Prolexus Berhad (KLSE:PRLEXUS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Prolexus Berhad's (KLSE:PRLEXUS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Prolexus Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM52m ÷ (RM441m - RM52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Prolexus Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Prolexus Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Prolexus Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Prolexus Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 46%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Prolexus Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Prolexus Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 4.1% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Prolexus Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Prolexus Berhad that you might be interested in.

