U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.59
    -56.59 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,378.90
    -455.21 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.52
    -180.72 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.50
    -2.64 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.43
    -0.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    -31.50 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.95 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0370
    -0.0148 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8410
    -0.0800 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3090
    -1.6390 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,711.22
    -1,222.08 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.64
    +9.54 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Prominence Advisors Receives Two A+ Ratings for Technical Services

·2 min read

CHICAGO , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence Advisors was the only in Technical Services to receive two A+ grades in the 2022 Best in KLAS report. Prominence received two A+ grades for Loyalty and Relationship, and Services, Operations, and Value all received A grades.

Prominence Advisors receives A+ ratings for Loyalty and Relationship, and A ratings for Operations, Services and Value.
Prominence Advisors receives A+ ratings for Loyalty and Relationship, and A ratings for Operations, Services and Value.

Prominence receives highest letter ratings in tech services Best in KLAS 2022 report with two A+ and three A ratings.

"It's a testament to the great work our team does," said Austin Montgomery, VP of Services. "Everyone at Prominence is a team player who supports their colleagues while also embodying our core values of moving mountains and doing great work for our customers. I couldn't be more proud to have our team so highly rated multiple years in a row."

Additional highlights for Prominence include being rated:

  • 100% Exceeds Expectations, 100% Would Buy Again and 100% Avoids Charging for Every Little Thing for HIT Staffing – the highest possible scores in all categories.

  • 100% Would Buy Again and 100% Avoids Charging for Every Little Thing for Technical Services.

  • 100% Avoids Charging for Every Little Thing for HIT Advisory Services.

Prominence rounded out the report being rated above average in all categories: relationship, operations, services, value, and loyalty. Customers also highlighted their ability to foster long-term relationships and rapidly add value to projects.

About Prominence Advisors
Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic leaders, Prominence works with more than 80 healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in US News and World Report.

Prominence offers award winning services to healthcare organizations:


About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

Prominence Logo
Prominence Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prominence-advisors-receives-two-a-ratings-for-technical-services-301546389.html

SOURCE Prominence Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin plunges 7% to 11-month low near $29,000

    Bitcoin plunged 7% to as low as $29,100 Wednesday, the lowest level since June 2021. The cryptocurrency lost almost $2,500 during the past hour, while it is down about 58% from its all-time high in November, according to CoinDesk data. Ether declined 8% to as low as $2,127. Investors are watching the rescue plan to be conducted to support a so-called algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, which fell to as low as 23 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, before it rebounded to around 33 cents.

  • How Red Hat CEO rates IBM integration, return-to-office plan

    Two years into his tenure leading Red Hat, Paul Cormier says the company is stronger coming out of the pandemic and building on its relationship with IBM.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Lucid CEO concerned about chip supplies from China due to COVID-19

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The chief executive of Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday expressed concern about chip supplies from China due to COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns, adding that the U.S. electric vehicle startup is taking measures to mitigate the impact. "My biggest concern probably is semiconductors from China and the impact of COVID in that part of the world," Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said at a conference held by the Financial Times. He said Lucid has distributed the location of chip supplies as part of mitigation measures.

  • Mara Raises $23M From Coinbase, Alameda to Spread Crypto Adoption Across Africa

    The exchange is holding Web 3 hackathons and launching products in a pan-African campaign.

  • UST’s Do Kwon Was Behind Earlier Failed Stablecoin, Ex-Terra Colleagues Say

    Basis Cash, an algorithmic stablecoin project founded by the anonymous “Rick” and “Morty” in 2020, was actually the work of Terraform Labs employees.

  • Dogecoin and Ether Sink Faster Than Bitcoin as Crypto Crash Intensifies

    A brutal selloff in cryptocurrencies has seen some $600 billion wiped off the market value of digital assets in a week.

  • Cheaper Netflix subscription by the end of the year – but there's a catch

    Netflix is set to introduce adverts and crackdown on password sharing by the end of the year as it tries to pull in income amid slowing subscriptions.

  • China’s internet platforms are revealing user location—and embarrassing nationalist bloggers

    After a number of Chinese social media platforms began displaying user locations drawn from internet protocol addresses, it turned out some of the country’s most nationalistic online figures share one thing in common: They are all abroad. The reveal led many to mock the influencers for their so-called “offshore patriotism,” a term used for those who aggressively defend China from the comfort of their foreign residences. “To be anti US is [their] work, and going to live in the US is [their] real life,” said a user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

  • Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

    Maximize your Netflix account by streaming everything the service has to offer around the world.

  • History of Bitcoin Slumps Makes $20,000 Realistic Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto fans desperate for a floor in Bitcoin’s selloff may have to be patient. Every significant slump in the largest cryptocurrency since 2014 has reached the 200-week moving average. That lies close to $20,000 -- or about 35% below Bitcoin’s current price, which is already down by a similar percentage in 2022.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million D

  • Netflix might launch its ad-supported tier this year

    “A cheaper version with ads” has always been the ultimate desperation move for streaming services, and while platforms like Hulu were able to build all of their success on a setup like that, there’s really nowhere to go if it doesn’t work other than bundling different ad-supported streaming services together for one flat fee as some kind of “package” deal powered by the internet cables going into your house. A “cable package,” if you will.

  • Meta is reportedly axing some Reality Labs projects

    Meta’s Reality Labs division, home to its hardware efforts and other metaverse initiatives, will be cutting some of its projects, according to Reuters.

  • Unvaccinated North Korea Locks Down After Reporting First Local Covid Infection

    North Korea, which hasn’t vaccinated its population, imposed a lockdown in all its major cities after it reported its first local case of Covid-19 more than two years after the pandemic began.

  • Carvana laid off 2,500 employees, many of them over Zoom (updated)

    On Tuesday, online used car retailer Carvana took to Zoom to lay off 12 percent of its workforce.

  • Russia responsible for satellite hack causing chaos across Europe

    Russia was behind a cyber attack which caused chaos across Europe hours before it invaded Ukraine, British officials have confirmed.

  • Exclusive: Google paying more than 300 EU publishers for news, more to come

    Alphabet unit Google has signed deals to pay more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up too, the company told Reuters. The move to be announced publicly later on Wednesday followed the adoption of landmark EU copyright rules three years ago that require Google and other online platforms to pay musicians, performers, authors, news publishers and journalists for using their work. News publishers, among Google's fiercest critics, have long urged governments to ensure online platforms pay fair remuneration for their content.

  • Facebook Pay will be renamed Meta Pay soon

    Facebook Pay will soon be renamed Meta Pay, according to a blog post written by Meta's head of fintech, Stephane Kasriel. With the rebrand, the company is focusing on enhancing the payments experiences it already provides with Facebook Pay in regions where it's seeing good adoption, as opposed to focusing on expanding to new countries. Meta is also exploring how it can further simplify the payments experience across its platforms to make payments easier to access and process in the metaverse.

  • Cryptocurrency TerraUSD Plunges as Investors Bail

    The selloff in the algorithmic stablecoin that was supposed to be pegged to $1 accelerated, briefly sending its price to less than a quarter of that value.

  • Komodor wants to make every engineer a Kubernetes troubleshooting expert

    For a time, Kubernetes, the open source container management platform, was as hot as it comes, but lately it has settled into a more mainstream cadence of a maturing technology. As more companies adopt containerization and micro services, it requires more sophisticated tooling to manage a system with loads of underlying complexity. Komodor’s two founders cut their teeth at Google and eBay working on these types of systems, and they experienced what many folks at organizations with large engineering tems often encounter.