time so they can deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Newforma's streamlined solution designers and contractors addresses a real need in the industry for efficient collaboration and workflows, and we're looking forward to working with them to build their brand and help them redefine the possibilities of PIM."

For more information about Ripley PR, visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

For more information on Newforma, visit https://www.newforma.com/.

About Newforma
Newforma's industry-leading Project Information Management (PIM) software streamlines communication, manages files and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Our software will reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms. For more information, visit https://www.newforma.com/.

About Ripley PR
Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project-information-management-technology-leader-newforma-names-ripley-pr-agency-of-record-301368734.html

SOURCE Ripley PR

Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • Exclusive-Tokyo ready to back Western Digital-Kioxia deal if key tech stays in Japan - sources

    Japan's trade ministry is ready to back Western Digital's bid to merge with memory chipmaker Kioxia provided control of cutting edge technology stays in Japan, two sources with knowledge of the industry regulator's internal discussions said. The tie-up could give Japan greater leverage in geopolitical rivalries increasingly dominated by technology, including over shortages of chips. It could also help Japan forge deeper semiconductor industry ties with its U.S. ally, a commitment that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Suga made in April.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Amazon Seeks to Hire 55,000 for Corporate, Tech Roles

    The tens of thousands of new positions at the tech giant—the nation’s second-largest employer behind Walmart—highlights its continued growth plans across many industries.

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Walmart raising wages for 565K workers by at least $1 an hour

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports details on Walmart’s decision to raise wages.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars warns on sales as supply woes dent output

    Sweden-based automaker Volvo Car Group warned on Friday that sales volumes in the second half of 2021 could fall year-on-year after it was forced to cut production due to material shortages. The carmaker, owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales fell 10.6% from a year ago in August, despite strong underlying demand, and cautioned the potential decline in volumes in the second half could impact revenue and profit. "But Volvo Cars' outlook for the full year 2021 still remains," it said in a statement, referring to a forecast of sales volume and revenue growth with improved profitability to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Patrik Frisk

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Under Armour President & CEO Patrik Frisk as they discuss new challenges for the retail industry, big changes for college athletics, and how raising the wage floor is affecting Under Armour's business overall.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in July From a Record in Prior Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July from a record a month earlier, partly reflecting fewer imports of consumer goods tied in part to lingering supply problems and a shift in household spending toward services.The gap in trade of goods and services shrank 4.3% to $70.1 billion, from a revised $73.2 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Thursda

  • Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has announced a $192.5 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract covers the domestic production of pipette tips used within research and diagnostic labs to dispense precise amounts of liquid. In mid-2020, the company announced its investments to increase pipette tip production capacity to support COVID-19 testing. With the DoD award, issued on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human S