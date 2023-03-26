U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.50
    +18.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,562.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,936.00
    +45.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.20
    +10.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    +0.44 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.40
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7750
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,098.36
    +654.14 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.35 (-0.13%)
     

Projectworks eyes potential following Xero's sale of WorkflowMax

PR Newswire
·1 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington software provider, Projectworks, sees enormous potential for growth as a leading Xero partner, now that Xero has sold the WorkflowMax brand.

"WorkflowMax was a strong brand for Xero at one point, but in recent years, modern software platforms like Projectworks have provided better alternatives," says Projectworks CEO Matt Hayter.

Projectworks has already made a huge investment in its one-click migration from WorkflowMax, and with this announcement, we're going to double down and waive any migration fees for customers who want to make the switch.

"Projectworks has a fantastic track record of helping customers migrate smoothly, while also providing additional features such as resource planning, real time margin and utilisation, that former WorkflowMax partners and customers love."

Workflowmax was once an iconic Kiwi start-up and an early acquisition for Xero.

Lance Wiggs, a director of the Punakaiki Fund added:

"WorkflowMax has served the industry really well, and paved the way to show the benefits of cloud software to consultancies and more. It's a bit sad to see this announcement as the clients have daily challenges to meet. However, there is a new generation of software that is led by Wellington's own Projectworks, who serve consultancies across the globe. Punakaiki Fund invested in Projectworks last year."

Hayter says that in effect WorkflowMax customers have been graduating to Projectworks for years now. "Projectworks is already well ahead on features as well as usability. Projectworks has, for example, a far deeper and more intuitive integration into Xero than WorkflowMax already."

"We were also named as Xero's Emerging App Partner of the year in 2020, and a finalist for the highly coveted App Partner of the year in 2021."

With Xero now clear to promote Projectworks as a partner and provider of workforce management software, Hayter believes Projectworks has strong potential to grow.

"You don't need to spend long reading the extensive list of 5-star reviews in the Xero App Store to see the real difference Projectworks is making for businesses out there."

For more information about migrating from WorkflowMax, please visit: https://projectworks.io/workflowmax

About Projectworks

Projectworks is an all-in-one software platform for consulting, engineering, architecture, and software firms. The platform was developed specifically for the consulting industry after it's founders saw a need while running their own global consultancy firm.

With users spanning the globe, Projectworks serves professional services firms ranging from 4-400 employees. The unique feature set of Projectworks works precisely the way Professional Services Firms operate and enables improved utilisation, maximisation of billable hours, more accurate forecasting, and most importantly, higher margins.

For more information about Projectworks, visit https://projectworks.io

Projectworks logo (PRNewsfoto/Projectworks)
Projectworks logo (PRNewsfoto/Projectworks)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/projectworks-eyes-potential-following-xeros-sale-of-workflowmax-301780607.html

SOURCE Projectworks

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Weighing up the global banking crisis

    Asia's economic data and policy calendar this week is light, which is perhaps just as well because investors' focus is firmly fixed elsewhere - the global banking crisis and what it means for growth, markets, and policy. Some may balk at recent events being termed a 'crisis', but consider: two of America's top 25 banks have collapsed; a global giant, Credit Suisse, has been swallowed up; worries over another, Deutsche Bank, are mounting; the Fed has taken emergency steps and provided backstops worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Fed and European Central Bank officials raised the warning flags on Sunday, echoing soundings from across the private sector last week.

  • Swedish central bank chief says more rate hikes likely due to stubborn inflation

    The Swedish central bank might have underestimated inflationary pressure and will likely have to stick to its forecasts of another interest rate hike in April, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Sunday. The central bank has raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago and has yet to curb 9.4% inflation, well above the 2% target. It hiked the benchmark rate by 50 basis points in February and has indicated another hike by 25 or 50 basis points in April.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • JPMorgan's Best Retirement Advice For 2023

    "Some of the market's best days occur very close to the worst days." This is one of the pieces of advice from the 2023 Retirement Guide published recently by J.P. Morgan Asset Management . The guide is the 11th version … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Recommends These Themes For Retirement In 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Labor market: Workers are getting two jobs amid inflation, says industry watcher

    'What we actually think is happening is that you’re going back to a time where people had two jobs,' Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • How to Come Up With a Business Idea in 7 Steps

    Piles of statistics report that small business owners are the backbone of the United States: Here are 7 ways to get started.

  • How to Find Your 401(k) Vesting Schedule

    Any money that you put into your 401(k) is yours. But when it comes to employer match contributions, things work a little differently. To own any portion of your employer's contributions, you'll need to vest in your employer's match contributions. … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Vesting and What It Means for You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At Dollar General, a Staple for Many, a Record of Overcharging

    Barron's finds that four states fined the retailer a total of more than $1 million for price inaccuracies in 2021 and 2022.

  • Work-From-Home Era Ends for Millions of Americans

    A Labor Department survey shows far more people worked on-site full time in 2022 compared with the year before.

  • Tech war: US-blacklisted YMTC, China's top memory chip maker, sees improved global market demand in 2023 as push for innovation continues

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), which was added to the US trade blacklist last December, is seeing improved global demand this year for NAND Flash memory products, as the company continues its push for innovation. That development was revealed by Cheng Weihua, chief operating officer of YMTC, in his speech on Thursday at the annual China Flash Market Summit held in Shenzhen, which was also attended by delegates from major chip makers including Samsung Electro

  • Behind Adani Deals, an ‘Elusive’ Elder Brother

    The sibling of the Indian conglomerate’s founder played a key role in activities questioned by a U.S. short seller; company says brother had no managerial role.

  • Can a SEP IRA or Solo 401(k) Get Me More Retirement Money?

    When you're self-employed, you're in charge of choosing and funding your own retirement plan. In place of an employer-provided retirement plan like a 401(k), you may consider making contributions to a SEP IRA or solo 401(k) plan. But which one is … Continue reading → The post SEP IRA vs. Solo 401(k): Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Roth 403(b) Tax Rules You Need to Know

    A Roth 403(b) plan is one type of tax-advantaged, employer-sponsored retirement savings account that combines elements of a Roth IRA and a traditional 403(b). While these plans share some similarities with 401(k) plans, they have certain characteristics that set them … Continue reading → The post Roth 403(b) Plans: Rules, Tax Benefits and More appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.