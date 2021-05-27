U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Project Portfolio Management Industry to 2027 - Featuring Oracle, Microsoft and Planview Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Portfolio Management Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Project portfolio management (PPM) solutions ensure that the right projects are completed at the right time to maximize an organizations investment. This is especially vital in a business with a lot of internal projects. Project ideas can come from everywhere, at any time, and it's not unusual for an organization to have a long list of possible projects to work on. However, there is rarely enough time, money, or resources to complete them all at once. Portfolio management is needed to determine which projects will have the greatest positive effect on the business and to prioritize projects accordingly.

Factors such as growth in need for maximizing the value of project investments, increase in complexity of enterprise projects, and rise in need for collaboration and monitoring tools drive the growth of the global project portfolio management market. However, concerns related to data privacy and data security and steep learning curve for PPM software hamper the market growth. Furthermore, reducing project failure rate by embracing agile methods and growth in adoption of cloud-based PPM integrated applications are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the project portfolio management market.
The global project portfolio management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, technique, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. According to deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. Further, based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Workfront, ServiceNow, Inc., Upland Software, Inc., Micro Focus, Planisware, and Sciforma.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global project portfolio management (PPM) market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the global project portfolio management (PPM) market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Segments

By Components:

  • Solution

  • Service

By Deployment Type:

  • Cloud

  • On-premise

By Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprise

  • Small & Medium Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecom

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Government & Defense

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET
3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Need for maximizing the value of project investments
3.3.1.2. Increase in complexity of enterprise projects
3.3.1.3. Growth in need for collaboration and monitoring tools
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. Concerns of regarding to data privacy
3.3.2.2. Steep learning curve for PPM software
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Reducing project failure rate by embracing agile methods
3.3.3.2. Growth in adoption of cloud-based PPM integrated applications
3.4. CASE STUDIES
3.4.1. Case Study 01
3.4.2. Case Study 02
3.5. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET

CHAPTER 4: PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 6: PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANISATION SIZE

CHAPTER 7: PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8: PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2019
9.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES
9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD
9.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS
9.4.1. New product launches
9.4.2. Product development
9.4.3. Acquisition
9.4.4. Partnership

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. BROADCOM INC.
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Operating business segments
10.1.5. Product portfolio
10.1.6. R&D expenditure
10.1.7. Business performance
10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.2. MICRO FOCUS
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Operating business segments
10.2.5. Product portfolio
10.2.6. R&D expenditure
10.2.7. Business performance
10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.3. MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Operating business segments
10.3.5. Product portfolio
10.3.6. R&D expenditure
10.3.7. Business performance
10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.4. ORACLE CORPORATION
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Operating business segments
10.4.5. Product portfolio
10.4.6. R&D expenditure
10.4.7. Business performance
10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.5. PLANISWARE
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Product portfolio
10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. PLANVIEW, INC.
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Product portfolio
10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.7. SCIFORMA
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Product portfolio
10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. SERVICENOW, INC.
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Operating business segments
10.8.5. Product portfolio
10.8.6. R&D expenditure
10.8.7. Business performance
10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.9. UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key Executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Operating business segments
10.9.5. Product portfolio
10.9.6. R&D expenditure
10.9.7. Business performance
10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. WORKFRONT, INC
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Product portfolio
10.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

