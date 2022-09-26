U.S. markets closed

Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results October 19

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss third quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (from all other countries). A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

A telephonic replay will be available October 19November 2 at +1 (877) 660-6853 (from the United States and Canada) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (from all other countries) using access code 13733185. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com under "Events & Presentations."

About Prologis
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.0 billion square feet (95 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,800 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future—including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures—are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks related to the current coronavirus pandemic; and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.

Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)

 

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

