U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,050.05
    +2,202.15 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Government's reopening plan threatens the health of Ontarians

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, March 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The government's reopening framework is threatening people's lives, the collapse of the province's health system and the closing of schools.

The government's latest announcement Friday (March 26) that Hamilton is moving into the grey-lockdown zone and the regions of Timiskaming and Eastern Ontario are moving into the red zone provide further proof that a third wave of COVID-19 could engulf vast sections of the province.

Yet, on Friday, March 19, the government announced it was increasing capacity limits for indoor dining in selected regions designated in the red and orange zones. It also gave the go-ahead for outdoor dining in regions that have been placed in the grey-lockdown zone. Large numbers of people have been gathering since.

"The minister of health has said the next few weeks are critical and she is correct. However, at the same time Minister Elliott is warning Ontarians about the dangers variants of the virus pose, the government is issuing contradictory messages by relaxing public health measures designed to protect people's health. That's why we are urging Premier Ford to scale back reopening plans," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, including the latest plan to reopen personal care services such as hair salons and barber shops on April 12.

RNAO says public health measures are being eased at the same time Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has confirmed that Ontario is in the midst of a third wave. "We need to act now to prevent this third wave from being more catastrophic than the second wave. We know with certainty that the virus variants spread mush faster. We also fear it makes people far sicker and can result in much higher rates of death," adds Grinspun.

The government's own modeling projections indicate the highly contagious variants could see daily case counts balloon anywhere from 2,500 cases to a worst-case scenario of up to 4,000 new infections by the end of March. For the past three days, they have been well over 2,000 cases and fast approaching the 2,500 mark.

Equally alarming says RNAO are hospital ICU levels that, according to Critical Care Services Ontario, show COVID-19 patients occupied 401 beds as of March 26, well above the threshold at which hospitals say they can cope.

Rather than opening up parts of the province, Grinspun says the government should strengthen restriction of movement to enable the health system to cope. "Our focus should be on containing the spread of the virus, keeping our health system functioning, our schools open and safe, and redoubling the efforts to rollout vaccines."

RNAO president Morgan Hoffarth wants the government to ensure nurses; particularly those who work in primary care and home care – close to 20,000 – are fully utilized in the province's vaccine rollout. "As more and more vaccines arrive, we urge the government to enlist the 7,500 nurses who work in home care." This is something RNAO has been advocating for and outlined in a letter sent to the premier and health minister in February, imploring the government to act. "Nurses are providing care for seniors and others who are homebound on a regular basis. This will ensure the pace of the rollout speeds up and is carried out more safely and efficiently." Hoffarth says this is especially important given the evidence that people 60 years of age and older are at a much greater risk of dying from COVID-19.

Hoffarth also says continuing to relax public health measures at a time that the spread of the virus is increasing will likely result in the closing of schools in various regions of the province, which she points out would be devastating for children. "We know the best place for children is to be in class, learning from their teachers and interacting with their peers. If we continue to put business interests ahead of the education, mental health and wellbeing of children, schools will inevitably be forced to close," says Hoffarth.

"Nurses know small businesses are suffering and call on government to help by providing funding to get them through the next few months. We will all go back to patronizing our local businesses when the pandemic is under control. However, we will never get back the lives lost to COVID-19," says Hoffarth, adding "we also renew our plea to Premier Ford to announce paid sick days for people who don't have that employment benefit. This is a critical measure to help workers and slow down the spread of COVID-19."

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and in fluenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/27/c0498.html

Recommended Stories

  • Big Tech's outsized influence draws state-level pushback

    New York state Sen. Michael Gianaris was ecstatic when Amazon named Long Island City in 2018 as a front-runner for its new headquarters, a project that would bring 25,000 jobs and $2.5 billion in construction spending to his district in Queens. A public backlash led Amazon to cancel the investment altogether, but to Gianaris the episode still illuminated the massive power of tech companies that dominate their industries, overwhelm traditional businesses and use that leverage to expand their reach even further. Consumer activists, small business owners and state lawmakers across the U.S. are increasingly calling for measures to rein in companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google that wield influence over so much of everyday life.

  • Why Biden's comments have 'little to do' with North Korea's weapons strategy

    President Biden appeared to anger North Korea this week when he criticized Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missiles test, the first such action the country has taken since the White House transition in January. Regardless of Biden's comments, though, North Korea seems to have its strategy set in place. In a statement, Ri Pyong Chol, a senior military adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Biden's remarks — which were widely seen as standard fare that included an unspecific promise that the United States "will respond accordingly" if Pyongyang decides to "escalate" — were "thoughtless" and "gangster-like." The Biden administration, he said, "took its first wrong step." Ultimately, though, the likelihood that North Korea will continue to conduct more weapons tests has "little to do with what Biden said," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said per The Wall Street Journal. Rather, in Easley's view "Pyongyang is implementing a premeditated strategy of advancing military capabilities," while justifying the moves by putting the blame on the U.S., The Associated Press reports. "[Ri] has larger tests in the works and is trying to maximize political bang for his missile development buck," Easley said. The Biden administration is still reviewing its North Korea policy options. Read more at The Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictionsThe Republican surrender to gun violenceYou should be cooking with vinegar

  • With mortgage rates on the rise, is it too late to refinance your home?

    You may still have an opportunity to save big by trading in your loan.

  • Ray Dalio: US should expect 'significant' tax hikes

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio in a new interview said the U.S. should expect "significant" tax hikes as part of a "big movement" to close the nation's wealth gap.

  • Singapore's Temasek sees impact investing at tipping point

    Singapore's Temasek Holdings believes that impact investing has reached an inflection point, with the coronavirus pandemic highlighting deep social imbalances that have intensified the need for such forms of investments. Such investments, made to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact, as well as financial returns, grew to $715 billion in 2019 from $502 billion a year earlier, the Global Impact Investing Network estimated in a survey. This month, Temasek, one of the world's largest state investors, announced a $500 million allocation to Asia and Africa-focused Leapfrog Investments, in the single biggest commitment to an impact fund manager.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks $1.1 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech company Linklogis Inc., backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., is seeking to raise HK$8.3 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.The Shenzhen-based company is selling 452.9 million shares at HK$16.28 to HK$18.28 apiece, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. The company plans to price the offering on March 31 and list on the exchange April 9.Linklogis’s offering will test the appetite for first-time share sales after Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge slumped into a technical correction on Wednesday. Shares of internet giant Baidu Inc. ended flat in their debut in the city Tuesday and have fallen every day since.Linklogis provides technology solutions for supply chain finance in China. While Linklogis’s prospectus shows the firm hasn’t made a profit in three years, it said sales from its supply chain finance solutions expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.The share sale attracts six cornerstone investors who have agreed to subscribe a total of $365 million of stock, according to the filing. BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity will each buy $100 million of shares, while Janus Henderson Funds, The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Sequoia China will each purchase $50 million. Singapore’s EDB Investments will snap up $15 million.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsor of the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Staking as an Asset Class? This Swiss Institutional Fund Is Jumping In

    Persistence is helping institutions find yield with its white-labeled staking service.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Mexico Holds Key Interest Rate Unchanged as Inflation Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank unanimously voted to hold its key interest rate at its lowest in almost five years amid surging inflation, though analysts are split on whether its easing cycle is over.Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, kept borrowing costs at 4% on Thursday, after price increases sped beyond its target ceiling in early March. Seventeen of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the hold. The remaining seven expected a quarter-point cut, with several analysts revising their reduction calls after the surprise 4.12% inflation data was posted Wednesday.“In a highly uncertain environment, the risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy,” the bank’s board wrote in a statement. “It is necessary to enable an orderly adjustment of financial conditions and a change in relative prices.”Read More: Mexico Inflation Surges Beyond Ceiling Ahead of Rate Meeting The Mexican peso strengthened after the announcement and gained 1.3% to 20.66 per dollar at 4:36 p.m. in New York, the most among the world’s top currencies.After an aggressive easing cycle that lowered rates from 8.25% since August 2019, the bank known as Banxico has recently taken a more careful approach, refraining to cut in its November and December meetings before unanimously deciding on a quarter point reduction last month.While Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on Feb. 12 that the bank could have space for at least two more cuts in 2021, the bank’s statement didn’t specify whether there might be a window to cut later in the year. Inflation’s spike, a depreciation of the Mexican peso and rising U.S. Treasury yields have added pressure to prevent more monetary easing.“It is not clear that Banxico is closing the door to future cuts, and Banxico is not giving any forward guidance,” Carlos Capistran, an economist at Bank of America, said. “So the statement leaves all the doors open, which is not good for volatility.”MEXICO REACT: New Inflation Outlook Closes Door for More Cuts​Swap traders were pricing more than 90 basis points in Banxico hikes by the end of the year before the decision. But the statement “tries not to validate” those expectations, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex. The board minimizes some worries about inflation, she argued, including by suggesting current highs will be transitory since they are being compared against last year’s deep slump in energy prices.Other economists argued that language around changing risks suggested the board was done with rate cuts.“The fact that it was unanimous grabs your attention and they’re saying the circumstances have changed,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE. “It’s evident that it’s less accommodative and that there are different conditions--that makes me think that monetary policy is taking a turn.”In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it’s Banxico that’s done most of the heavy lifting in battling last year’s 8.2% contraction -- Mexico’s worst in nearly a century. Economic activity declined 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction registered in the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said Thursday.Read More: U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’tIn keeping rates unchanged against last month’s expectations for a cut, the bank is leaning toward the more hawkish approach of other large emerging economies so far in 2021. Brazil, Russia and Turkey have all hiked borrowing costs last week.“Higher energy prices and growing domestic policy and financial risks have put Mexico’s central bank in a very challenging situation,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a post-decision note to investors. “This was probably the last opportunity to cut rates this year. Unfavourable base effects, the lagged effect of rising energy prices, and temporary supply shocks will all push inflation higher over the next few months.”Keeping rates on hold for a long period could also put further pressure on Latin America’s most-traded currency. The peso has already lost 3.7% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreign investors out of the nation’s local bonds.Since January, a majority of the five-member board has been made up of members appointed by Lopez Obrador, who has called for lower rates in the past. The refusal to cut suggests the board still holds the bank’s traditional concerns over financial stability, rather than solely focusing on supporting economic growth.(Recasts first paragraph, updates with Banxico, analyst comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork Attempts To Rise From The Ashes With IPO Via SPAC Merger

    WeWork announced plans to go public with an initial public offering that values the shared-office provider at $9 billion, far below where it once stood before IPO plans collapsed.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks $1.1 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech company Linklogis Inc., backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., is seeking to raise HK$8.3 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.The Shenzhen-based company is selling 452.9 million shares at HK$16.28 to HK$18.28 apiece, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. The company plans to price the offering on March 31 and list on the exchange April 9.Linklogis’s offering will test the appetite for first-time share sales after Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge slumped into a technical correction on Wednesday. Shares of internet giant Baidu Inc. ended flat in their debut in the city Tuesday and have fallen every day since.Linklogis provides technology solutions for supply chain finance in China. While Linklogis’s prospectus shows the firm hasn’t made a profit in three years, it said sales from its supply chain finance solutions expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.The share sale attracts six cornerstone investors who have agreed to subscribe a total of $365 million of stock, according to the filing. BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity will each buy $100 million of shares, while Janus Henderson Funds, The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Sequoia China will each purchase $50 million. Singapore’s EDB Investments will snap up $15 million.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsor of the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.

  • Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

    Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that customers could now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so sure investors should use it as a means of payment. What Happened: In a webcast hosted by CBOE, Wood said that those that made profits from Bitcoin’s rally may be the subject of scrutiny by the IRS. The ARK Invest founder explained, "The IRS has something to say about this, so if you have huge gains in your bitcoin, I don't think I would bear much in the way of transactions until we get maybe some changes on the tax front.” Why It Matters: From a tax point of view, the IRS currently treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “property,” as they do stocks and bonds. As a result, when investors sell their Bitcoin for fiat currency or use it as a means to purchase another good, they could be subject to massive capital gains taxes. Capital gains on taxes on assets that have been held for less than a year are taxed the same as a person’s “other income,” while assets that are held for longer than this period would be subject to long-term capital gains taxes ranging from 15-20%. While this would make any Tesla purchases with Bitcoin somewhat unfavorable for those that bought the cryptocurrency last year, more recent investors may actually benefit from the current rules. For instance, if an investor purchased the leading cryptocurrency at a higher price than its current value, he or she could actually report a loss and receive a tax deduction for the value of the asset. Price Action: After a volatile week, Bitcoin price recovered from yesterday's low of $50,856 to $53,900 today. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $53,223, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Related Stories Should you Buy a Tesla with BTC? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest TweetCryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose 0B Overnight© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.