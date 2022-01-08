U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,180.38
    -763.60 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Update: Prometheum Marks Major Milestone for Digital Asset Securities, Meets SEC Requirements to Operate an "Alternative Trading System" for Digital Assets for Subsidiary "Prometheum ATS"

·3 min read

Prometheum ATS is set to launch in the first half of 2022, Bringing Digital Asset Securities Trading and Settlement to Accredited and Non-Accredited Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum's broker-dealer subsidiary, Prometheum Ember ATS Inc. ("Prometheum ATS"), CRD # 311636, has received regulatory approval to operate its ATS, and offer accredited and non-accredited investors the ability to buy, sell and manage digital asset securities.

(PRNewsfoto/Prometheum)
(PRNewsfoto/Prometheum)

Prometheum ATS will integrate both traditional and blockchain technology for the trading of digital asset securities with on-chain custody and settlement provided by Anchorage Digital Bank.

Prometheum ATS offers a streamlined onboarding process by automating Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Combined with a user-friendly interface, customizable charts, historical and Level 2 (depth of the book) data, Prometheum ATS will provide a complete trading experience for both retail investors and financial professionals. Importantly, Prometheum ATS seeks to ensure a fair and orderly market focusing on customer protection with advanced market surveillance and risk management systems.

"Our commitment to innovating within the US' established regulatory framework has paid off," said Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO of Prometheum. "We are thrilled Prometheum ATS has met the regulatory requirements, and very much look forward to its launch in the coming months."

About Prometheum
Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company which proposes to build an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading of digital asset securities.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclosure
No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of this offering by the SEC.

A potential investor's indication of interest does not create an obligation or commitment to purchase the securities we are offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date. The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular.

Any information on Prometheum.com or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction. You may obtain a copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular and the offering statement in which such Preliminary Offering Circular was filed with the SEC by https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Prometheum&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital is a regulated platform that provides institutions simple and secure participation in digital assets, all integrated with custody. As the first federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage Digital Bank NA offers an advanced digital asset platform for institutional investors and is setting a new standard for security and usability. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com and @Anchorage.

Press Contacts:
Prometheum: Jacqueline Silva
jacqueline@calibercorporate.com
917.880.2464

Anchorage Digital: Sam Shillet
anchorage@dittopr.co
718.865.6448

Related Links
https://www.prometheum.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-prometheum-marks-major-milestone-for-digital-asset-securities-meets-sec-requirements-to-operate-an-alternative-trading-system-for-digital-assets-for-subsidiary-prometheum-ats-301456364.html

SOURCE Prometheum

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks in 2022 to generate a jumbo inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Are All Over the Map Today

    Electric car stocks have been pretty volatile so far this year -- but today may take the cake. From a 6.5% drop earlier today, shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) have recovered all their losses and then some. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the other hand might be the stock to beat in electric cars, but it's having a hard time keeping up with Rivian today -- down 3.3% as Rivian rises.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Crashed Today

    Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) calls Argentina home but does 60% of its business to the north in Brazil -- and that could become a problem for MercadoLibre stock this year. Warning of storm clouds on the horizon, investment bank Jefferies downgraded MercadoLibre stock this morning. Not only did Jefferies cut its rating on MercadoLibre (from "buy" to "hold"), says StreetInsider.com, but the banker also cut its price target on MercadoLibre stock from $2,000 to just $1,250.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Plunged 20% Today

    An early-year earnings release wasn't enough to satisfy the high expectations of Aehr's investors.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.

  • Alibaba Stock Is on a Tear. Here Are 5 Reasons Investors Are Buying the Dip.

    Valuation, sentiment on regulation, and big moves by a famous fund manager are helping the case for Alibaba stock. But there remains a case for caution.

  • Why Shares of The New York Times Company Are Falling Today

    Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) were down roughly 10% as of 3:45 p.m ET today after the large news publisher on Thursday afternoon announced its plan to purchase popular sports news website The Athletic. The Athletic got big by stealing away big-time sports journalists from newspapers and other publications as the industry faced financial pressure. The Athletic brings 1.2 million subscribers, which will make meaningful progress on the New York Times Company's goal of having 10 million paying subscribers by 2025.

  • Bitcoin ETF Goes From Boom to Bust After a Record U.S. Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- The crypto bloodbath has transformed a famous Bitcoin ETF that launched the most successful debut ever into one of the biggest losers for an issuer in their first two months of trading.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupS&

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed in December and Continues to Fall

    Hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) lost steam in December and tumbled 19% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nio put a major investor concern to rest the very first day of December and then went on to host an impressive annual day event that gave investors in the EV stock much to look forward to. The stock, though, failed to sustain momentum as investors tried to gauge the potential impact of macroeconomic concerns and ever-rising competition in Nio's home market on the EV maker's prospects.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

    Virgin Galactic was one of the first special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stocks to hit orbit when it went public in late 2019, but the company's shares have been on mostly a downward trajectory of late. The space tourism company captured the imagination mid-year when it rocketed founder Branson into space, but a combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has the shares down 73% over the past six months. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), a separate company that transports cargo and not tourists into space, and is also launched from Branson's Virgin Group, completed its own SPAC deal and saw its shares jump as much as 20% on their first day of trading.