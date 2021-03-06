U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.94
    +73.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,496.30
    +572.16 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.15
    +196.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.21
    +45.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.28
    +2.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0067 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2450
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,173.91
    +984.14 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.93
    +39.75 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     

VW 'Project Trinity' teases cars that unlock features on-demand

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Volkswagen claims it's "not afraid" of the threat posed by any Apple Car and released this shadowy teaser image that may represent why. The image is a teaser for Project Trinity, an electric sedan that CEO Ralf Brandstätter called "our software dream car."

Like any pie in the sky concept it of course is designed in anticipation of advanced self-driving capabilities, long range electric propulsion systems and fast charging battery tech, but that software bit is where it shows the plans in place. According to VW the plan is to start production on this car in 2026, as part of a vehicle lineup with fewer variants and where everything is standardized.

What that means is that instead of building multiple versions of the same car with varying capabilities, they'll build one version with everything included, but only unlockable "on demand" — and likely for a fee. Tesla has already shown something like this with driver assist tech that's available to unlock after the car is purchased, while BMW has tried selling features with a subscription model and is looking at expanding. As Autoblog points out, VW's version could extend to features like AWD, or unlocking GTI-level aero and handling packages on a short-term or even per-mile basis.

According to the CEO, "In the future, the individual configuration of the vehicle will no longer be determined by the hardware at the time of purchase. Instead, customers will be able to add functions on demand at any time via the digital ecosystem in the car."

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla ditches forums and pushes fans to take political action with Engage

    Tesla has created a new website for its fans, one mainly designed to spur them to political action on its behalf.

  • Microsoft email server flaws exploited to hack at least 30,000 US organizations

    Chinese state-sponsored group Hafnium reportedly used four zero-day flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server to infiltrate at least 30,000 organizations in the US.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has created an NFT for the first tweet

    The first tweet ever is up for auction, or at least an NFT linked to it is.

  • 'Apex Legends' gets a permanent solo queue

    'Apex Legends' is getting a permanent solo queue option on March 9th, but it's not the mode you might have expected.

  • Huawei's smartphone struggles are hitting it hard in China

    Huawei's trouble with the US is costing it at home — it lost the market share lead in China to Oppo.

  • The best deals we found this week: $70 off the 256GB iPad Air and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals you can get online today including the 256GB iPad Air for $679, the Google Pixel 4a 5G for $449 and the Bose 700 wireless headphones for $299.

  • Ableton Live 11: The biggest upgrades explained

    Ableton Live 11 is partially about playing catchup and partially about looking to the future.

  • Nubia's new Red Magic phone packs a 165Hz screen and up to 18GB of RAM

    Nubia is back with the Snapdragon 888-based Red Magic 6 series gaming phone, which boasts a faster internal fan, along with two world firsts in the mobile market: a 165Hz display and up to 18GB of RAM.

  • Broadcom shares fall as chip sales disappoint

    Shares of Broadcom Inc fell on Thursday after the company reported chip sales slightly below Wall Street estimates, joining a growing list of chip industry peers hit by the global semiconductor shortage. Broadcom reported semiconductor solutions revenue of $4.90 billion for its fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 31, slightly below analyst estimates of $4.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares of the chip company, which is a major supplier to iPhone maker Apple Inc, were down 1.36% at $437.54 in extended trading.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Gold holds near 9-month low as yields, dollar gain further

    Gold fell to its lowest in nine months on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. employment data bolstered the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, putting bullion on course for its third straight weekly decline. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,695.22 by 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT), after falling to its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 in the session. "This optimism in regards to the economy moving forward continues to drive bond yields higher and that certainly has been taking the wind out of the sails of many commodity markets, including gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

  • EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

    During several days of brutal cold in Texas, the city of Austin saw its fleet of 12 new electric buses rendered inoperative by a statewide power outage. The city's transit agency has budgeted $650 million over 20 years for electric buses and a charging facility for 187 such vehicles. Austin's predicament highlights the challenges facing governments, utilities and auto manufacturers as they respond to climate change.

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    Payments will be harder to get this time, but it might help to file your tax return soon.

  • Elon Musk Loses $27 Billion as Historic Wealth Gains Unravel

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk set records last year for one of the fastest streaks of wealth accumulation in history. The reversal is underway, and it’s steep.The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer lost $27 billion since Monday as shares of the automaker tumbled in the selloff of tech stocks. His $156.9 billion net worth still places him No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but he’s now almost $20 billion behind Jeff Bezos, who he topped just last week as world’s richest person.Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent. Tesla shares soared 743% in 2020, boosting the value of his stake and unlocking billions of dollars in options through his historic “moonshot” compensation package.His gains accelerated into the new year. In January, he unseated Bezos as the world’s richest person. Musk’s fortune peaked later that month at $210 billion, according to the index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.Consistent quarterly profits, the election of President Joe Biden with his embrace of clean technologies and enthusiasm from retail investors fueled the company’s rise, but for some, its swelling valuation was emblematic of an unsustainable frothiness in tech. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell for the third straight week on Friday, its longest streak of declines since September.Bitcoin InvestmentMusk’s fortune hasn’t been solely subject to the forces buffeting the tech industry. His net worth has risen and slumped recently in tandem with the price of Bitcoin. Tesla disclosed last month it had added $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Musk’s fortune took a $15 billion hit two weeks later after he mused on twitter that the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “do seem high.”Extreme volatility has roiled many of the world’s biggest fortunes this year. Asia’s once-richest person, Chinese bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan, relinquished the title to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani last month after losing more than $22 billion in a matter of days.Read more: Ambani Again Richest Asian as China’s Zhong Down $22 BillionQuicken Loans Inc. Chairman Dan Gilbert’s net worth surged by $25 billion on Monday after his mortgage lender Rocket Cos. was said to be the next target of Reddit day traders. His fortune has since fallen by almost $24 billion. Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page are among the biggest gainers on the index this year. They’ve each added more than $13 billion to their fortunes since Jan. 1.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Disrupted Investment Management. She’s Not Done Yet.

    Within a few months, he made enough for a down payment on a second home, in sunny Tampa, Fla. “I looked her up, and it all sounded really good,” he tells Barron’s. “I started investing with ARK just three days later.” The “her” is Cathie Wood, who founded ARK Investment Management seven years ago, and joins our list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance this year. It isn’t just that ARK’s actively managed funds have done well, although they have—phenomenally so: Last year, five of its seven ETFs returned an average of 141%; three were the top performers among all U.S. funds.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • Big Trade in Oshkosh Shares Before Postal Award Spurs Questions

    (Bloomberg) -- A lawmaker is calling for an investigation of a $54.2 million, after-hours purchase of Oshkosh Corp. stock the day before the company won a blockbuster contract to build trucks for the U.S. Postal Service.The transaction of 524,400 shares is bigger than Oshkosh trading volume for some entire days. The block itself amounted to almost 1% of the company’s publicly available shares and 74% of the firm’s 20-day average volume, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Oshkosh shares surged as much as 16% the next day, Feb. 23, and have risen further since. The holdings would be worth $59.6 million at Friday’s closing price of $113.65, or more than $5 million above the purchase price. The parties involved in the trade couldn’t be determined.“It definitely stinks and needs to be looked into at the highest levels,” Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat who is fighting the award to Oshkosh, said in an interview. “If that is not suspicious, I don’t know what is. Somebody clearly knew something.”Ryan said he will ask the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate. Representatives of the agency didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment after normal business hours.The Postal Service awarded the Wisconsin-based maker of military trucks a 10-year contract for as many as 165,000 vehicles worth as much as $6 billion.Ryan is backing the losing bid of Workhorse Group Inc. which has a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors Corp., which makes electric vehicles at a facility in Ryan’s congressional district.An Oshkosh representative didn’t respond to a voicemail and and email seeking comment.The move to award Oshkosh the contract stunned Wall Street analysts who had predicted Workhorse’s proposal to make electric trucks would win at least some of the order. Workhorse is considering challenging the award.Trades outside of normal market hours can have a significant impact on share prices because market activity is thinner.Ryan, who said he is drafting a letter to the SEC, has joined with Ohio Democrats Marcy Kaptur and Senator Sherrod Brown in calling for the Biden administration to halt and review the Postal Service award to Oshkosh.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic chairman sold off more than $210 million worth of stock as prices plunged

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold off a chunk of his shares this week, and played a part of the plunge in prices.

  • China’s Plan for Digital Yuan Imperils Bitcoin’s Biggest Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Trouble may be brewing in China for Bitcoin’s raucous and divisive rally as the nation pushes ahead with a world-leading effort to create a digital version of its currency.That’s because the eventual rollout of the virtual yuan could roil cryptocurrency markets if Chinese officials tighten regulations at the same time, according to Phillip Gillespie, chief executive of crypto market maker and liquidity provider B2C2 Japan, which mainly works with institutional investors.“Once a digital yuan is introduced, that’s going to be one of the biggest risks in crypto,” Gillespie, who previously worked in currency markets for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview. “Panic selling” is possible if the new rules end up sucking liquidity from trading platforms for digital coins, he said.Central banks’ power to issue virtual money and proscribe rivals is one of the key risks for the crypto sector. Chinese citizens are already banned from converting yuan to tokens but the practice continues under the table using Tether, a digital coin that claims a stable value pegged to the dollar. The money parked in Tether then gets routed to Bitcoin and other tokens.Tokyo-based Gillespie sees potential for an outright ban on Tether, which could raise the stakes for anyone minded to continue using it.A draft People’s Bank of China law setting the stage for a virtual yuan includes a provision prohibiting individuals and entities from making and selling tokens. In recent days, China’s Inner Mongolia banned the power-hungry practice of cryptocurrency mining.Representatives of the People’s Bank of China didn’t reply to a fax seeking comment on the prospect of regulatory changes. While there’s no launch date yet, the PBOC is likely to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency after years of work on the project.Tether officials have downplayed the concern, saying that central bank digital currencies won’t mean the end of stablecoins.“Tether’s success has provided a blueprint for how a CBDC could work,” said Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer for Tether and Bitfinex, an affiliated exchange. “Furthermore, CBDC’s are unlikely to be available on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Bitcoin. This last mile may be left to privately-issued stablecoins.”Still, Gillespie points out that Tether is “this massive amount of fuel for Bitcoin purchases” and few people realize the potential for disruption. A “tremendous amount of liquidity” is coming from exchanges tapping Chinese demand, he added.Tether QuestionsBitcoin surged fivefold in the past year and hit a record above $58,000 last month before dropping back about $10,000. The rally has split opinion, with some arguing a new asset class is emerging and others seeing pure gambling by retail investors and speculative pros in the Wild West of finance.Tether is an equally controversial token deep in the plumbing of the nascent cryptocurrency market. Traders use it to park money as they shift from virtual to fiat cash.More than $18 billion of Tether moved overseas from East Asian addresses over a one-year period, including spikes suggesting Chinese origin, according to an August report from Chainalysis, which analyzes the blockchain network technology underlying tokens. The report indicated citizens may be using Tether to dodge rules that limit capital transfers abroad.Questions about Tether continue to swirl. The companies behind it were banned from doing business in New York last month as part of a settlement with state officials who found that they hid losses and lied about reserves.‘Liquidity Shock’A recent report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. said there’d likely be “a severe liquidity shock to the broader cryptocurrency market” if issues arose that affected the “willingness or ability of both domestic and foreign investors to use Tether.”“All the volume goes through Tether,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “As regulators become more and more restrictive on stablecoins, that could be very negative for the market because that could mean less liquidity.”B2C2 Japan’s Gillespie said Tether is “such a risky asset” and a “massive liquidity shock” is possible if China does ban it. “What would happen is there’s going to be massive panic selling,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.