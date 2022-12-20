U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.57
    +6.91 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,864.46
    +106.92 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,562.51
    +16.47 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.69
    +13.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +32.20 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +1.08 (+4.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.1020 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0680
    -5.7960 (-4.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,820.57
    +193.82 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.00
    +0.82 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Promaxo Announces Appointment of Dr. Prithipal S. Sethi as Chief Medical Officer of Urology

Promaxo, Inc.
·2 min read
Promaxo, Inc.
Promaxo, Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Prithipal S. Sethi as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Urology. His appointment comes at an important inflection point as the Company continues to accelerate the commercialization of its in-office MRI system and expand clinical use cases of its technology.

Dr. Sethi is a board-certified urologist who has been practicing urology for more than 25 years. He is the founder and CEO of Golden State Urology which has been awarded Center of Excellence for multiple minimally invasive therapies.

“We are excited to have Dr. Sethi join us as our Chief Medical Officer of Urology. We believe Dr. Sethi will play a key role in expanding and developing the capabilities of our in-office MRI system,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “Dr. Sethi has the clinical experience, proven leadership ability, and key relationships to make a meaningful impact at Promaxo. His commitment to developing best in class intervention and treatment programs will also be meaningful for all the patients and providers we serve.”

“As a physician, I am passionate about improving patient care and have a deep understanding of the challenges and inefficiencies along the patient journey. I believe that technology has the power to improve outcomes and address inefficiencies that are present today. I am thrilled to join Promaxo and to be a part of their vision to enhance the standard of care today,” said Dr. Sethi.

Dr. Sethi received his Bachelor of Science degree from University of California Berkeley in Cell and Molecular Biology. He received his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Medical College of Wisconsin. He is also board certified by the American Board of Urology.

About Promaxo, Inc.
Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com.
LinkedIn: Promaxo
Twitter: @Promaxo
Facebook: Promaxo

Investors
Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
e: IR@promaxo.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 9.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Amazon stock has tanked by 50% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s challenging year and why the online retailer’s stock has tanked by 50%.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our market analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. Global equities this year have declined due to a shift in the macro environment and various geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and […]

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Why Blink, ChargePoint, and Faraday Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of companies tied to the electric car industry, from start-up EV manufacturer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) -- which, as their names suggest, both operate networks of chargers for electric cars -- tumbled in early trading Monday. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Faraday shares are down a disheartening 11.7%, while Blink is losing 6% and ChargePoint has been drained by 8.5%. Given that there's no obviously negative news on the wires about any of these companies today, however, there seems only one logical explanation for the selling: tax loss harvesting.

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend achievers. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Achievers are the stocks that have raised their payouts for at least 10 years straight. These companies usually have […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $500,000 Into $1 Million by 2025

    Seeing a 100% gain in your stock portfolio is more than thrilling; it's a motivator that keeps you investing. Here are two that can turn $500,000 into $1 million by 2025. This software company sits at the intersection of creativity and productivity, which is essential in today's digital economy.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • While shareholders of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Marvell Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRVL ) shareholders, since the share price has...