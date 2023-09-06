Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $121.38, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, up 48.96% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +37.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Prologis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.04.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

