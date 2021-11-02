U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

project44 Named a 2021 Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Report for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

·3 min read

project44 was the only vendor to be recognized in the Customers' Choice category based on Overall Rating as well as receives scores in User Interest and Adoption

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility, announced that it has been named a 2021 Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. Six companies met the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the report. project44 is the only platform appearing in the upper-right Customers' Choice quadrant based on both Overall Rating and User Interest and Adoption.

project44 logo
project44 logo

Hundreds of customer-sourced reviews show that project44's end-to-end visibility platform enables customers to achieve far greater resiliency across their supply chains and provide a vastly differentiated experience for their customers. Purpose built to provide the industry's most accurate insight into how good flow through all transportation modes, project44 provides real-time visibility into key logistics processes to accelerate insights, collaboration, and action.

With customer expectations and supply chain challenges at record highs, choosing the right supply chain visibility solution is more important than ever.

Gartner's Peer Insights "Voice of the Customers" report analyzed real user reviews submitted over 18 months and only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews were included. This information is then used to determine a platform's scores in User Interest and Adoption. Once an Overall Rating is given, a vendor is named the Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice.

The Gartner Peer Insights recognition is the latest for the company this year. Other recent acknowledgements include:

In April 2021, project44 was named a Leader in the Gartner ® 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, placing highest for its ability to execute and recognized for its completeness of vision

In September 2021, the company was named a Leader in the G2 Fall 2021 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, earning the top spot in both market presence and customer satisfaction

Google recently selected project44 as its first real-time visibility provider for Google Cloud's new Supply Chain Twin solution

View the report here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, 27 October 2021 The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About project44

project44 is the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. In 2021, project44 was named a Leader among Real-Time Transportation Visibility Providers in Gartner's Magic Quadrant. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Media Contact

Bhelm@nextpr.com

Bri Helm

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project44-named-a-2021-customers-choice-in-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-report-for-real-time-transportation-visibility-platforms-301413758.html

SOURCE project44

