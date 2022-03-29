U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,611.13
    +35.61 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.38
    +272.49 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,526.59
    +171.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.03
    +41.97 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.06
    -2.90 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    -30.70 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.57 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    +0.0126 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4480
    -0.0290 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7300
    -1.1440 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,938.21
    +314.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.61
    +17.24 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.70
    +47.56 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Proman partners with CropX to invest in cutting-edge technology to make farming more sustainable

·3 min read

WOLLERAU, Switzerland, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proman, an integrated energy company and one of the world's top ten nitrogen fertilizer producers, today announced a new strategic partnership with CropX, a global pioneer in digital farm management systems.

CropX Logo
CropX Logo

CropX technology provides farmers and industry experts with the data and information they need to increase farming sustainability through conserving resources across the value chain and increasing crop yields, resulting in a more sustainable food production environment.

Over seventy-five percent of Proman's nitrogen-based product is sold as fertilizer, supporting farmers around the world to achieve healthy plant growth and high crop yields at a time when the global population is growing by some 80 million per annum. Data-driven precision farming delivers more efficient farming and resource conservation, resulting in both economic and environmental benefits. This investment underlines Proman's commitment to actively supporting innovative technology solutions which can improve agricultural sustainability at a time when it is crucial for global food security and nutrition.

David Cassidy, Chief Executive of Proman said, "We look forward to contributing our expertise as a fertilizer producer to this initiative and supporting CropX's vision to utilise technology to boost farmer productivity and incomes, improve food security, and strengthen the resilience of the global food production systems. With food security becoming an increasingly pressing global issue, we believe that Digital Agro technologies have the potential to significantly increase agricultural productivity and support more sustainable agriculture around the world."

Tomer Tzach, Chief Executive of CropX said, "We are extremely fortunate to partner with such an incredible global leader in nitrogen fertilizer! Using technology to precisely manage fertilizer application is the next frontier, and companies such as Proman and CropX will lead the way. We are excited that Proman sees the great value in our fertilizer management capabilities, which are an important part of the growing suite of decision tools that CropX offers to help farmers grow more with less."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Proman

Proman is an integrated energy company and global leader in natural gas derived products and services. Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Proman is the world's second largest methanol producer and is one of the top ten global nitrogen-fertilizer companies.

Proman is committed to developing sustainable methanol and ammonia as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, offering a pathway to drastically cutting emissions in power generation, overland transportation, shipping and industry.

Learn more about our full value chain integration here: https://www.proman.org

About CropX

Since 2015, CropX has been helping farmers everywhere grow more with less - less water, less fertilizer, less chemicals, less labour, less energy, and less stress. Its technologies and cloud-based platform offer advanced farm intelligence to farmers in over 40 countries, across all the arable continents, on over 75 crop types. With experienced teams of agronomists, data scientists, and engineers, CropX is committed to improving and simplifying digital tools for profitable and sustainable farm management. Learn more at https://www.cropx.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775856/CropX_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775857/Proman_Logo.jpg

Proman Logo
Proman Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proman-partners-with-cropx-to-invest-in-cutting-edge-technology-to-make-farming-more-sustainable-301512904.html

SOURCE Proman AG; CropX

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar plunges 10% against Russian ruble after latest round of Russia-Ukraine talks

    The U.S. dollar was plunging against the Russian ruble as Russia and Ukraine negotiators completed a round of talks in Turkey. The dollar fetched 85.13 rubles, down from 95 rubles, as reports from Russian news wires suggested some progress in the negotiations. U.S. stock futures also extended gains.

  • Intel's Audacious Turnaround Plan in 1 Chart

    The chip giant isn't messing around as it looks to reclaim the top position in the semiconductor industry.

  • Oil drops $6 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day on signs of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict, with prices further pressured by China's new lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Brent crude fell $6.51, or 5.8%, to $105.97 a barrel by 1342 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $6.41, or 6%, at $99.55. Russia promised at the peace talks to scale down its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine, while Ukraine proposed adoption of neutral status but with international guarantees that it would be protected from attack.

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Apple stock just accomplished something for the first time in more than a decade

    On the heels of its milestone Academy Awards victory, Apple Inc. shares notched their longest winning streak in more than a decade Monday.

  • Much of the Global Beverage Industry Is Controlled by Coca Cola and Pepsi

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Silver Prices Slipped as US Yields Climb Higher

    Silver prices move lower as the US dollar strengthens against other major currencies.

  • Abiomed Could Soon Rally So Look to Buy a Minor Dip

    In his "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Mike Minogue, chairman, president and CEO of Abiomed , the medical device maker that was last featured on Mad Money almost a decade ago. Back then, Abiomed had $126 million in sales with 70 patents. More importantly, Abiomed grew from just 7,000 patients to over 220,000 patients today.

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • Gas prices: 'We could see $5 a gallon' as Russia-Ukraine war drags on, strategist says

    Expect to see the average cost of gasoline hit $5 per gallon by the peak driving season if the Russia/Ukraine conflict isn't resolved soon, says one strategist.

  • Exxon mines bitcoin with excess energy from fossil fuels, report claims

    The company is said to be considering plots full of thousands of crypto miners in Alaska, Nigeria, Argentina, Guyana and Germany

  • Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

    Brent crude shed almost $8 per barrel on Monday morning as markets respond to the start of a lockdown in Shanghai due to a rapid rising number of COVID infections

  • European Gas Pares Gains as Russia Flags Some Ukraine Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas trimmed gains after Russia said it would cut some military operations in Ukraine, reducing concerns over halts to flows from the region’s top producer. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes on the WealthiestVanguard Stumbles In Pivot

  • Blockware Solutions Builds 20MW Bitcoin Mining Data Center in Kentucky

    The facility has potential to be expanded to 75MW.

  • Bitcoin holds ground after touching highest this year

    Bitcoin on Tuesday held ground just below its highest this year, touched a day earlier, with gains for the original cryptocurrency topping 27% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bitcoin hit $48,234 on Monday evening, its highest since Dec. 31. Its gains lifted smaller cryptocurrencies that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin.

  • Greenpeace, Crypto Billionaire Lobby to Change Bitcoin Code

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is about to face a fresh onslaught over its damaging environmental footprint.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes on the WealthiestVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleSeveral climate activist groups including Greenpeace and crypto

  • May WTI Oil Forms Potentially Bearish Secondary Lower Top

    The direction of the May WTI crude oil market on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $104.42.

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • Simandou iron ore mine developers risk penalties if timeline missed, Guinea says

    Rio Tinto and a Chinese-backed consortium risk losing their mining licences if they fail to meet a tight construction timeline for the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, the West African country has said. Guinea's government has grown increasingly impatient with the mining firms that control the giant Simandou deposit which has not been developed since Rio was first granted an exploration licence for it 25 years ago. The ruling junta signed an agreement on Saturday with Rio Tinto and Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) under which the firms will collaborate on a 670-kilometre (416 mile) railway and a port to get Simandou's high-grade ore to market.