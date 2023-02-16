U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.26
    -19.34 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,967.34
    -160.71 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,010.19
    -60.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.03
    -3.94 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8320
    +0.0230 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9470
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,843.97
    +2,044.94 (+8.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.80
    +4.42 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Project Management Virtual Bootcamp (March 22-23, 2023): A Valuable Kickstart for Unanticipated Project Management Assignments

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Project Management Bootcamp" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

What do you do? Here is a common scenario. You are three years out of college in your first engineering job. You are sitting in a meeting about the introduction of a new packaging line in your pharmaceutical plant.

You are half listening to the presentation while thinking about some of the other work you need to complete on different matters. The installation will take a year to execute and will require the coordination with several functions inside and outside of the company.

Suddenly the Director of Engineering turns to you and says "this would be a great first opportunity for you to manage a very interesting project. Let's meet tomorrow and discuss your initial plans for getting started."

This is an all too common occurrence in today's business environment.

Today more than ever before the job titles that we hold are not entirely reflective of the work that we do. Global teams and collaboration often place those in positions of team leadership that have the least foundation to manage all facets of complex projects. Project management requires specific knowledge of the key project facets that must be carefully managed. The interactions across divergent corporate functions, culture, language, and time zones all pose unique challenges to the new project manager. Layer on top of the basic project management requirements for any project the requirements of a pharmaceutical/biotechnology or medical device development project and the entire project management process becomes a daunting task for even those with experience.

Unfortunately, project management is not a subject given much attention in college and university these days. The answer? Get some training - some basic understandable project management training that will provide you with a solid foundation for managing that first project or to simply sharpen existing project management skills.

It is not just important to learn about project management - project management has its own body of knowledge - its own set of standards that all project managers follow called the Project Management Body of Knowledge. Any valuable training must also teach/present the content comprising this Body of Knowledge.

Driving a product to the market safely, quickly, and cheaply is the best way for a pharmaceutical company to be successful. Those companies however, encounter enormous challenges during the long product-development process. The unique regulatory requirements of pharmaceutical/biotechnology and medical devices as well as the project development processes associated to each industry must also be addressed to meet the needs to facilitate approval.

Why Should You Attend

It is not possible to present a complete treatment of project management in the span of 12-hours. It is however, possible to focus in on those most important aspects of project management that are critical to the success of any project as well as those that are critical to pharmaceutical/biotechnology and medical device development projects. Without basic tools, it is not possible to effectively manage a project to the pre-determined end-date without turmoil and chaos.

We have distilled the key aspects of project management into three four-hour virtual seminar segments that will logically move participants from the beginning of the project management process to the end - from initiating the project to closing the project.

This seminar will address those project management critical tasks within each project phase that must be performed flawlessly for effective project execution to occur and will provide the foundation and direction for future study of the subject.

The seminar is designed to build a working understanding of the subject and for a quick start-up for those unanticipated project management assignments.

In addition, the unique challenges and requirements for both the pharmaceutical/biotechnology and medical device industries will be addressed creating a link between those requirements and the basic tenants of project management.

This virtual seminar crosses all industries and functions it is however particularly suited for the health sciences where much project-based work is accomplished.

  • Medical device manufacturers

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotech organisations

  • Cosmetic and foods manufacturers

  • All other industries

Key Topics Covered:

Session Start Time: 12:30 PM EDT

# 1 - Introduction to Project Management - An Overview

  • What is a project?

  • What is project management?

  • The project manager's role

  • What is effective project management?

  • The five stages of a project

  • The triple constraint, collaboration, and flexibility

  • Project management pitfalls

  • The Project Charter

  • The Project Scope Statement

  • Determine your project's audience members, i.e. project stakeholders, initiator, and champion(s)

  • How to work and interact with your audience

  • Project Planning - Stakeholder - Quality - Communications - Scope - Risk

#2 - Specifying the project work to be done and establish the project's timing and resource requirements

  • Develop the work breakdown structure

  • Naming key tasks

  • Making assumptions

  • Special project situations

  • Long-term project planning

  • Displaying the work breakdown structure

  • Categorizing project work

  • What to document

  • Purpose and function of the network diagram

  • \Reading and interpreting a network diagram

  • Creating the network diagram

  • Develop the initial schedule

  • Determine activity durations

  • Gaming the schedule

  • Determine team member skills that are needed

  • Estimate the human resource requirement

  • Meeting resource commitments

  • Resolve resource overloads and conflicts

  • Handling multiple projects

  • Developing the budget

#3- Risk, the project team, project management, and control

  • Risk factors and risks

  • Identifying the risk factors

  • Risk types

  • Assessing and weighing risk

  • Determine consequences

  • Develop a risk mitigation strategy

  • Develop your risk management plan

  • Organizational structures for managing projects

  • Define the key players and their roles

  • Team member roles and responsibilities

  • Assigning project tasks

  • Authority versus responsibility

  • The RACI Chart

  • Developing team operational strategies and procedures

  • Managing team activities

  • Developing your team

  • Managing team and individual team member performance

  • Working cross-culturally

  • Collaboration and flexibility - how are they executed and managed successfully

  • Scope creep and how it is managed

  • Tracking and reporting progress

  • Work-effort tracking

  • Managing the budget

  • Communicating effectively - how to make it work

  • When things go wrong - scheduling alternatives

Session End Time 4:30 PM EDT

Speakers:

Charles H. Paul
President
C. H. Paul Consulting, Inc.

Charles H. Paul is the President of C. H. Paul Consulting, Inc. - a regulatory, manufacturing, training, and technical documentation consulting firm - celebrating its twentieth year in business in 2017. He has been a regulatory and management consultant and an Instructional Technologist for 30 years and has published numerous white papers on various regulatory and training subjects. The firm works with both domestic and international clients designing solutions for complex training and documentation issues.

He has held senior positions in consulting and in corporate training development prior to forming C. H. Paul Consulting, Inc.. He also worked for several years in government contracting managing the development of significant Army-wide training development contracts impacting virtually all of the active Army and changing the training paradigm throughout the military.

He has dedicated his entire professional career explaining the benefits of performance-based training

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhr34c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project-management-virtual-bootcamp-march-22-23-2023-a-valuable-kickstart-for-unanticipated-project-management-assignments-301748818.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • ASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A China-based former employee of ASML Holding NV — a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry — stole data from a software system that the corporation uses to store technical information about its machinery.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Secrets Now Thrives in China (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published June 6, 2022. On Wednesday, ASML said a former employee in China stole data about its technology.)Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockh

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Coinbase downgraded ahead of earnings on 'treacherous' outlook

    Analysts at D.A. Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase on Thursday amid regulatory uncertainty in a call that comes just a few days before the company's next quarterly report.

  • UPS to cut staff amid softening demand, report says

    UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) will be reducing its headcount in some regions of the country where the company has seen a decrease in delivery demand, Reuters reported Feb. 13. The news comes as the Atlanta shipping giant prepares for contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union later this year. The Teamsters union posted Feb. 9 about layoffs in a specific driver position.

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in U.S. for first time

    It’s now official… sort of. Tesla has now passed BMW as the top luxury brand in the U.S., according to new car registration data compiled by Experian in partnership with Automotive News.

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Teck Resources Is Said to Plan Coal Spinoff to Focus on Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is planning to separate its multibillion-dollar steelmaking coal business to focus more on industrial metals.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedThe Canadian miner confirmed it

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CME Group, Cboe Global Markets, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings and Coinbase Global

    CME Group, Cboe Global Markets, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings and Coinbase Global are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Airbus Boosts Wide-Body Production, Increasing Pressure on Boeing

    The plane maker is rapidly boosting production of its two biggest aircraft models as it prepares to lure surging interest amid the recovery in international traffic.

  • Some of these ‘overpaid’ CEOs are taking pay cuts. Will it matter?

    Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook is No. 10 on a new list of the most “overpaid” chief executives after making nearly $100 million last year, but after pressure from major shareholders, he asked for and received a 50% compensation cut this year. The Apple (AAPL) CEO is not alone. At least three of the top 10 and six of the top 100 chief executives called out for their pay by shareholder advocacy group As You Sow in a new report Thursday have agreed to lower compensation in the past year, as a pandemic-era boom in stock prices fizzled out.

  • Ford’s Job Cuts Are the Latest Disruption From the Green Transition

    Just one day before its Europe layoff, Ford announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new EV battery plant in Michigan, which is expected to create 2,500 new jobs.

  • Salesforce yields to activist pressure with harsh new policies for engineers, salespeople

    Salesforce is looking at new ways to cut costs as activist investors continue to put pressure on the company. Today, Insider was reporting that the company is implementing much stricter performance measurements for engineering, with some salespeople being put under pressure to quit or succumb to harsh performance policies of their own. This is consistent with what sources have been telling TechCrunch.

  • Activision Blizzard is joining the rush of tech firms demanding employees come back to the office

    Activision Blizzard will ask workers to be in the office three days a week—for some, as early as April.