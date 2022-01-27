U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Proliant Settlement Systems Choose paymints.io to Power Digital Payments

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proliant Settlement Systems, a turnkey title company ownership system, will deploy paymints.io technology among its title agency franchisees. The paymints.io solution is a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform, designed to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments in real estate transactions.

paymints.io logo (PRNewsfoto/Paymints.io)
Proliant Settlement System will deploy paymints.io technology among its title agency franchisees.

The paymints.io system empowers home buyers to transfer funds for earnest money deposits or cash to close directly from their bank accounts to the Proliant franchisee's escrow account. Using this proprietary technology, the franchisee can also disburse funds to clients or vendors. A disbursement to all clients and vendors can be initiated within 60 seconds, eliminating the cumbersome process of printing and mailing paper checks or multiple phone calls to confirm routing and wiring instructions.

With the addition of the paymints.io platform, Proliant now offers a number of tools designed to streamline the title and settlement process to its over 30 title franchisees. According to Brooke Sharrard, Operations Manager of Proliant Settlement Systems, enhancing the franchisee and improving their clients' experience is always top of mind. "Unfortunately, the title industry is not always known for its ready adoption of new technologies. We're taking the bold stance of leading with innovation, and paymints.io solves a very real problem facing the industry today." Brooke continued, "Its feature-rich platform and scalability will not only support, but power the growth of our franchisees."

The paymints.io platform's multi-purpose application is designed to remove the operational burden of manually dealing with paper checks and also helps to defend against wire fraud. The system not only collects earnest money deposits or cash for closing, but also offers an expansive vendor marketplace featuring real estate agents, mortgage brokers, real estate attorneys, and other service providers who may be due funds or payment at closing.

"With a background in title operations, we understand the operational foundation required for success and we applaud the products and services Proliant is offering its franchisees," said Amit Doshi, COO of paymints.io. "We're just glad to be a part of their innovative approach."

About Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC:

Proliant Settlement Systems is a turnkey title company ownership system that offers qualified entrepreneurs an opportunity to own their own title company, complete with all the financial and operational advantages. Driven to help franchisees take control of their futures, Proliant system effectively eliminates the traditional, and often difficult, barriers to entry. At present, the service is available in Florida and Michigan with planned expansion into other states in 2022. For more information on Proliant Settlement Systems, please visit www.proliantsms.com.

About paymints.io

On a mission to eliminate paper checks and reduce wire fraud in the real estate industry, paymints.io is the provider of a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows buyers to transfer funds for many types of real estate transactions. Escrow holders and settlement agents can also disburse funds to clients or vendors using its proprietary platform. In 2021, paymints.io was awarded HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate Award. For more information on paymints.io, please visit www.paymints.io.

Contact: Jason Doshi, CEO, jason.doshi@paymints.io, 888-921-1090

