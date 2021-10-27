U.S. markets closed

Prologis Hosts Inaugural "Breaking New Ground" Event at Global Headquarters in San Francisco

·5 min read
In this article:
Debut GROUNDBREAKERS Magazine brings together industry insights and commentary

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc., (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today hosted a thought leadership event and launched a new e-magazine, both of which address the issues facing today's supply chain: transportation innovation, renewable energy initiatives, and workforce scarcity.

Prologis&#39; new digital publication, GROUNDBREAKERS, features some of today&#x002019;s most influential thought leaders in its inaugural issue who share groundbreaking approaches to redefine global logistics.
Prologis' new digital publication, GROUNDBREAKERS, features some of today’s most influential thought leaders in its inaugural issue who share groundbreaking approaches to redefine global logistics.

Groundbreakers 2021: Breaking New Ground
The event was headlined by a conversation between UPS CEO Carol Tomé and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and moderated by Susie Gharib, Anchor and Senior Special Correspondent, Fortune. Bestselling author Michael Lewis delivered closing remarks.

"The pandemic changed everything," said Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam. "Not only did it accelerate trends at work, but it also exposed the fragility of the global supply chain, which was optimized for efficiency, not resilience. The old ways worked -- until they didn't. The leaders we heard from today are at the cutting edge of this exciting new world."

About GROUNDBREAKERS Magazine
Prologis' new GROUNDBREAKERS magazine offers a view of macro trends in the sector and in-depth examinations of emerging technologies, trends and innovations from logistics leaders around the world.

The inaugural issue features 14 thought leaders who are redefining global logistics and moving the needle forward on the global economy. These leaders have risen to the pinnacle of their respective fields by innovating, investing and managing during times of radical change, turning the most formidable demand scenario in history into an extraordinary opportunity.

The 14:

  • Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS

  • Jack Kennedy, Co-Founder and CEO, Platform Science

  • Maria Flynn, CEO, Jobs for the Future (JFF)

  • Gayle Tait, President and COO, Trove

  • Sidney "Sid" Brown, CEO, NFI

  • Craig Fuller, Founder and CEO, FreightWaves

  • Darla Longo, Vice Chairman, Managing Director, National Partners, CBRE

  • Charles van der Steene, Regional Head of Sales and Marketing, North America, Maersk

  • Mike Wilson, Executive Vice President Latin America and Global Logistics Manufacturing Services, DSV Global Transport and Logistics

  • Mike Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer, Cardinal Health

  • Akira Higashi, Head of Parts and Service, Daikin

  • Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO, GEODIS

  • Jean-Paul Mochet, President of Monoprix and Franprix, The Casino Group

  • Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics

Featured GROUNDBREAKERS articles:
"The Future of Commerce"
"Not Your Father's Warehouse"
"The Green Machine"
"Dancing With Robots"

Read the entire magazine here.

ABOUT PROLOGIS
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 994 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks related to the current coronavirus pandemic; and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.

Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prologis-hosts-inaugural-breaking-new-ground-event-at-global-headquarters-in-san-francisco-301410421.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

