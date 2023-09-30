Prologue, Honda's first EV, boasts new look and features: See cost, dimensions and more

Honda will unveil a new design theme it calls "neo-rugged" early next year, when its first electric vehicle, the five-passenger 2024 Prologue SUV, goes on sale. Long and low, the Prologue looks more like a sporty wagon than traditional SUVs like the Honda Passport.

Prologue prices will start in the upper $40,000s.

The Prologue shares its platform, electric motors, battery and more with the Chevrolet Blazer EV. There’s no visual similarity between the two, however, with the Blazer having more fluid lines.

Bigger than Passport or CR-V, no front trunk

The Prologue is longer, wider, shorter and slightly narrower than Honda’s Passport midsize SUV, which has the proportions of a more traditional SUV. It’s also about eight inches longer and five inches wider than Honda’s popular CR-V compact SUV.

One vehicle isn’t enough to reveal the defining characteristics of Honda’s neo-rugged look, but the Prologue’s exterior leans into horizontal lines, with a broad, level hood, flat front fenders, wide, narrow grille, and slim horizontal LED running lights and headlights. The low roof is similarly level, leading to a sharply angled rear window. The A-pillars and windshield display a consistent rake.

Honda’s Los Angeles studio designed the Prologue’s exterior.

2024 Honda Prologue EV gear selector

The Prologue’s interior has plenty of head and leg room. A panoramic, power-opening sunroof with a retractable shade is standard on all models except for the base EX.

There’s no front trunk, but there's 25.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats - 57.7 cubic feet with them folded. The rear seat folds 60/40.

An 11.3-inch touchscreen controls many features, but there are conventional controls for volume and climate. The touch screen has the highest resolution of any Honda. Google built-in services provide web-based navigation and other features. The gear selector is mounted on the steering column.

Google and Apple maps can be projected onto the Prologue’s 11-inch instrument cluster.

Wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Why is GM building it?

Honda and GM have previously shared products and technology to fill gaps where one is more expert than the other. For instance, Saturn Vue SUVs used a Honda V6 for years.

Honda’s on the receiving end this time. GM was ahead in EV development so Honda engineers and designers worked with GM to get the Prologue and Acura-branded ZDX luxury EV from the same development program that produced GM’s Ultium batteries, electric motors, controls and the platform underpinning vehicles like the Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

Honda's Prologue will offer GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system, under another name.

In addition to those features, the Prologue will offer GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system, under another name.

Honda also is developing a family of EVs using its own batteries, motors and other technology. The first of those should hit the road in 2025. Honda says it will be a midsize to large vehicle.

The automakers also are working together to develop a family of more affordable EVs. Details are scant, but they’re expected to go on sale in 2027.

Honda won’t confirm it, but it’s an open secret that the Prologue will be built in GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, plant. Ramos also builds the Blazer and Equinox EVs.

Why drivers might choose the Honda Prologue?

Bearing the trusted Honda name, the Prologue will have a built-in audience of buyers eager to switch to an EV. Expect waiting lists.

Working with GM gets Honda into the EV game at least a year faster than its internally developed vehicles would. It promises competitive range with access to a growing number of charging stations. Honda is participating in a seven-automaker initiative to add 30,000 DC fast chargers in the U.S. and Canada by 2030.

2024 Honda Prologue at a glance

5-passenger electric midsize SUV

Front- or all-wheel drive

Price: Starting in the upper $40s

On sale early 2024

Power: FWD, not available; AWD, 288 hp, 333 pound-feet of torque

Battery size: 85kWh

Estimated range: FWD, 300 miles; AWD, not available

Charging rate: Up to 155 kW

Charging time: Up to 65 miles range in 10 minutes DC fast-charging

Wheelbase: 121.8 inches

Length: 192 inches

Height: 64.7 inches

Width: 78.3 inches

2024 Honda Prologue trim levels

EX

Touring

Elite

What are the Prologue’s top features?

Front- or all-wheel drive

85 kWh hour battery

Projected 300-mile range for FWD models

Google built-in

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Hands-free highway driving assistant

One-step sign-on and payment at leading charging networks, including Tesla

CCS charge port at launch

Switch to Tesla port later

19- or 21-inch tires and wheels

Heads up display

Power-opening panoramic sunroof

Bose 12-speaker audio

Up to 288 hp and 333 pound-feet of torque with AWD

Four USB-C ports

What will it compete with?

Chevy Blazer EV

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Nissan Ariya

VW ID4

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: First look at Honda Prologue EV 2024: Top features, price, dimensions