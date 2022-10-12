Projector Market to grow by USD 9.80 Bn, Records a CAGR of 9.87% by 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the projector market, operating under the information technology category. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 9.80 billion, at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., GAC Technology Group, Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Shenzhen Hotack Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The increasing adoption of projectors in the entertainment industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Low lamp life might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Projector Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 45% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the short category led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Product
Technology
Geography
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.
Projector Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The projector market report covers the following areas:
Projector Market Size
Projector Market Trends
Projector Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of interactive projectors as one of the prime reasons driving the Projector Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Projector Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist projector market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the projector market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the projector market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the projector market, vendors
Projector Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
$9.80 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., GAC Technology Group, Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Shenzhen Hotack Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Display Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Display Type
5.3 Short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Ultra-short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Normal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Display Type
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Technology
6.3 LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.14 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 AAXA Technologies Inc.
11.4 Acer Inc.
11.5 BenQ Corp.
11.6 Canon Inc.
11.7 Coretronic Corp.
11.8 Hitachi Ltd.
11.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.10 LG Electronics Inc.
11.11 Sony Group Corp.
11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
