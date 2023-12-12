Project planned for West Sixth Street will add new housing, restaurants, retail, hotel

Several properties along West Sixth Street, including Swedish Hill Bakery, will be redeveloped.

Work is due to kick off early next year on the second phase of Sixth&Blanco, a mixed-use project taking shape along West Sixth Street in the Old West Austin neighborhood just west of downtown.

The demolition of Swedish Hill in the first quarter will mark the beginning of the second phase, which will bring a new location for the beloved cafe and bakery, on the ground floor of a new five-story building that will have a hotel, private residences, restaurants and retail space.

The new building will face West Sixth Street and be bounded on the west by 1122 W. Sixth St., where a pop-up shop is currently located, and on the east by the now-closed Z Tejas restaurant. Z Tejas, a staple on West Sixth that served Southwestern cuisine, will not reopen within the new project.

Sixth&Blanco is a mixed-use development planned for a block on West Sixth Street between Baylor and Blanco streets that, among other storefronts, used to house Z Tejas Southwestern Grill. This rendering shows what the new version of the area could look like.

The two-phase Sixth&Blanco project is among the successive waves of new development — residential, office, retail, restaurant and entertainment uses — that within the past couple of decades have reshaped the western perimeter of downtown, extending its reach from its official boundary of North Lamar Boulevard westward to MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1).

The first phase of Sixth&Blanco is essentially completed. It consists of shops and restaurants including Howards Bar & Club, Rosie’s Wine Bar, Clark’s Oyster Bar, Pecan Square Cafe, Wally Workman Gallery and La Embajada, as well as Elle’s Boutique, Lora Reynolds Gallery and Align Pilates Studio. All those businesses will remain open during the phase-two construction, Sixth&Blanco's developers said.

Customers sit outside Swedish Hill recently. The property, along with others along West Sixth Street, is headed for major changes.

After demolition of the existing Swedish Hill, a small Swedish Hill outpost will open in the first quarter of next year just down the street at 1128 W. Sixth St., between Howards Bar & Club and Lora Reynolds Gallery. The outpost will be open throughout the construction of Sixth&Blanco's second phase. A new Swedish Hill will open once phase two is completed.

Named after the intersection at the heart of the 2.5-acre project, Sixth&Blanco will feature restored bungalows and commercial buildings dating to the 1920s, along with the new five-story building, to be made of mass timber, its developers said.

Sixth&Blanco "will seek to preserve some of the facades and aesthetic markers of the buildings on the intersection of West Sixth Street and Blanco Street, while redesigning the overall look of the area," the developers said.

An artist's rendering shows what the pool could look like at Sixth&Blanco once completed.

The new building will have 10 upscale residences; a hotel; luxury amenities for residents and hotel guests; a private members' club; a collection of retail, art galleries and top-tier restaurants; and public gardens.

Plans call for 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurants on the first and second floors; a hotel on the third floor and the private residences on the fourth and fifth floors. The homes, each with more than 4,600 square feet of space, will be designed to take advantage of the project’s location and city views, the developers said.

Sixth&Blanco will be the first mixed-use development by three prominent figures in the restaurant and hospitality industries — Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman and Liz Lambert of MML Hospitality, partnering with Riverside (formerly Riverside Resources), an Austin-based real estate investment company with numerous high-profile projects to its name.

Katy Russ, vice president of communications and marketing for MML Hospitality, talks about the different phases of development planned along West Sixth Street.

MML will operate the hotel and many of the restaurants within Sixth&Blanco.

Founded in 2006, MML Hospitality has built a collection of popular restaurants, hotels and retail brands across Austin, New Orleans and beyond. In Austin, MML is known for restaurants including Perla's, Clark's Oyster Bar, Lamberts, Jeffrey's, June's, Swedish Hill, Sammie's Italian and Joann's.

MML said Sixth&Blanco will typify the company’s reputation for "sophisticated design and world-class hospitality."

The building is being designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron in collaboration with Page (formerly Page Southerland Page), an Austin-based architecture firm.

The mass-timber building will mark the Texas debut of Herzog & de Meuron, a Pritzker Prize-winning firm. The firm's signature projects include the Tate Modern in London and the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, as well as Olympic stadiums and Prada's headquarters.

Sixth&Blanco is the first mixed-use development by McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, a partnership of Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman and Liz Lambert. A new building in the project's second phase will have 10 upscale residences; a hotel; luxury amenities for residents and hotel guests; a private members' club; a collection of retail, art galleries and top-tier restaurants; and public gardens.

"The building is, in essence, a horizontally stacked structure which steps back and decreases in density as it grows taller to maximize daylight and make room for landscaped gardens, courtyards, and porches on all levels," said Simon Demeuse, Partner at Herzog & de Meuron. "Equal importance is given to the design of both exterior spaces and interior spaces, resulting in unique inside-outside experiences throughout."

In September, MML announced that it had launched sales of the residences planned for Sixth&Blanco. The sales office at 606 Blanco is open by appointment, and Kumara Wilcoxon with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is the exclusive sales and marketing agent.

Residents will have special access at MML restaurants in Austin and across the country, including outposts in Aspen, New Orleans and Houston. The residences are scheduled to be ready in 2026.

There will be nine two-story homes and one single-floor home, ranging from three to four bedrooms and bathrooms. The residences will have exposed wood, and organic materials sourced from Texas, Mexico and the broader Southwest region. Buyers will be able to choose from custom finishes such as different options of wood or tile flooring, countertops, cabinetry and more.

MML said more information about the project will be released in January. The company declined to comment on the projected cost of the overall development and financing details.

An artist's rendering shows what the courtyard could look like at Sixth&Blanco when completed.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin development coming downtown Sixth&Blanco Z Tejas Swedish Hill