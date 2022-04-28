U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.19
    +100.23 (+2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,899.69
    +597.76 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,849.00
    +360.07 (+2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.71
    +26.67 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.85
    +2.83 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.30 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0410 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    -0.0077 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0370
    +2.5930 (+2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,052.94
    +970.88 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.89
    +16.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Promising COVID oral antiviral being co-researched by Healion Bio and FUJIFILM Toyama

·2 min read

FREDERICK, Md., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healion Bio, a closely held biotechnology company, today announced a collaborative agreement to research a combination antiviral against SARS-CoV-2 and other deadly pathogens. The combination will include one of Healion Bio's protease inhibitors and Favipiravir (its trade name, Avigan), an antiviral drug developed by FUJIFILM Toyama Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan.

Healion Bio Logo
Healion Bio Logo

Dr. Sina Bavari, co-founder of Healion Bio, noted "Highly contagious pathogens can rarely be stopped by testing, vaccines, and hospital therapeutics alone. The DoD developed the concept of a layered defense, and the critical drugs to have on hand are oral antivirals and post exposure prophylaxis that can be administered in the community to halt outbreaks." Dr. Bavari has worked extensively with Favipiravir when he was the chief science officer of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), the DoD's tip of the spear in developing countermeasures to viral threats.

Dr. Furuta Yosuke, the inventor of Favipiravir, was enthusiastic "Our research team sees a great potential to expand antiviral therapeutics through this program." Simon Newman, co-founder, and CEO of Healion Bio added, "As SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate, we will need more drugs than just Molnupiravir, Paxlovid and MPro inhibitors. We are working with FUJIFILM Toyama to benefit from their decades of experience in oral antivirals." Dr. Bavari observed, "the best antiviral drugs are always synergistic combinations that reduce the risk of viral resistance and are designed to work against multiple indications such as coronaviruses, influenza and filoviruses."

About FUJIFILM
FUJIFILM Toyama Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation. FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, a global 500 business with revenues of over $21 Billion. The company brings cutting edge solutions and core technologies to various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging, and document products. For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

About Healion Bio
Healion Bio, Inc., Frederick, MD, is a biotechnology development company developing the next generation of antiviral compounds. The company has two antiviral platforms: the HB-100 series of protease inhibitors, as well as the HB-200/300 series of next generation antiviral biologics. The HB-100 series is a first in class antiviral with an orthogonal mechanism of action to existing drugs. For more information, please visit: www.healiobio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803052/Healion_Bio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Healion Bio

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Extends Its Breakout On First-Quarter Beat, Bullish News In Obesity

    Eli Lilly topped first-quarter expectations and raised its sales outlook for 2022, prodding LLY stock to pop Thursday.

  • Gamida Cell Posts Updated Omidubicel Data In Blood Cancer Patients

    Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) announced that updated infection data on omidubicel compared to umbilical cord blood transplantation (UCB) was shared at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy ASTCT and CIBMTR Tandem Meetings. The data from a sub-study of the Phase 3 trial of omidubicel showed early and enhanced recovery of various immune cells, including circulatory dendritic cell subtypes, NK cells, and CD4+ T cells within the first 28 days. Related: Gamida Cell Shares Jump On FDA Nod To Cell Th

  • Eli Lilly obesity drug data shines, shares rise

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said its potential blockbuster obesity drug achieved a goal of helping patients lose more than 20% of their weight in a late-stage clinical trial, and its shares rose about 3%. The U.S. drugmaker also reported first-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. The drug, tirzepatide, which is also being studied as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, demonstrated up to 22.5% weight loss in adults with obesity.

  • Could This FDA Approval Be a Boost for Merck?

    Merck's mega-blockbuster Keytruda was given the nod to treat patients with a type of endometrial cancer in the U.S.

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.

  • More than 100 people from the same school have developed brain tumors

    A former resident of Woodbridge, New Jersey is looking into a bizarre case revolving around Colonia High School. The resident, a man named Al Lupiano, says that more than 100 people that attended or worked at Colonia High School have had rare brain tumors. Multiple attendees from Colonia High School have experienced rare brain tumors … The post More than 100 people from the same school have developed brain tumors appeared first on BGR.

  • Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

    Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds of ground beef products as … The post Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge appeared first on BGR.

  • What Happens to Your Body If You Drink Milk Every Day

    Milk has a bad reputation in the wellness world, with some claiming it causes everything from acne to inflammation. But what actually happens to your body when you drink milk every day? Here's what the research has to say.

  • Megan Fox Explains Just How She And Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood

    The actor said the amount of blood they drink from each other is “just a few drops," and only for "ritual purposes."

  • Dr. Fauci clarifies remarks, says ‘pandemic is not over’ yet — the U.S. is merely out of ‘acute’ phase

    Dr. Anthony Fauci had said the U.S. is ‘out of the pandemic phase’ earlier this week, but walked back his remarks. ‘Is the pandemic still here? Absolutely.’

  • Novartis - BeiGene's Tislelizumab Aces Late-Stage Esophageal Cancer Trial

    Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has announced topline results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 RATIONALE 306 study of tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Data showed that tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic ESCC, regardless of PD-L1 expression. Novartis intends to submit these data to regulatory aut

  • Two years after massive IPO, cancer startup makes workforce cuts

    Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is cutting one of its cancer programs and laying off an undisclosed number of employees.

  • Magic Johnson says Dr. Fauci and Dr. Ho helped him overcome HIV

    Lakers legend Magic Johnson credited two of America's foremost HIV doctors and infection specialists for helping him live well with HIV.

  • Over 60? Stop Doing This to Prevent Heart Attacks, Doctors Warn

    After a certain age, it's a good idea to get in the habit of doing things that will help keep your heart healthy—whether it's choosing avocado toast instead of bacon for breakfast or going for a brisk afternoon stroll to get your blood pumping. But there's one thing many people do daily that could be hurting their health more than it helps, and an influential group of doctors has now officially reversed their guidance regarding this rule. Read on to find out what previously-recommended practice

  • J&J sues to block sales of 'dangerous' counterfeit HIV drugs

    Johnson & Johnson has filed a lawsuit against drug distributors and a pharmacy seeking to stop the sale of counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs, months after a similar case brought by Gilead Sciences Inc. In a complaint filed April 7 and made public on Tuesday, J&J said it had learned of widespread counterfeiting through complaints from patients who received the wrong pills in their prescription bottle, and from the voluntary return of hundreds of bottles of counterfeit drugs from one of the defendants, distributor ProPharma Distribution LLC. The company also said that distribution of counterfeit versions of its HIV pills had come to light through Gilead's lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/gilead-sciences-hiv-idCNL4N2TY48H, filed in January.

  • SC woman who lost arms in dog attack faces surgery setback; family prepares for court

    The man charged with owning dogs that attacked a Honea Path woman is expected in court.

  • New Report Links PFAS Exposure to Liver Damage

    These 'forever chemicals' could be contributing to rising rates of nonalcoholic fatty liver diseaseBy Kevin LoriaYou might have never heard of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, but it is now a gl...

  • The #1 Worst Bread to Eat for High Blood Sugar, Says Dietitian

    High blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, happens when too much sugar is in the blood due to a lack of insulin in the body. Several factors can contribute to obtaining high blood sugar, such as poor food and drink choices, lack of physical activity, and illness. If not treated, hyperglycemia can lead to complications that affect your overall health, like your eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart, so it's important that you try to lower your blood sugar to moderate levels.Although carbohydrates are necessar

  • Scientists find genetic cause for autoimmune disease lupus

    Lupus is a long-term condition that causes joint pain and skin rashes and has no cure.

  • Sen. Tim Kaine, who suffers from long COVID-19 symptoms, pushes for research

    Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he's suffering from long COVID-19 symptoms and is pushing for funding into research.