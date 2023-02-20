U.S. markets closed

PROLIM launches “Digital Innovation Center” at Hubballi, India

PROLIM Corporation
·2 min read
PROLIM Corporation
PROLIM Corporation

Hubbballi / Bangalore, India / Plano, TX , Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM announced today the opening of “Digital Innovation Center (DIC)” to bring business strategy and cutting-edge technology to build “Digital Transformation” platform and solutions.

Located on PROLIM Campus at Aryabhata Technology Park in Hubballi, the Digital Innovation Center includes multi-domain Software Engineers, Architects, Application Engineers, Cloud Experts to build 3 verticals: Mendix FactoryPLM Factory and Cloud Factory - a set of tools, accelerators, apps and services that enable and accelerate customers to migrate to Cloud.

PROLIM, a global leader in PLM, IT, IoT Solution provider, has evolved since it was founded in 2005. PROLIM has been helping organisations accomplish their business goals with strong Technology and R&D capabilities and has bagged several awards and recognitions. The company has been focused on product innovation by leveraging IT, IoT and PLM technologies.

Being a global Siemens Digital Industries Platinum Partner, PROLIM experts will build Digital solutions on top of Siemens Xcelerator portfolio that includes software products Solid Edge, NX, Teamcenter, Siemens EDA and Mendix.  As an AWS Select Consulting Partner and demonstrated expertise in AWS cloud, we will be leveraging AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) capabilities to help our customers to accelerate their Digital Transformation” says, Prabhu Patil, Founder and CEO of PROLIM.

With this Innovation Center in Hubballi, PROLIM is ready to make and build innovative Apps on Mendix, accelerators for Teamcenter, Cloud Factory and best-in-class consulting and implementation services, to help customers derive more business value from their investments.

To learn more about the center and how it is bringing the power of digital transformation to companies of all sizes, please visit us at https://www.prolim.com/digital-innovation-center

About PROLIM
 
PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IoT and PLM solutions for1200+ customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Government. We are a talent and innovation led company with 500+ employees serving clients in more than 9 countries with global operations in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and India. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services in Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, PLM, CAD, CAM, IoT Solutions to organizations of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.

CONTACT: PROLIM Global Corporation Email: info@prolim.com Phone: 888-9-PROLIM PROLIM Solutions India Pvt Ltd Email: info@prolim.com Phone: 0836-2222134


