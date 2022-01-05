U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Prometheus Biosciences to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Prometheus Biosciences
·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Mark McKenna, Chairman and CEO, will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, at 1:30 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events & Webcasts page on the Investor section of Prometheus’ website and will be available for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to Prometheus’ website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s precision medicine platform, Prometheus360™, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

The Company’s lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including Ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn’s disease (CD), and the newly identified systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial in UC patients and a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, each utilizing a proprietary genetic-based companion diagnostic designed to identify patients who are predisposed to increased expression of TL1A and therefore potentially more likely to respond to PRA023. The company also plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for PRA023 in SSc-ILD in the first quarter of 2022.

Prometheus Biosciences Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP Investor Relations and Communications
(646) 241-4400
nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com

Media contact:
Juniper Point
Amy Conrad
(858) 914-1962
media@prometheusbiosciences.com


