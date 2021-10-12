U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market to Exhibit 6.5% CAGR by 2027; Growing Adoption of Agile Business Practices Worldwide to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies in the global project portfolio management (PPM) market are Planview, Inc. (Texas, United States), Integrated Project Management Company, Inc (Illinois, United States), Changepoint Corporation (Washington, United States), Wrike, Inc (California, United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Logic Software Inc (Toronto, Canada), ProductDossier Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd (Maharashtra, India), ServiceNow, Inc (California, United States), UMT 360 LLC (Washington, United States) and others

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global project portfolio management (PPM) market is expected to reach USD 5.74 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of agile practices in businesses and the growing incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled, “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hosted), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Project Management, Portfolio Management, Demand Management, Resource Management, Financial Management, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Engineering and Construction, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report mentions that the market stood at USD 3.49 billion in 2019.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-104257

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Project Portfolio Management (PPM):

  • Planview, Inc. (Texas, United States)

  • Integrated Project Management Company, Inc (Illinois, United States)

  • Changepoint Corporation (Washington, United States)

  • Wrike, Inc (California, United States)

  • Hexagon AB (Sweden)

  • Logic Software Inc (Toronto, Canada)

  • ProductDossier Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd (Maharashtra, India)

  • ServiceNow, Inc (California, United States)

  • UMT 360 LLC (Washington, United States)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

  • Micro Focus International plc (Newbury, United Kingdom)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • ProjectManager.com, Inc (Texas, United States)

  • MAVENLINK, INC (Irvine, United States)

  • ProjectObjects s.r.l. (Monza (MB); Italy)

  • Triskell Software LLC (Florida, United States)

  • Planisware S.A.S. (California, United States)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

6.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 5.74 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 3.49 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Size, Share, Component, Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Management Software to Fuel Market Demand

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Drive Automation in Project Management

Increasing Adoption of Agile Practices in Businesses to Stimulate Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Awareness and Limited Skilled Workforce to Restrain Market Growth


Increasing Adoption for Remote Working amid COVID-19 to Surge Demand

The global pandemic has led to the surging demand for remote working across the globe. The concept of work from home has gained significance owing to the shutdown of offices and major companies. The companies are bracing up for the new normal and strategically planning to improve their productivity from remote working of their workforce. For instance, in April 2020, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced permanent work from home provision for 75% of its employees. This is expected to drive the adoption of advanced project portfolio management (PPM) solutions.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-104257

Project portfolio management (PPM) is a type of software solution that enables businesses to organize several projects into a single portfolio. It accurately provides reports based on several parameters such as project costs, resources, objectives, and risks, among others. The growing adoption of PPM solutions reduces drastic operational costs and requires minimal IT infrastructure.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Business Processes to Aid Growth

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence by the companies is propelling the demand for automation in project management processes. This is enabling the businesses to speed up their delivery process and reduce operational costs drastically. Additionally, the companies are developing advanced project portfolio management (PPM) software enabled with AI technology. For instance, in 2019, Planisware S.A.S announced the launch of AI-enabled PPM solution to provide effective project management services. The surging adoption of agile business practices is further expected to favor the adoption of PPM solutions that is expected to bode well for the growth of the global PPM market in the forthcoming years.

Quick Buy - Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104257

SEGMENTATION

BFSI Segment Held 24.8% Market Share in 2019

The BFSI segment, based on vertical, held a market share of about 24.8% in 2019 and is projected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing complexities in banking operations that propel the adoption of advanced project operations and resource management solutions across the globe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Established Players to Augment Demand

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global project portfolio management (PPM) market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players such as Planview, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, and Wrike, Inc., among others that is likely to propel the demand for advanced project portfolio management (PPM) software in the region. The region stood at USD 1.55 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to experience considerable growth owing to the increasing adoption of portable devices and the growing adoption of cloud-based services amongst enterprises in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-104257

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Developing Advanced PPM Solutions to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global PPM market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on evolving their existing project portfolio management (PPM) solutions by developing advanced PPM solutions. They are further adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to automate their management process that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Development

  • October 2020 - ABUS AUGUST BREMICKER SÖHNE KG, the German-based company, announced the implementation of advanced project portfolio management (PPM) solution developed by Wrike, Inc. The solution is expected to simplify and secure its project management process.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Ecosystem Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-104257

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and Large Enterprise), By Industry (Discrete and Process), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Latin America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities), and Geographical Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT in Smart Cities Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Application (Smart Building, Smart Healthcare, Smart Energy, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Robot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Laser Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Laser Type (Solid State Laser, Liquid Laser, Gas Laser, and Others), By Application (Optical Communication, Laser Processing, and Others), By Industry (IT and Telecom, Electronics and Semiconductor, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-project-portfolio-management-market-10331


    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o