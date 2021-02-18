U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Demo the latest RPG from the makers of 'Octopath Traveler' for free

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Project Triangle Strategy

Fans of the striking retro visuals of Square Enix's JRPG Octopath Traveler are in for a treat as a follow-up of sorts is headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The new game, which goes by the working title of Project Triangle Strategy, is built from the same 2D-meets-3D mould of its predecessor. A demo is available now on the Switch eShop and you can check out those visuals in the announcement trailer below.

This time round, the focus is on tactical role-playing: The battle system sees players moving along a grid, taking turns to attack. Additional gameplay mechanics let you position your units on higher ground, giving you the advantage of increased range. You can also flank enemies on both sides and strike from behind using powerful follow-up attacks. While elemental chain reactions, ranging from fire and ice to lightning, can be used to alter the environment and defeat enemies. It should all feel familiar to old-school tactical game buffs or anyone who's tried their hand at Final Fantasy Tactics.

The story, meanwhile, revolves around a battle between three nations vying to seize control of the diminishing resources of salt and iron. As with Octopath, it sounds like you'll be taking control of a group of characters, only this time there's something called the Scales of Conviction (split between Utility, Morality and Liberty) which each individual can influence. Hence, the all-caps "TRIANGLE" of the title. If you're not quite sure what it all means, just jump in and take the demo for a spin.

  Sundial Growers: Well Positioned for Strong Organic and Inorganic Growth

    In recent weeks, Sundial Growers (SNDL) has been on a high. Trading at $0.56 on Jan. 26, SNDL stock skyrocketed to a 52-week high of $3.96 on Feb. 10. The hyperbolic move has been followed up by a sharp correction, and the stock now trades at $1.72. With the outlook for the cannabis industry looking bright, there are several attractive company specific factors that make Sundial shares worth accumulating. On Feb. 16, Sundial announced a $22 million strategic investment in Indiva Limited. The latter is involved in the development and sale of premium cannabis products, including the likes of pre-rolls, dry flowers, gummies, chocolates, and infused sugar. With the introduction of new products and increased store penetration as a result of the investment, Indiva is positioned for top-line growth acceleration. The strategic investment by Sundial is likely to deliver value, and in all probability, is the first step towards acquiring a controlling interest in Indiva. It’s worth noting that Sundial has also been on a fundraising spree. On Feb. 4, the company closed a $74.5 million registered offering, after which, the company reported $610 million in unrestricted cash. Taking all of this into consideration, the company is well positioned to pursue aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the markets are excited, and the stock has delivered multi-fold returns in a short period of time. Well Positioned for Strong Growth Sundial is focused on premium cannabis products, with inhalables being its largest segment. The good news for the company is that branded cannabis sales have been increasing as a percentage of total sales. For Q3 2020, branded cannabis sales accounted for 77% of total sales, with the medium to long-term implication being that the EBITDA margin should improve on a sustained basis. It should be noted that for Q3 2020, the company reported 120% growth in sales and marketing expenses on a year-on-year basis. With a strong cash buffer, the company is likely to continue investing in brand visibility. This will translate to revenue growth in the coming quarters. In terms of product portfolio expansion, there are two potential triggers. First and foremost, Sundial has collaborated with Choklat for the launch of cannabis-infused chocolate bars, infused sugar and drinking chocolate. A wider product portfolio with new premium products will most likely support growth. Furthermore, the company has a 50% equity interest in Pathway Rx. The license agreement with Pathway will allow the company to use certain cannabis strains for commercial production, which will help Sundial make inroads into the medicinal cannabis segment. Is Sundial a Potential Acquisition Target? With its recent fundraising, Sundial looks well positioned to accelerate growth. However, a potential acquisition cannot be ruled out. It seems that the cannabis industry is moving towards consolidation. In December 2020, Tilray (TLRY) and Aphria (APHA) announced a business combination agreement to create the world’s largest cannabis company. This might just be the beginning of the industry consolidation phase. Specific to Sundial, the following point from the Q3 2020 management discussion puts things into perspective. “Sundial’s Board has authorized management and its external advisors to consider a broader range of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company, merger or other business combination, investments in other Canadian cannabis companies.” Clearly, with the ramp up in its cash position, the company will be looking to acquire strategic interest in other cannabis players. However, a merger with a bigger player remains a possibility, and any such news could trigger a sharp upside move for SNDL stock. Analysts Weigh In Looking at the consensus breakdown, only one analyst has thrown an opinion into the mix recently, rating the stock a Hold. So, SNDL has a Hold consensus rating. (See Sundial Growers stock analysis on TipRanks) Final Thoughts on Sundial Stock For Sundial Growers, the latter part of 2020 was focused on fundraising and strengthening the balance sheet. This year, the focus has shifted to organic growth, brand visibility and strategic investments. This is likely to result in accelerated top-line growth and a potential improvement in margins. Therefore, despite the recent spike in SNDL shares, fresh exposure at current levels remains an attractive option for investors. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  Biden's $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% in the first hour of trading Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  Dow Falls As Bitcoin Tops $52,000; Tesla Cuts Prices, While Walmart Dives On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275 points Thursday, as Bitcoin crossed above $52,000. Tesla stock skidded on price cuts.

  J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Gold Stocks Could Surge 40% (Or More)

    Let’s talk about gold. The precious metal is the traditional safe haven investment, backed by its use – starting 5,000 years ago – as a reliable store of value. Investors looking to protect their portfolio and secure their wealth traditionally bought heavily into gold, and the price of gold has sometimes been used as a proxy (albeit an inverse one) for general economic health. In a recent report, investment firm J.P. Morgan took a long look at the state of the gold industry – specifically, the gold mining industry. Analyst Tyler Langton points out an underlying paradox in two basic facts about gold mines. “Over time, in a commodity business, the lowest cost producers with the longest life assets tend to be the relative winners… Gold mines, when compared to base metals, typically have much shorter mines (sic) lives, and the gold miners have to focus on replacing reserves to maintain levels of production,” Langton noted. At first glance, Langton’s paradox may seem to point away from heavy investments in gold mines. After all, these are high-risk commodity producers. But current times are actually pretty good for gold miners. Prices are elevated compared to recent years; the metal is running just under $1,800 per ounce now, but it peaked above $2,000 in August of last year, at the height of the corona shutdowns, and it was as low as $1,200 just 18 months ago. The current high prices bode well for producers. Langton states his belief that there is support for current prices, with gold and gold mines being seen as a hedge against ‘macro uncertainty.’ He believes that the main sources of support will be found in “real interest rates remaining lower for longer and COVID-19 related stimulus measures continuing to expand central bank balance sheets.” With this in the background, Langton and his colleagues have begun selecting the gold mining stocks they see as winners in the current environment. Unsurprisingly, they like the companies that show discipline on M&A activity, a focus on free cash flow, and solid returns to shareholders. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on several of their recent picks. Are they as good as gold? The analysts seem to think so; all are Buy-rated and potentially offer significant upside. Let’s dig in. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) First up, Kinross Gold, is a mid-cap company– valued at $8.6 billion – with active mining operations in the US, Brazil, West Africa, and Russia. Taken together, these operations have proven and probable gold reserves of 29.9 million ounces. The company is guiding toward 2.4 million ounces in total production for 2021, rising to 2.9 million ounces by 2023. The company’s profitability can be seen by cost of sales per ounce, at $790, and the all-in sustaining cost, at $1,025 per ounce. With gold currently selling at $1,782 on the commodity exchanges, Kinross’s near-term success is clear. Two sets of statistics highlight Kinross’ profitability. First, the company’s recent record of quarterly results shows steadily rising revenues and earnings. Aside from a dip in 1Q20, at the start of the corona crisis, Kinross’ revenues have been gaining steadily since the start of 2019 – and even in 2020, every quarter showed a year-over-year increase. After 7 years without dividend payments, Kinross used its strong performance in recent months to restore the company dividend. Payments are still made irregularly, but since announcing in September 2020 that the dividend would be reinstated, two payments have been made and a third has been announced for March of this year. Each payment has been for 3 cents per share, which translates to a modest yield of 1.6%. The key point here is not strength of the yield, but rather, the confidence that management has displayed in the near- to mid-term by restarted dividend payments. Based on current production projections, the payments are expected to continue until 2023. Tyler Langton, in his notes on Kinross, comes to a bullish conclusion: “Given its expected growth projects and pipeline of additional projects, we think Kinross will be able to maintain average annual production of 2.5mm oz. over the next decade. The company has an attractive cost profile, and we expect costs to decrease over the next several years. The company should also generate attractive strong levels of FCF at current gold prices, and we expect Kinross to direct this cash toward internal growth projects and its dividend.” In line with these comments, he selects Kinross as JPM’s ‘top pick in the gold sector,’ and rates the stock as Overweight (i.e., a Buy). His $11 price target suggests a 61% upside potential in the coming year. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) Kinross gets a Strong Buy recommendation from the analyst consensus, based on a 6 to 2 split between the Buy and Hold reviews. Wall Street’s analysts have set an average price target of $11.25, slightly more bullish than Langton’s, and implying a one-year upside of 64% from the current trading price of $6.85. (See KGC stock analysis on TipRanks) SSR Mining, Inc. (SSRM) Moving up north to Canada, we now take a look at Vancouver-based SSR Mining. This is another mid-cap mining company, producing gold and silver in quantity through four active mines in Canada, the US, Argentina, and Turkey. The Canadian, US, and Turkish operations produce primarily gold, while the Puna operation is Argentina’s largest silver mine. Although SSR missed on both the top- and bottom-line estimates in its latest quarterly report, for the 2020 full-year production numbers, the company met the previously set guidance. Gold production for the year hit 643,000 ounces, with 31% of that total coming in the fourth quarter. Silver production at the Puna mine reached 5.6 million ounces, beating the guidance figures. Fourth quarter production was 39% of the total. Last November, the company announced that it will be initiating a dividend policy starting in 1Q21. The ‘base dividend’ will be set at 5 cents per share, or a 1% yield; as with KGC above, the key point is not whether the dividend is high or low, but that management is starting to pay it out – a sign of confidence in the future. Langton bases his assessment of SSRM on its strong free cash flow forecast, writing, “At current gold forward prices, we estimate that SSR will generate close to $400mm of FCF in 2021 and around $500mm per year from 2022-2024. Furthermore, starting from a 2021 base, we forecast that SSR would generate cumulative FCF from 2021- 2025 of US$2.3bn, or roughly 59% of its current market cap…” In line with his comments, Langton puts an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, along with a $24 price target that indicates a 60% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) There are 8 recent reviews on SSRM shares – and every single one of them is a Buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here unanimous. The stock is selling for $15.25, and its robust $28.78 average price target suggests a high 89% one-year upside. (See SSRM stock analysis on TipRanks) Newmont Mining (NEM) Last on the list, Newmont, is the world’s largest gold miner, boasting a $45.78 billion market cap, and active production in a variety of metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead. The company has assets – both operations and prospects – in North and South America, Africa, and Australia, and is the only gold miner listed on the S&P 500. With that last detail in mind, it’s worth noting that NEM shares are up 29% in the last 12 months – more than the S&P’s gain of 16% over the same period. In 3Q20, the company showed $3.12 billion in revenue. While this missed the forecast, it did improve on the prior year’s Q3 by 5.4%. The Q3 results were also a company record, with a free cash flow of $1.3 billion. Results below expectations were a common pattern for the company’s 2020 performance in Q1 and Q2, as well. The corona crisis depressed results, but even the depressed results were up year-over-year. Newmont has an active capital return program for shareholders. Since the beginning of 2019, the company has used both dividends and share repurchases to return capital to stakeholders, to the tune of $2.7 billion. This past January, Newmont announced a $1 billion continuation of the share repurchases. Looking ahead to 2021, the company has also announced a new dividend framework, setting the base payment at $1 per share annualized, and reiterated its commitment to capital return. JPM’s Michael Glick led the note on Newmont, starting out by acknowledging the company’s strong production: “We are forecasting NEM’s attributable gold production to remain relatively steady over the 2021-2025 time frame at around 6.5-6.7mm oz…” Of the company’s mid-term production prospects Glick went on to say, “In terms of production, the ongoing expansion at Tanami should deliver incremental production and lower cash costs starting in 2023. Additionally, we expect Newmont to approve its Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides projects this year, which should bring on incremental production for the company after the projects’ roughly three-year development time-line.” Glick likes Newmont’s FCF and production numbers, using them to back his Overweight (Buy) rating. His $83 price target implies an upside of 46% for the months ahead. (To watch Glick’s track record, click here) Newmont, for all its strength, still gets a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. This is based on 8 reviews, including 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target is $74.97, suggesting room for 31% growth from the current trading price of $56.99. (See NEM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for gold stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  We were 'dangerously close' to collapse of 'entire system,' says Interactive Brokers founder ahead of GameStop hearing

    Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., on Wednesday explained the dire situation in which the market stood in late January as individual investors on social-media platforms were banding together to send a handful of heavily shorted stocks dramatically higher.

  Warren Buffett is right to bet big on 5G: former Cisco CEO

    Former Cisco CEO John Chambers weighs in on Warren Buffett's big bets on 5G.

  Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

    The bulletin, dated Feb. 15., was sent after Indonesia issued a preliminary report into a Jan. 9 Sriwijaya Air crash that killed all 62 people on board a 737-500. It was not explicitly linked to that crash and covers all modern Boeing models but it addresses one of the potential areas of interest for investigators following the accident, pending the discovery of the cockpit voice recorder memory unit. Manufacturers have periodically issued such reminders and Boeing said it regularly communicates with customers on how they can safely and confidently operate their airplanes.

  Immunome stock more than triples after isolating antibodies in treatment of COVID-19 variants

    Shares of Immunome Inc. blasted 212.6% higher toward new highs Thursday, to pace all of the premarket gainers trading on major U.S. exchanges, after biopharmaceutical company said it has isolated potent antibodies that are capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant (B.1.351) in pseudovirus testing. Trading volume was about 506,600 shares, compared with the full-day average of about 117,600 shares. The company has been working to develop a cocktail of antibodies (IMM-BCP-001) that can act as a treatment for COVID-19. "Our findings underscore the power of Immunome's discovery engine to quickly identify antibodies that are broadly effective against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants," said Chief Executive Purnanand Sarma. "We are encouraged by these results and plan to continue development efforts on these antibodies." The stock, which went public on Oct. 2, 2020, has run up 129.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has advanced 10.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.7%.

  Tesla in India? Not a Chance

    Every day, I keep telling myself, OK, that's it, we have hit Peak Stupidity in these markets, and we will now revert to thoughtful, real analysis and independent valuation of independent companies. In the past 24 hours I have been confronted with two prime examples of Peak Stupidity regarding... what else?... Tesla . First, I was astounded to read this piece in Business Insider featuring quotes from Dan Ives, whose firm I have never heard of, but is a regular guest on CNBC.

  AbbVie Posts A Massive Growth Quarter — Is It Time To Add AbbVie Stock?

    AbbVie stock was within a buy zone in mid-February after the company topped fourth-quarter views and issued upbeat 2021 guidance. The company also has the option to buy Cypris Medical.

  Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after jobless claims data disappoints

    Stock futures edged lower Thursday morning, drifting below record levels.

  What Rate of Return Should I Expect on My 401(k)?

    There's no one number. Pinpoint what you’ll need in retirement and your time frame until that day, and derive what to expect from your 401(k) from that.

  Mortgage rates soar to highest level in months amid inflation concerns

    ‘The market’s outlook seems to suggest that the days of all-time low rates may be a thing of the past.’