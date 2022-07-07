U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Promenade Launches Point of Sale Management Solution for Florists Across America

·3 min read

BloomNation Powered by Promenade POS Eliminates the Complication of Running Online and In-Store Sales Separately

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promenade Group today announced a streamlined, integrated business management platform for florists with the availability of BloomNation powered by Promenade POS. Complementing the acclaimed capabilities of the BloomNation e-commerce storefront solution, Promenade POS eliminates the complication of running online and in-store sales separately. Operating as a single platform, BloomNation powered by Promenade POS allows florists to run their flower shop with a complete set of management solutions for ordering, delivery, invoicing, proposals, and more.

Promenade Group today announced a streamlined, integrated business management platform for florists with the availability of BloomNation powered by Promenade POS.
Promenade Group today announced a streamlined, integrated business management platform for florists with the availability of BloomNation powered by Promenade POS.

Originally called BloomNation, Promenade Group has spent 12 years working with local florists and understanding what shop owners need to successfully run a business. Promenade POS was built from the ground up specifically for florists – the complete platform provides the tools to manage online and in-store orders, build relationships with customers, run the back-office business, and generate repeat business.

"Florists are creative artists, focused on designing beautiful arrangements that touch people's hearts and celebrate every day and special occasions," said Farbod Shoraka, co-founder and CEO of Promenade. "Promenade is committed to providing solutions that simplify and streamline business management tasks with a tightly integrated POS and e-commerce storefront allowing florists to focus on what they do best."

The Promenade POS solution allows florists to better manage inventory, response time, and fulfillment process with one place to store, organize, find, and process both e-commerce and in-store orders. The POS system is designed to improve efficiency and simplify back-office operations for florists. Additionally, it provides a solution to quickly respond to changing market dynamics with a cloud-based solution managed and continually updated by Promenade.

Promenade's tightly integrated POS solution and online storefront put the power and time back in the hands of florists and allows them to do what they do best – impress and delight customers with creativity and service. Promenade POS and the e-commerce storefront enables florists to:

  • Take orders anywhere, anytime, and on any device — in-store, online, or in the back office

  • Accept any debit/credit card (Visa, MC, Amex, Discover), or accept contactless/NFC, magstripe or chip cards with the Promenade POS in-store card reader

  • Easily manage house accounts and bill monthly or on-demand

  • Organize and send detailed invoices to clients—with online payment options

  • Build branded, customized proposals for large events and weddings, and follow up with an invoice

  • Manage customer data within a sophisticated, built-in CRM system

  • Provide data security and privacy with Stripe integration and private cloud deployment

BloomNation powered by Promenade POS is now available. For more information, visit www.getpromenade.com.

About Promenade Group

Promenade started as BloomNation in 2010 with a clear vision of empowering local businesses with the technology, knowledge, and support to attract and retain customers with a best-in-class experience. The Promenade e-commerce platform offers an intuitive online sales and shopping experience for thousands of neighborhood businesses across the country. From flowers to food to liquor, Promenade empowers small business owners with the tools they need to reach new customers, grow online sales, and easily manage both online and in-store orders. For more information, visit www.getpromenade.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promenade-launches-point-of-sale-management-solution-for-florists-across-america-301582027.html

SOURCE Promenade Group

