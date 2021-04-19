U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,010.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,960.50
    -69.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.00
    -18.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.95
    -0.18 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.24 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +0.54 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0092 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0990
    -0.6840 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,905.54
    +2,114.46 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.57
    -99.14 (-7.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.60
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Prologis Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·35 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, reported results for the first quarter of 2021.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.49 for the quarter compared with $0.70 for the first quarter of 2020; the decrease was driven by debt extinguishment costs of $187 million. Core funds from operations* per diluted share was $0.97 for the quarter compared with $0.83 for the same period in 2020.

"The robust demand from the fourth quarter has carried into 2021 and is as strong as I have seen in my career," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO, Prologis. "Global supply chains are pushing to keep pace with accelerating economic activity, retooling for faster fulfillment and resilience. With our well-positioned portfolio, differentiated customer offerings and abundant investment capacity, we expect to continue to outperform while delivering exceptional customer service."

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Owned & Managed

1Q21

Notes

Average Occupancy

95.4%

Down 40bps from Q4 2020 consistent with seasonality

Leases Commenced

43.9MSF

39.0MSF operating portfolio and 4.8MSF development portfolio

Retention

69.1%

Down 930bps from Q4 2020, 96.4% leased as of March 31


Prologis Share

1Q21

Notes

Net Effective Rent Change

27.0%

Led by U.S. at 32.0%

Cash Rent Change

12.5%


Cash Same Store NOI*

4.5%

Driven by U.S. at 4.8%

DEPLOYMENT ACTIVITY

Prologis Share

1Q21

Building Acquisitions

$71M

Weighted avg stabilized cap rate

5.0%

Development Stabilizations

$396M

Estimated weighted avg yield

6.0%

Estimated weighted avg margin

42.8%

Estimated value creation

$170M

% Build-to-suit

16.1%

Development Starts

$575M

Estimated weighted avg yield

5.6%

Estimated weighted avg margin

24.1%

Estimated value creation

$139M

% Build-to-suit

60.6%

Total Dispositions and Contributions

$654M

Weighted avg stabilized cap rate (excluding land and other real estate)

4.5%

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY
During the first quarter, Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued $3.5 billion of debt at a weighted average interest rate of 0.96 percent and a weighted average term of approximately 11 years. This activity includes $2.6 billion in global bond raises, as well as a €500 million green bond.

At March 31, 2021, debt as a percentage of total market capitalization was 18.6 percent, and the company's weighted average interest rate on its share of total debt was 1.8 percent with a weighted average term of 10.6 years. The combined investment capacity of Prologis and its open-ended vehicles, at levels in line with their current credit ratings, is now $14 billion.

"Through just a few transactions during the first quarter, we reduced our weighted average interest rate by 20 basis points and effectively addressed our unsecured bond maturities through 2026. In addition, we built on the company's excellent liquidity position, which collectively has set the company up well for this incredibly strong operating environment," said Tim Arndt, treasurer, Prologis.

2021 GUIDANCE
"Given the strength of our results and the market, we are taking up our guidance metrics across the board," said Thomas S. Olinger, chief financial officer, Prologis. "Year-over-year Core FFO growth, excluding promotes, is sector-leading at 12.0 percent at the midpoint, while generating $1.25 billion of free cash flow after dividends."

2021 GUIDANCE1




Earnings (per diluted share)

Previous

Revised

Change at M.P.

Net Earnings

$2.36 to $2.52

$2.80 to $2.90

16.8%

Core FFO*2

$3.88 to $3.98

$3.96 to $4.02

1.5%

Core FFO, excluding net promote expense*

$3.90 to $4.00

$3.98 to $4.04

1.5%


Operations

Average occupancy

95.50% to 96.50%

96.25% to 96.75%

50bps

Cash Same Store NOI* - PLD share

3.50% to 4.50%

4.5% to 5.0%

75bps


Strategic Capital (in millions)

Strategic capital revenue, excl promote revenue

$435 to $450

$450 to $460

2.8%

Net promote income (expense)2

($16)

($16)

-


G&A (in millions)

General & administrative expenses

$290 to $300

$295 to $305

1.7%





Capital Deployment – Prologis Share (in millions)

Previous

Revised

Change at M.P.

Development stabilizations

$1,900 to $2,100

$2,000 to $2,200

5.0%

Development starts

$2,300 to $2,700

$2,750 to $3,050

16.0%

Building acquisitions

$400 to $800

$600 to $800

16.7%

Building contributions

$1,400 to $1,700

$1,650 to $1,950

16.1%

Building and land dispositions

$1,000 to $1,400

$1,600 to $1,900

45.8%

Net proceeds (Uses)

($300) to ($400)

$0 to ($100)

85.7%

Realized development gains

$500 to $600

$700 to $800

36.4%



1.

At the midpoint, this includes approximately 20 basis points of bad debt expense, in line with the company's historical levels.

2.

Core FFO guidance includes $0.02 of net promote expense. The expense relates to amortization of stock compensation issued to employees related to promote income recognized in prior periods.

*

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Notes and Definitions in our supplemental information for further explanation and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The earnings guidance described above includes potential gains recognized from real estate transactions but excludes any future or potential foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as our guidance assumes constant foreign currency rates. In reconciling from net earnings to Core FFO*, Prologis makes certain adjustments, including but not limited to real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) recognized from real estate transactions and early extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, deferred taxes and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency or derivative activity. The difference between the company's Core FFO* and net earnings guidance for 2021 relates predominantly to these items. Please refer to our first quarter Supplemental Information, which is available on our Investor Relations website at https://ir.prologis.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov for a definition of Core FFO* and other non-GAAP measures used by Prologis, along with reconciliations of these items to the closest GAAP measure for our results and guidance.

April 19, 2021, CALL DETAILS
The call will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (833) 968-2252 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (778) 560-2807 (from all other countries) and enter conference code 8881394. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

ABOUT PROLOGIS
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 990 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks related to the current coronavirus pandemic; and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.









dollars in millions, except per share/unit data

Three Months ended March 31,






2021

2020


Rental and other revenues

$1,028

$882


Strategic capital revenues

120

96



Total revenues

1,148

978


Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

366

489


Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

742

599


AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

810

733


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

1,072

1,013


Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share

170

271


Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions

482

444









Per common share - diluted:





Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$0.49

$0.70



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

0.97

0.83



Business line reporting:






Real estate operations*

0.89

0.76




Strategic capital*

0.08

0.07




Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

0.97

0.83




Realized development gains, net of taxes*

0.22

0.22


Dividends and distributions per common share/unit

0.63

0.58

*

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanations.











in thousands

March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


Assets:






Investments in real estate properties:







Operating properties

$43,545,616


$43,507,619




Development portfolio

2,031,716


1,882,611




Land

1,699,738


1,606,358




Other real estate investments

3,182,295


3,387,740







50,459,365


50,384,328




Less accumulated depreciation

6,823,824


6,539,156






Net investments in real estate properties

43,635,541


43,845,172



Investments in and advances to unconsolidated entities

7,514,840


7,602,014



Assets held for sale or contribution

1,055,751


1,070,724






Net investments in real estate

52,206,132


52,517,910












Cash and cash equivalents

676,074


598,086



Other assets

2,850,603


2,949,009






Total assets

$55,732,809


$56,065,005











Liabilities and Equity:






Liabilities:







Debt

$16,503,458


$16,849,076




Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,844,148


2,891,349






Total liabilities

19,347,606


19,740,425












Equity:







Stockholders' equity

32,008,517


31,971,547




Noncontrolling interests

3,473,462


3,483,526




Noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders

903,224


869,507






Total equity

36,385,203


36,324,580















Total liabilities and equity

$55,732,809


$56,065,005










Three Months Ended






March 31,


in thousands, except per share amounts

2021

2020


Revenues:





Rental

$1,021,656

$878,807



Strategic capital

119,961

96,591



Development management and other

6,699

2,843




Total revenues

1,148,316

978,241


Expenses:





Rental

277,884

227,618



Strategic capital

49,450

46,574



General and administrative

78,032

69,689



Depreciation and amortization

397,575

345,970



Other

3,444

14,574




Total expenses

806,385

704,425









Operating income before gains on real estate transactions, net

341,931

273,816



Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net

173,643

162,750



Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)

16,623

31,491


Operating income

532,197

468,057


Other income (expense):





Earnings from unconsolidated co-investment ventures, net

58,677

47,115



Earnings from other unconsolidated ventures, net

8,372

41,615



Interest expense

(71,281)

(75,642)



Foreign currency and derivative gains and interest and other income, net

84,898

113,699



Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net

(187,453)

(42,767)




Total other income (expense)

(106,787)

84,020









Earnings before income taxes

425,410

552,077



Current income tax expense

(24,555)

(27,920)



Deferred income tax expense

(1,162)

(2,993)


Consolidated net earnings

399,693

521,164


Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(22,078)

(16,141)


Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units

(10,268)

(13,970)


Net earnings attributable to controlling interests

367,347

491,053


Preferred stock dividends

(1,532)

(1,635)


Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$ 365,815

$489,418


Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

764,958

723,983


Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.70










Three Months Ended






March 31,


in thousands

2021

2020


Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$365,815

$489,418


Add (deduct) NAREIT defined adjustments:





Real estate related depreciation and amortization

387,688

335,932



Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)

(16,623)

(31,491)



Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests

(18,995)

(15,393)



Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures

72,941

65,364



Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures

6,883

2,785


NAREIT defined FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

$797,709

$846,615









Add (deduct) our defined adjustments:





Unrealized foreign currency and derivative gains, net

(81,433)

(109,547)



Deferred income tax expense

1,162

2,993



Current income tax expense on dispositions related to acquired tax liabilities

2,565

-



Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests

(211)

(185)



Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures

(159)

1,278


FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

$719,633

$741,154









Adjustments to arrive at Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*:





Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net

(173,643)

(162,750)



Current income tax expense on dispositions

7,886

6,725



Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net

187,453

47,767



Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2,545)



Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures

(74)

2,701



Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures

576

(33,833)


Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

$741,829

$599,219









Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*, including our share of unconsolidated ventures less noncontrolling interest:





Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net

173,643

162,750



Current income tax expense on dispositions

(7,886)

(6,725)



Straight-lined rents and amortization of lease intangibles

(38,531)

(25,503)



Property improvements

(8,071)

(13,639)



Turnover costs

(71,140)

(39,396)



Amortization of debt premium, financing costs and management contracts, net

2,547

1,493



Stock compensation amortization expense

34,575

31,808



Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests

6,865

5,047



Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated ventures

(24,144)

18,082


AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

$809,687

$733,136


















Three Months Ended










March 31,


in thousands





2021

2020


Net earnings attributable to common stockholders





$365,815

$489,418




Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)





(16,623)

(31,491)




Depreciation and amortization expense





397,575

345,970




Interest expense





71,281

75,642




Current and deferred income tax expense, net





25,717

30,913




Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units





10,268

13,970




Pro forma adjustments





(950)

51,208




Preferred stock dividends





1,532

1,635




Unrealized foreign currency and derivative gains, net





(81,433)

(109,547)




Stock compensation amortization expense





34,575

31,808




Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net





187,453

47,767


Adjusted EBITDA, consolidated*





$995,210

$947,293















Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests





(29,587)

(32,368)




Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated ventures





106,079

97,818


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*





$1,071,702

$1,012,743

*

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanations.

Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a measure of our operating performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by beginning with consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders and removing the effect of: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, gains or losses from the disposition of investments in real estate (excluding development properties and land), gains from the revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest, gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and derivative contracts (including cash charges), similar adjustments we make to our FFO measures (see definition below), and other items, such as, amortization of stock based compensation and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency and derivatives. We also include a pro forma adjustment to reflect a full period of NOI on the operating properties we acquire or stabilize during the quarter and to remove NOI on properties we dispose of during the quarter, assuming all transactions occurred at the beginning of the quarter. The pro forma adjustment also includes economic ownership changes in our ventures to reflect the full quarter at the new ownership percentage.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view our operating performance, analyze our ability to meet interest payment obligations and make quarterly preferred stock dividends on an unleveraged basis before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses on the disposition of non-development properties and other items (outlined above), that affect comparability. While all items are not infrequent or unusual in nature, these items may result from market fluctuations that can have inconsistent effects on our results of operations. The economics underlying these items reflect market and financing conditions in the short-term but can obscure our performance and the value of our long-term investment decisions and strategies.

We calculate our Adjusted EBITDA, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our Adjusted EBITDA measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our Adjusted EBITDA measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.

While we believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure, it should not be used alone because it excludes significant components of net earnings, such as our historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for working capital, capital expenditures, distribution requirements, contractual commitments or interest and principal payments on our outstanding debt and is therefore limited as an analytical tool.

Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA reported by other companies in both the real estate industry and other industries. We compensate for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by providing investors with financial statements prepared according to GAAP, along with this detailed discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders.

Business Line Reporting is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core FFO and development gains are generated by our three lines of business: (i) real estate operations; (ii) strategic capital; and (iii) development. The real estate operations line of business represents total Prologis Core FFO, less the amount allocated to the strategic capital line of business. The amount of Core FFO allocated to the strategic capital line of business represents the third party share of asset management fees, Net Promotes and transactional fees that we earn from our consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures less costs directly associated with our strategic capital group. Realized development gains include our share of gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net of taxes. To calculate the per share amount, the amount generated by each line of business is divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding used in our Core FFO per share calculation. Management believes evaluating our results by line of business is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance because it helps the investing public compare the operating performance of Prologis' respective businesses to other companies' comparable businesses. Prologis' computation of FFO by line of business may not be comparable to that reported by other real estate investment trusts as they may use different methodologies in computing such measures.

Calculation of Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended




Mar. 31,



in thousands, except per share amount


2021



2020



Net earnings








Net earnings attributable to common stockholders


$365,815



$489,418



Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited

partnership units


10,320



14,049



Adjusted net earnings attributable to common stockholders - Diluted


$376,135



$503,467



Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic


738,998



698,272



Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of

limited partnership units


21,042



20,230



Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards


4,918



5,481



Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted


764,958



723,983



Net earnings per share - Basic


$0.50



$0.70



Net earnings per share - Diluted


$0.49



$0.70



Core FFO








Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders


$741,829



$599,219



Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited

partnership units


125



143



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders - Diluted


$741,954



$599,362



Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic


738,998



698,272



Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of

limited partnership units


21,042



20,230



Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards


4,918



5,481



Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted


764,958



723,983



Core FFO per share - Diluted


$0.97



$0.83



Estimated Value Creation represents the value that we expect to create through our development and leasing activities. We calculate Estimated Value Creation by estimating the Stabilized NOI that the property will generate and applying a stabilized capitalization rate applicable to that property. Estimated Value Creation is calculated as the amount by which the value exceeds our TEI and does not include any fees or promotes we may earn. Estimated Value Creation for our Value-Added Properties that are sold includes the realized economic gain.

Estimated Weighted Average Margin is calculated on development properties as Estimated Value Creation, less estimated closing costs and taxes, if any, on properties expected to be sold or contributed, divided by TEI.

Estimated Weighted Average Stabilized Yield is calculated on the properties in the Development Portfolio as Stabilized NOI divided by TEI. The yields on a Prologis Share basis were as follows:


Pre-Stabilized

Developments


2021 Expected Completion


2022 and Thereafter Expected
Completion


Total Development
Portfolio


U.S.


6.2

%


6.1

%


5.7

%


6.0

%

Other Americas


8.1

%


7.6

%


-

%


7.6

%

Europe


6.1

%


5.4

%


-

%


5.5

%

Asia


5.6

%


5.5

%


5.4

%


5.5

%

Total


6.0

%


5.8

%


5.5

%


5.8

%

FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("FFO, as modified by Prologis"); Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Core FFO"); AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("AFFO"); (collectively referred to as "FFO"). FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the real estate industry. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to FFO is net earnings.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as earnings computed under GAAP to exclude historical cost depreciation and gains and losses from the sales, along with impairment charges, of previously depreciated properties. We also exclude the gains on revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest and the gain recognized from a partial sale of our investment, as these are similar to gains from the sales of previously depreciated properties. We exclude similar adjustments from our unconsolidated entities and the third parties' share of our consolidated co-investment ventures.

Our FFO Measures

Our FFO measures begin with NAREIT's definition and we make certain adjustments to reflect our business and the way that management plans and executes our business strategy. While not infrequent or unusual, the additional items we adjust for in calculating FFO, as modified by Prologis, Core FFO and AFFO, as defined below, are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period. Although these items may have a material impact on our operations and are reflected in our financial statements, the removal of the effects of these items allows us to better understand the core operating performance of our properties over the long term. These items have both positive and negative short-term effects on our results of operations in inconsistent and unpredictable directions that are not relevant to our long-term outlook.

We calculate our FFO measures, as defined below, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our FFO measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our FFO measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.

These FFO measures are used by management as supplemental financial measures of operating performance and we believe that it is important that stockholders, potential investors and financial analysts understand the measures management uses. We do not use our FFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net earnings computed under GAAP, as indicators of our operating performance, as alternatives to cash from operating activities computed under GAAP or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

We analyze our operating performance principally by the rental revenues of our real estate and the revenues from our strategic capital business, net of operating, administrative and financing expenses. This income stream is not directly impacted by fluctuations in the market value of our investments in real estate or debt securities.

FFO, as modified by Prologis

To arrive at FFO, as modified by Prologis, we adjust the NAREIT defined FFO measure to exclude the impact of foreign currency related items and deferred tax, specifically:

(i)

deferred income tax benefits and deferred income tax expenses recognized by our subsidiaries;

(ii)

current income tax expense related to acquired tax liabilities that were recorded as deferred tax liabilities in an acquisition, to the extent the expense is offset with a deferred income tax benefit in earnings that is excluded from our defined FFO measure;

(iii)

foreign currency exchange gains and losses resulting from (a) debt transactions between us and our foreign entities, (b) third-party debt that is used to hedge our investment in foreign entities, (c) derivative financial instruments related to any such debt transactions, and (d) mark-to-market adjustments associated with other derivative financial instruments.

We use FFO, as modified by Prologis, so that management, analysts and investors are able to evaluate our performance against other REITs that do not have similar operations or operations in jurisdictions outside the U.S.

Core FFO

In addition to FFO, as modified by Prologis, we also use Core FFO. To arrive at Core FFO, we adjust FFO, as modified by Prologis, to exclude the following recurring and nonrecurring items that we recognize directly in FFO, as modified by Prologis:

(i)

gains or losses from the disposition of land and development properties that were developed with the intent to contribute or sell;

(ii)

income tax expense related to the sale of investments in real estate;

(iii)

impairment charges recognized related to our investments in real estate generally as a result of our change in intent to contribute or sell these properties;

(iv)

gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt and redemption and repurchase of preferred stock; and

(v)

expenses related to natural disasters.

We use Core FFO, including by segment and region, to: (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies; (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods; (iii) evaluate the performance of our management; (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources; (v) provide guidance to the financial markets to understand our expected operating performance; and (vi) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.

AFFO

To arrive at AFFO, we adjust Core FFO to include realized gains from the disposition of land and development properties and recurring capital expenditures and exclude the following items that we recognize directly in Core FFO:

(i)

straight-line rents;

(ii)

amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles;

(iii)

amortization of management contracts;

(iv)

amortization of debt premiums and discounts and financing costs, net of amounts capitalized, and;

(v)

stock compensation amortization expense.

We use AFFO to (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies; (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods; (iii) evaluate the performance of our management; (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources; and (v) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.

Limitations on the use of our FFO measures

While we believe our modified FFO measures are important supplemental measures, neither NAREIT's nor our measures of FFO should be used alone because they exclude significant economic components of net earnings computed under GAAP and are, therefore, limited as an analytical tool. Accordingly, these are only a few of the many measures we use when analyzing our business. Some of the limitations are:

  • The current income tax expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures represent the taxes that are payable.

  • Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets are economic costs that are excluded from FFO. FFO is limited, as it does not reflect the cash requirements that may be necessary for future replacements of the real estate assets. Furthermore, the amortization of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of logistics facilities are not reflected in FFO.

  • Gains or losses from property dispositions and impairment charges related to expected dispositions represent changes in value of the properties. By excluding these gains and losses, FFO does not capture realized changes in the value of disposed properties arising from changes in market conditions.

  • The deferred income tax benefits and expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures result from the creation of a deferred income tax asset or liability that may have to be settled at some future point. Our modified FFO measures do not currently reflect any income or expense that may result from such settlement.

  • The foreign currency exchange gains and losses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures are generally recognized based on movements in foreign currency exchange rates through a specific point in time. The ultimate settlement of our foreign currency-denominated net assets is indefinite as to timing and amount. Our FFO measures are limited in that they do not reflect the current period changes in these net assets that result from periodic foreign currency exchange rate movements.

  • The gains and losses on extinguishment of debt or preferred stock that we exclude from our Core FFO, may provide a benefit or cost to us as we may be settling our obligation at less or more than our future obligation.

  • The natural disaster expenses that we exclude from Core FFO are costs that we have incurred.

We compensate for these limitations by using our FFO measures only in conjunction with net earnings computed under GAAP when making our decisions. This information should be read with our complete Consolidated Financial Statements prepared under GAAP. To assist investors in compensating for these limitations, we reconcile our modified FFO measures to our net earnings computed under GAAP.

Guidance. The following is a reconciliation of our annual guided Net Earnings per share to our guided Core FFO per share:


Low


High


Net Earnings (a)

$

2.80


$

2.90


Our share of:







Depreciation and amortization


2.28



2.32


Net gains on real estate transactions, net of taxes


(1.26)



(1.34)


Unrealized foreign currency losses, loss on early extinguishment of debt and other, net


0.14



0.14


Core FFO

$

3.96


$

4.02




(a)

Earnings guidance includes potential future gains recognized from real estate transactions, but excludes future foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as these items are difficult to predict.

Owned and Managed represents the consolidated properties and properties owned by our unconsolidated co-investment ventures, which we manage.

Prologis Share represents our proportionate economic ownership of each entity included in our total Owned and Managed portfolio whether consolidated or unconsolidated.

Rent Change (Cash) represents the percentage change in starting rental rates per the lease agreement, on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous ending rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one-year, holdover payments, free rent periods and introductory (teaser rates) defined as 50% or less of the stabilized rate.

Rent Change (Net Effective) represents the percentage change in net effective rental rates (average rate over the lease term), on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous net effective rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one year and holdover payments.

Retention is the square footage of all leases commenced during the period that are rented by existing tenants divided by the square footage of all expiring and in-place leases during the reporting period. The square footage of tenants that default or buy-out prior to expiration of their lease and short-term leases of less than one year, are not included in the calculation.

Same Store. Our same store metrics are non-GAAP financial measures, which are commonly used in the real estate industry and expected from the financial community, on both a net effective and cash basis. We evaluate the performance of the operating properties we own and manage using a "same store" analysis because the population of properties in this analysis is consistent from period to period, which allows us and investors to analyze our ongoing business operations. We determine our same store metrics on property NOI, which is calculated as rental revenue less rental expense for the applicable properties in the same store population for both consolidated and unconsolidated properties based on our ownership interest, as further defined below.

We define our same store population for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as the properties in our Owned and Managed Operating Portfolio, including the property NOI for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the unconsolidated co-investment ventures at January 1, 2020 and owned throughout the same three-month period in both 2020 and 2021. We believe the drivers of property NOI for the consolidated portfolio are generally the same for the properties owned by the ventures in which we invest and therefore we evaluate the same store metrics of the Owned and Managed portfolio based on Prologis' ownership in the properties ("Prologis Share"). The same store population excludes properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period (January 1, 2020) and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. To derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the reported period-end exchange rate to translate from local currency into the U.S. dollar, for both periods.

As non-GAAP financial measures, the same store metrics have certain limitations as an analytical tool and may vary among real estate companies. As a result, we provide a reconciliation of Rental Revenues less Rental Expenses ("Property NOI") (from our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to our Same Store Property NOI measures, as follows:


Three Months Ended




Mar. 31,


dollars in thousands

2021


2020


Change (%)


Reconciliation of Consolidated Property NOI to Same Store Property NOI measures:










Rental revenues

$

1,021,656


$

878,807





Rental expenses


(277,884)



(227,618)





Consolidated Property NOI

$

743,772


$

651,189





Adjustments to derive same store results:











Property NOI from consolidated properties not included in same store portfolio and other adjustments (a)


(218,948)



(138,965)






Property NOI from unconsolidated co-investment ventures included in same store portfolio (a)(b)


566,331



541,580






Third parties' share of Property NOI from properties included in same store portfolio (a)(b)


(457,358)



(445,576)





Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI – Net Effective (b)

$

633,797


$

608,228



4.2

%


Consolidated properties straight-line rent and fair value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (c)


(12,059)



(13,139)






Unconsolidated co-investment ventures straight-line rent and fair value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (c)


(12,541)



(12,197)






Third parties' share of straight-line rent and fair value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (b)(c)


9,896



9,666





Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI – Cash (b)(c)

$

619,093


$

592,558



4.5

%



(a)

We exclude properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. We also exclude net termination and renegotiation fees to allow us to evaluate the growth or decline in each property's rental revenues without regard to one-time items that are not indicative of the property's recurring operating performance. Net termination and renegotiation fees represent the gross fee negotiated to allow a customer to terminate or renegotiate their lease, offset by the write-off of the asset recorded due to the adjustment to straight-line rents over the lease term. Same Store Property NOI is adjusted to include an allocation of property management expenses for our consolidated properties based on the property management services provided to each property (generally, based on a percentage of revenues). On consolidation, these amounts are eliminated and the actual costs of providing property management services are recognized as part of our consolidated rental expense.

(b)

We include the Property NOI for the same store portfolio for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the co-investment ventures based on our investment in the underlying properties. In order to calculate our share of Same Store Property NOI from the co-investment ventures in which we own less than 100%, we use the co-investment ventures' underlying Property NOI for the same store portfolio and apply our ownership percentage at March 31, 2021 to the Property NOI for both periods, including the properties contributed during the period. We adjust the total Property NOI from the same store portfolio of the co-investment ventures by subtracting the third parties' share of both consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures.


During the periods presented, certain wholly owned properties were contributed to a co-investment venture and are included in the same store portfolio. Neither our consolidated results nor those of the co-investment ventures, when viewed individually, would be comparable on a same store basis because of the changes in composition of the respective portfolios from period to period (e.g. the results of a contributed property are included in our consolidated results through the contribution date and in the results of the venture subsequent to the contribution date based on our ownership interest at the end of the period). As a result, only line items labeled "Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI" are comparable period over period.

(c)

We further remove certain noncash items (straight-line rent and amortization of fair value lease adjustments) included in the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP to reflect a Same Store Property NOI – Cash measure.


We manage our business and compensate our executives based on the same store results of our Owned and Managed portfolio at 100% as we manage our portfolio on an ownership blind basis. We calculate those results by including 100% of the properties included in our same store portfolio.

Weighted Average Interest Rate is based on the effective rate, which includes the amortization of related premiums and discounts and finance costs.

Weighted Average Stabilized Capitalization ("Cap") Rate is calculated as Stabilized NOI divided by the Acquisition Price.

Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)
Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Prologis, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prologis-reports-first-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301271430.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Britcoin' not bitcoin? UK considers new digital currency

    LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak told the Bank of England on Monday to look at the case for a new "Britcoin", or central bank-backed digital currency, aimed at tackling some of the challenges posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. "We're launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC)," Sunak told a financial industry conference. Soon after, Sunak tweeted the single word "Britcoin" in reply to the finance ministry's announcement of the taskforce.

  • Bank of England Joins Global Peers Exploring a Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Treasury and the Bank of England are weighing the potential creation of a central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money.The government and central bank on Monday announced the creation of a task force to coordinate on the possibility of BOE-issued digital money for use by households and businesses. They will engage in discussions with stakeholders on the risks and benefits before making a decision.If approved, the digital currency would “exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them,” according to the statement.With modern technologies and the coronavirus accelerating the push toward cashless transactions, and crypto currencies such as Bitcoin gaining traction, central banks are taking action to make sure they don’t fall behind.In 2020, the Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar, making it among the world’s first sovereign-backed digital currencies. The European Central Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have said they could follow suit around the middle of the decade.China is also considering a digital yuan, but the Federal Reserve has previously said it was not something the U.S. would rush into.The U.K. task force will be jointly chaired by BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and the Treasury’s Director General of Financial Services, Katharine Braddick. A new CBDC division will be set up at the central bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citigroup to ramp up Chinese investment banking plan - source

    Citigroup plans to expand its investment banking business in China and will soon apply to set up local underwriting, sales and trading and futures trading businesses by the end of June, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The move comes after the U.S. bank revealed last week it would sell its retail banking assets in 13 markets, including mainland China. Citigroup's applications to regulators are being finalised and should be officially lodged shortly, the source said.

  • Credit Suisse serves investors thin gruel as Wall Street feasts on deals

    While Wall Street rivals feast off a boom in trading and deals, Credit Suisse is stuck in limbo. The collapse of Archegos, a U.S. investment fund, has left the Swiss bank nursing an anticipated pretax loss of nearly $1 billion for the first quarter. Investors seeking clarity on what next for Credit Suisse's investment bank, at the heart of the Archegos debacle, and its asset management division, which ran $10 billion in funds linked to Greensill, are unlikely to get final answers on Thursday, when the bank publishes first quarter results.

  • HSBC Asia Technology M&A Head Choy to Join Midea as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of technology mergers and acquisitions in Asia Jeremy Choy is joining Chinese home appliance giant Midea Group Co. as its chief financial officer.Midea announced Choy’s appointment on Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Choy, 39, is replacing Helmut Zodl, who left the Chinese company earlier this year to become the CFO of General Electric Co.’s health care business.The Hong Kong-based veteran dealmaker is taking up the job as Midea seeks to diversify from its traditional home appliances business. The Chinese company, which focuses on making air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, is looking to tap into technology-driven areas such as smart living and the so called Internet-of-Things.For his new role, Choy will be based at Midea’s headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, people familiar with the matter have said.Choy joined HSBC in June 2019 from China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., where he was the head of M&A, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Midea’s founder and largest shareholder He Xiangjian does not hold a management role nor do his relatives -- a rare occurrence for a Chinese family-owned company.The company has grown via acquisitions including Kuka AG in 2017, in a deal that valued the German robot maker at 4.6 billion euros ($5.5 billion). That same year, it bought majority stakes in Toshiba Corp.’s home appliances business and Clivet SpA, an Italian maker of air conditioners, for undisclosed amounts.More recent deals include its 13-billion-yuan ($2 billion) purchase of Chinese appliances maker Wuxi Little Swan Co. in 2019. In December 2020, it entered the elevator business with the purchase of Winone Elevator Co. Earlier this year, it agreed to buy a 29% stake in Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.Choy’s move would follow those of other high-profile bankers joining large companies as CFOs. Peter Enns has joined property-casualty insurer Chubb Ltd. after more than 20 years in investment banking, most recently as global co-head of investment banking coverage at HSBC based in Hong Kong. Last year, Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Alain Lam left the Swiss bank to join Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.(Updates with Midea’s exchange filing throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Pick Gary Gensler Is Sworn In as SEC Chairman

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler was sworn in Saturday to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he’ll be President Joe Biden’s top cop on Wall Street.Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin swore in Gensler, 63, at a ceremony in Baltimore, the new chairman’s home town, three days after the Senate approved his nomination on a 53-to-45 vote.“As Chair, every day I will be animated by our mission: protecting investors, facilitating capital formation, and promoting fair, orderly, and efficient markets. It is that mission that has helped make American capital markets the most robust in the world,” Gensler said in a statement.Under Gensler the SEC is poised to confront everything from the fallout of the recent GameStop Corp. trading frenzy to the deluge of special purpose acquisition companies to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.He’ll also face intense pressure from progressive Democrats, who want him to promptly toughen oversight that was weakened during the Trump administration.Gensler’s expected to continue SEC acting Chair Allison Herren Lee’s recent focus on environmental, social and governance issues.Crypto enthusiasts are optimistic that Gensler, who recently taught courses about digital currencies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will prompt the SEC to be less stringent. A top hope is that the agency will quickly approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund during his tenure.Gensler was chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the Obama administration, served as a Treasury undersecretary in the Clinton administration, and helped author the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act as a Senate staff aide.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawsuits against Robinhood in the GameStop saga are getting their day in court — but there’s one big snag

    When Robinhood suddenly set buying restrictions at the height of the GameStop trading frenzy in the early months of 2021, users reacted with fury. April19 is the initial court date following a judicial panel’s decision to bunch together nearly 40 lawsuits — and possibly more — in front of one Miami federal judge who will handle the “multi-district litigation.”

  • Want a new job? As fewer workers respond to ads in the COVID era, more firms are turning to aggressive hiring tactics

    More employers are actively recruiting job candidates, even for low- and middle-level white collar jobs as fewer answer ads during COVID crisis.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Lithium Giant Emerges to Feed Surging Battery Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A planned $3.1 billion merger of two Australian miners is set to create one of the world’s biggest producers of lithium products key to meeting fast-growing global demand for electric vehicle batteries.The deal between Orocobre Ltd. and Galaxy Resources Ltd. is the biggest mining sector deal of the year so far, according to Bloomberg data, with shares of both companies closing at the highest in three years in Sydney. The merger would create the world’s fifth-biggest producer of lithium chemicals, the refined form of the raw materials that are used to make electric vehicle batteries.Miners to battery makers have rushed to secure lithium supply amid expectations the EV frenzy will create a structural deficit as soon as this year, and prices are already roaring back after a three-year slump. Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, as the global clean-energy transition accelerates.The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of lithium chemical production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said that it could grow to be number three producer by 2025 if all growth projects go ahead.The A$4 billion deal values Galaxy at about A$3.53 a share, a 2.2% discount to Friday’s close, and has the backing of both company boards. Orocobre’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Perez de Solay will head the new group.Orocobre will offer 0.569 of its shares for every Galaxy share and will own 54.2% of the merged company, with Galaxy holding 45.8%. Orocobre was advised on the deal by UBS AG, while Galaxy’s adviser was Standard Chartered Plc. The deal is targeted for completion in mid August 2021.Diverse AssetsThe merged group, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires, but its primary share listing will remain in Australia.The deal gives the companies a geographically diversified set of assets. Orocobre sells lithium carbonate from its Olaroz operation in Argentina, while Galaxy has a mine in Australia and growth projects in Canada and South America.Lithium raw materials are most commonly extracted at brine operations which pump liquid from underground reservoirs into vast evaporation ponds, or in traditional hard rock mines. China is the biggest player in electric vehicle batteries, with the majority of the world’s production capacity, and has a stranglehold over processing of the required commodities.The growth profile of the combined group’s existing assets put it on track to grab a 10% share of the lithium market over the next five to seven years, Perez de Solay said in an interview, backed by “a strong balance sheet that will enable us not only to deliver those projects but to continue to grow.” Top global lithium producers currently include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA and Albemarle Corp.Argentina RiskCanaccord’s Spencer said there were risks in having the largest part of an operation in Argentina, given its history of geo-political and financial volatility, although Orocobre’s local management team had so far proven adept at navigating those risks.“From Galaxy’s perspective, we were looking for a partner which had deep in-country Argentinian experience and we’ve got that in Orocobre,” said Simon Hay, Galaxy’s CEO, who will take on the role of president of international business in the new organization. The merger will help to de-risk Galaxy’s Sal de Vida growth project in the South American country, he said.(Updates to add lithium chemicals and processing information in second, ninth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.

  • Bitcoin slumps 14% as pullback from record gathers pace

    Bitcoin was last trading down 10% at $53,991 as of 1320 GMT, a whopping $12,000 below record highs set on Wednesday. Data website CoinMarketCap cited https://coinmarketcap.com/headlines/news/chinas-xinjiang-blackout-and-bitcoin-hashrate-correction-caused-btc-price-crasha blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the selloff. Luke Sully, CEO at digital asset treasury specialist Ledgermatic, said in an email that people "may have sold on the news of the power outage in China and not the impact it actually had on the network".

  • A Cryptocurrency, A Big Board Name, And A Penny Stock Look Bullish Going Into The Week

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made new highs last week of $417.91 and $64,896.75, respectively, while small and midcap stocks trading on smaller exchanges took a pause. Although Bitcoin has consolidated over the weekend, indicating the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the Nasdaq may need some consolidation in the coming days, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Biomark Diagnostics Inc. (OTC: BMKDF) look bullish going into the week. Related Link: Bitcoin Plunges, Taking Other Cryptocurrencies With It The Ethereum Chart: Ethereum made a new all-time high of $2548.53 April 15 and has since consolidated. On Sunday, Ethereum retraced to a daily support level at $1935.44 and bounced sharply, regaining a higher daily support level at $2,150, which aligns with the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA). Although Ethereum is trading below the eight-day EMA, the eight-day EMA is still trending above the 21-day EMA, making for an overall bullish picture. Bulls want to see Ethereum continue to hold the $2,500 support level and the 21-day EMA. They also want see it consolidate healthily near all-time highs while it collects enough volume to push it back towards all-time highs. Bears want to see sustained bear volume to push Ethereum back down below its $2,500 support level. If Ethereum can’t hold that support level, it could retest the $1,935 mark and eventually force the eight-day EMA to cross below the 21-day EMA. If that happens, it could push Ethereum down further towards the $1,824 area. The Snowflake Chart: Snowflake has retraced 45% from its all-time high of $429 made on Dec. 8, 2020. The stock has fallen into a bullish falling wedge pattern, however, and on April 13 made a bullish break up from it. Snowflake’s stock is trading on both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs and bullish volume, with even a slight move up in share price, would cause the eight-day EMA to cross above the 21-day EMA, which would be bullish. Declining bear volume on the daily chart shows the stock is running out of sellers, which is also a bullish sign. Learn more: Technical Analysis Bulls want to see bull volume come into Snowflake’s stock and for it to push off the $232.74 support it is trading at to make a move towards its next resistance level at $255.25. If the stock can reclaim that level, it could move towards the $270 mark. Bears want to see Snowflake’s stock lose support at the $232 area, which could see it fall down to the stock’s next level of support around $213. The Biomark Chart: After reaching an all-time high of 42 cents on March 17, Biomark’s stock settled into two bullish patters — a daily bull flag and a daily symmetrical triangle — before breaking bullish on Friday and making a new all-time high on large bull volume. Biomark’s stock is trading above both the eight- and 21-day EMA, which is a bullish sign, and, although somewhat extended from them, the two commonly followed EMAs made an abrupt upward turn on Friday to try and catch up. Bulls want to see sustained bullish volume in Biomark’s stock for it to continue its run in all-time highs as there is no price history resistance. Bulls could wait for a retest of the previous all-time high of 42 cents to see if the stock holds above. Bears want to see bull volume drop off and for Biomark’s stock to lose support at the 42-cent level, which could see the stock drop back down to 35 cents. If Biomark can’t hold support there, it has room to drop further towards the 32-cent area. Related Link: 3 Cancer Diagnostic Stocks To Watch Following Roche's GenMark Buy ETH, SNOW and BMKDF Price Action: Etherium was trading at $2170.05 at publication. Snowflake closed at $232.74 on Friday, and Biomark's stock closed at 45 cents. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaQuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical AnalysisWho Let The Doge Out And Where Is The Cryptocurrency Headed Next?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Biden faces mounting pressure for new payment

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.

  • India is already a major IT supplier for the US—can it be more?

    "Only five US industry sectors—all manufacturing-based—have become dependent on China, whereas just about every industry now relies on India for IT."

  • Biden Takes Action Against Putin. Russia’s Stocks and Bonds in Stalemate.

    The U.S. has leveled sanctions on Russia over election interference and cyberattacks, including barring U.S. financial institutions from buying new domestically issued Russian government debt.

  • GameStop CEO Disposes of $12 Million of Stock in Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave the struggling video-game retailer, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes.The 76,097 shares were withheld by GameStop upon vesting to cover taxes related to the 2019 inducement award, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The shares were valued at $156.44 each, or about $11.9 million.Representatives of GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the company’s incoming chairman, is spearheading a turnaround effort at GameStop, which is seeking a new CEO to replace Sherman, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Sherman earlier this week forfeited about $98 million in compensation after failing to meet performance targets.Shares of GameStop have become a favorite of Reddit-reading day traders this year, sending the stock soaring, despite shrinking sales and losses in the latest fiscal year.(Corrects details of transaction starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase hangover? Here’s why bitcoin may be suffering its steepest slide since February

    Bitcoin prices sink into correction territory on Sunday, marking the sharpest slide for the digital asset since February, coming on the heels of what has been a remarkable stretch for the crypto industry.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% on Sunday, just days after reaching a record of $64,870. It subsequently pared some of the losses and was trading at about $57,000 at around 1:25 p.m. in Tokyo Monday.Ether, the second-biggest token, dropped below $2,000 over the weekend before also paring losses. The volatility buffeted Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano too. Dogecoin -- the token started as a joke -- bucked the trend and is up 25% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.The weekend carnage came after a heady period for the industry that saw the value of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth about $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the crypto plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment, and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.”‘Price to Pay’“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley moved toward providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients.VolatilityThat’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Moreover, governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses.(Updates prices in the second and third paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.