With A Projected CAGR Of 5.3%, Global Nonylphenol Market Is Expected To Reach A Worth Of About US$ 2.3 Billion By The End Of 2032

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Europe Market For Nonylphenol Is Expected To Experience A CAGR Of 4.1% By 2032

Rockville, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nonylphenol market was estimated to be worth around US$ 1.3 Billioby 2021. According to Fact.MR analysis, with the increasing uses of Nonylphenol in various industries worldwide, the market is expected to reach a worth of about US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 – 2032. During 2015 to 2021, the Market experienced a growth of 5.7%.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7959

Increasing use of Nonylphenol in the production of chemicals propels the global Demand for Nonylphenol

Nonylphenol often undergoes further processing to create nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPE), which is why it is mostly utilized as emulsifiers, detergents, antioxidants, and cleansers in a variety of other industrial applications. In the oilfield chemical industry, nonylphenol ethoxylates are used to demulsify crude oil and lessen surface tension in water, which helps in the removal of dirt particles from the surface. Production of phenolic oxides, phenolic resins, epoxy resins, paints, and additives for the mining and tyre industries all use nonylphenol as a chemical intermediary or precursor

Competitive Landscape

The Nonylphenol market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. There are only a few key players which dominate the market globally. The key companies operating in the Nonylphenol market are Huntsman, India Glycols, Solvay S.A., Laufer Group, Polimeri, Stepan Company, SI Group, Dover Chemical, Eni, Sasol, PCC Group, Sabic, CMFC, FUCC, Daqing Zhonglan, Jiangsu Jiafeng, Cangzhou DCFC, Jiangsu Lingfei, and CNPC Jilin Beifang.

Some of the recent developments by the key providers of Nonylphenol are as follows :

  • In March 2022, SI Group stated that it has boosted manufacturing capacity for the antioxidants with hindered phenolic ester ETHANOXTM 4716 and NAUGARDTM PS48 at its site in Jinshan, China.

  • In September 2021, Huntsman Corporation and KPX Chemical, announced the formation of a joint venture known as KPX HUNTSMAN POLYURETHANES AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD (KHPUA). From a specialized polyurethane production facility at KPX Chemical's Ulsan factory. The joint venture will develop and offer cutting-edge polyurethane system solutions to Korean automakers. The operations started at the end of October of the same year.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Huntsman

  • India Glycols

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Laufer Group

  • Polimeri

  • Stepan Company

  • SI Group

  • Dover Chemical

  • Eni, Sasol

  • PCC Group

  • Sabic

  • CMFC

  • FUCC

  • Daqing Zhonglan

  • Jiangsu Jiafeng

  • Cangzhou DCFC

  • Jiangsu Lingfei

  • CNPC Jilin Beifang

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7959

China Continues Being the Largest Revenue Stream for Nonylphenol Market

Nonylphenol market in China is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 160.3 Mn by 2032. From 2015 to 2021, the market revenue through China grew at a CAGR of 5.1%, while between 2022 and 2032, it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4.8%. As of August 2022, 90,237 suppliers from China exported 6.3 million shipments of nonylphenol. Most of China's nonylphenol exports go to Vietnam, the United States, and Costa Rica.

Key Segments Covered in Nonylphenol Market Survey

  • By Grade :

    • Industrial Grade

    • Reagent Grade

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Chemicals

    • Textile

    • Leather

    • Personal care and Cosmetic

    • Food and Beverage

    • Agriculture

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • Middle East and Africa

    • Latin America

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7959

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

  3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.3. Formulation and End-use Industry Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

  4.1. Global Market (US$ Mn)

  4.2. Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

  4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

5. Key Success Factors

  5.1. Manufacturer’s Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

  5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

  5.3. Peer Benchmarking

6. Global Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

  6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

  6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
   
Contd….

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Nonylphenol Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Nonylphenol Market by Grade (Industrial Grade and Reagent Grade); by Top End-Use Industry (Chemicals, Textile, Leather, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, and Others), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Aminophenol Market - Aminophenol is an organic compound that belongs to the group of chemical compound such as aniline and phenol. Aminophenol has further three derivatives i.e. M-Aminophenol, P-Aminophenol, and O-Aminophenol. Aminophenol including its derivatives is used in a wide variety of applications such as dyeing intermediates in textiles, chemicals etc. Further, it is observed that the use of the derivatives of aminophenol is involved in the pharmaceutical drugs, chemical effluents, and other reactive chemicals.

Phenolic Resins Market - Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032. Phenolic resins account for around 2% of the global synthetic polymers market, but have the potential to contribute close to 5% of overall synthetic resin demand going forward.

Phenol Derivatives Market - The market for phenol derivatives witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


