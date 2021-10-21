U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Projector PSA Takes the Lead as a Gold Medalist in the 2021 SoftwareReviews Professional Services Automation (PSA) Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report

·3 min read

Leading PSA Software Continues Steady Rise to Top

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Projector PSA, Inc., the leading independent provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) software, today announced that it has been recognized as the top gold medalist in the PSA Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. This continues to build on a year of record growth and achievement for Projector PSA and Projector's customers.

Projector PSA is top PSA Vendor on SoftwareReviews PSA Quadrant report.

Projector PSA recognized as top gold medalist in SoftwareReviews first PSA Data Quadrant report.

The SoftwareReviews gold medal is awarded based on the collective inputs of real users and their satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, and capabilities, but also encompasses a measure for emotional sentiment.

"Selecting top software vendors is becoming an increasingly transparent and data led process," says David Piazza, President of SoftwareReviews. "SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant provides a total view of the performance of a software vendor, from core features and capabilities to the important client-vendor relationship, what we call the Emotional Footprint. Vendors who have a strong Net Emotional Footprint in the category demonstrate they have been successful at building strong relationships with their customers."

In addition to achieving highest for Quality of Features and Vendor Support, Projector also received the highest Emotional Footprint score of 98%; with customers using words including "fair, integrity, generosity, love, client's interest first" to describe their feelings about the software and vendor relationship.

"Client's Interest First" a Winning Strategy

The gold medal award builds on a year of record growth for Projector's product and customer base. Projector BI, the business intelligence platform built for professional services teams, was released in May of this year and has seen rapid adoption. Projector has also successfully achieved above-target performance in new business and customer retention. Says CEO Denis Whelan "Our customer first approach to every aspect of our business is how we will continue to win and serve our users. From product development to expert support, we know our business success hinges on the relationships we create, not the market share we take."

About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Projector PSA
Projector PSA, Inc. is the leading developer of cloud-based professional services automation software. The company produces the Projector software suite, including Projector BI, and also provides consulting and training services for its clients around the world. Projector streamlines operations through the entire delivery process, improving productivity, incrasing utilization, and enhancing profitability. Projector PSA is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/projector-psa-takes-the-lead-as-a-gold-medalist-in-the-2021-softwarereviews-professional-services-automation-psa-data-quadrant-buyers-guide-report-301405234.html

SOURCE Projector PSA, Inc.

