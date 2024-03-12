Promisia Healthcare Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Promisia Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:PHL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Promisia Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Thomas Brankin for NZ$158k worth of shares, at about NZ$0.009 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$0.001. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Thomas Brankin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Promisia Healthcare

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Promisia Healthcare insiders own 75% of the company, currently worth about NZ$16m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Promisia Healthcare Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Promisia Healthcare shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Promisia Healthcare insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Promisia Healthcare (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

