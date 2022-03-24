U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

project44 Outpaces Competitors as Top Leader in G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report and Momentum Grid

·4 min read

project44 achieved high-growth status, earning the top spot in market presence and customer satisfaction

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced it has been named the No. 1 leader in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report and Momentum Grid for Supply Chain Visibility Software. project44 earned the top spot as the highest-rated vendor in both market presence and customer satisfaction, and simultaneously achieved a high-growth trajectory status for satisfaction scores, employee growth and digital presence.

project44 Outpaces Competitors as Top Leader in G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report and Momentum Grid

Eleven companies qualified for a spring report spot on the grid based on product characteristics and were scored by user data collected from G2's site. To be considered, products must have received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings which are used to compute the customer satisfaction score. Market presence is determined by market share, seller size and social impact. In addition to the spring report, project44 outpaced several competitors in G2's Momentum Grid, which is determined through an algorithm measuring data across social, web, employee and reviews influential to the company's momentum.

Invoice management, dispatch and tender, and digital document reconciliation continued to be the highest-ranked features by G2 users, with above average ratings in "ease of use" and "quality of support." This feedback from project44 customers validates the need and value of moving beyond supply chain visibility into supply chain lifecycle automation, a key differentiator for project44.

project44 currently has more than 285 reviews on G2's site from verified users with 227 5-star ratings highlighting project44's intuitive solution, breadth of quality data and seamless integration. Some reviews include:

"Amazing product that confirms why it is a leader in the market." – Giuliano M.

"The crew is terrific when it comes to communicating about the integration. We could connect to project44's services and start using them really quickly, and the fact that we are a small business didn't stop them from giving us the best service." – Martin M.

"project44 is GREAT! Project 44 will help enable our linehaul operation to gain better visibility into the workload that we manage on a daily basis." – Masaki I.

"project44 provides my team and me with easy-to-navigate real-time tracking of our worldwide ocean containers. Rather than keeping manual files or other time-consuming methods, we use project44 to monitor our shipments for us automatically. We use the tool multiple times per day." – Verified G2 User

The inclusion in G2's Spring 2022 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software and G2's Momentum Grid are the latest achievements for the fast-growing company, proving project44 is eclipsing its competitors by delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their users. Notably, project44 was named a Magic Quadrant leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility, No. 1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022 and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report.
To learn more about project44's recent growth and momentum, visit project44's website.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022, the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Contact: project44@nextpr.com

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project44-outpaces-competitors-as-top-leader-in-g2-spring-2022-grid-report-and-momentum-grid-301509651.html

SOURCE project44

