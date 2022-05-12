Promaxo Announces In-office MRI Sale and Designates Golden State Urology as a Center of Excellence

Promaxo, Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the sale of its in-office MRI system to Golden State Urology and designated the practice as a Promaxo Center of Excellence in Northern California. Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.



Dr. Prithipal S. Sethi, Head of Urology at Golden State Urology Urology said, “Our practice is rooted in providing comprehensive care to patients, with strong interest in advanced technologies and novel treatments for convenient, optimal care. Adding the Promaxo system into our practice builds upon our principle. We are excited to partner with Promaxo as the first Northern California practice that enables early and targeted biopsies and treatment of urologic cancers under complete MR guidance.”

“We welcome Garden State Urology to our physician practice network and are thrilled to partner with the team for safe and effective point of care diagnostic biopsies and treatment of cancers. In addition, as a Promaxo Center of Excellence, we look forward to our close collaboration to develop best in class prostate cancer patient management, with focus on proactive detection and treatment in the office setting,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About Golden State Urology

Golden State Urology provides customized, results driven treatment plans for each patient using state-of-the-art technology and solutions for both men and women’s sexual health in three Northern California practice locations: Sacramento, Folsom and Stockton. The practice team leverages over 30 years of experience in sexual health and continue to invest and implement the most advanced solutions and technology for both men and women to achieve optimal results. Advanced technologies and treatments incorporated in the practice include the UroLift®, the Gainswave® shock therapy, daVinci® Surgical System, and cancer treatment, to name a few.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

